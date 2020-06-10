Level 3 lockdown update on SAPS

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:52
Pipeline damage could lead to fuel shortages
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Saret Knoetze, Transnet Pipelines
Recovering from COVID-19: 702's Litha Mpondwana shares his expirience Bongani Bingwa chats to colleague and 702 Breakfast Show producer who contracted COVID-19. 10 June 2020 7:25 AM
UPDATE: 29,006 people recover from COVID-19 as death toll reaches 1,162 There are 2,112 new infections since the previous report and the total number of tests done is 968,070. 9 June 2020 9:05 PM
Lesufi assures Tshegofatso Pule's family that police will provide updates The 28-year-old's body was found hanging from a tree on Monday. She also had stab wounds. 9 June 2020 6:40 PM
'Injuries due to alcohol have impact on resources meant for COVID-19 patients' Tygerberg Hospital’s professor Elmin Steyn and SAMRC’s professor Charles Parry reflect on the lifting of the ban on alcohol. 9 June 2020 8:15 AM
SANDF handling of Collins Khosa matter a sham and laughable - Family lawyer Wikus Steyl says the military was supposed to protect citizens during the lockdown and not kill them. 9 June 2020 7:27 AM
DA wants answers why international repatriation flights not given landing rights DA shadow minister at International Relations Darren Bergman explains why they wrote to the ministers. 8 June 2020 4:08 PM
The alcohol industry gets the Hero award for responsible advertising this week Andy Rice selects his list of good, bad and irritating advertising campaigns this week. 9 June 2020 7:36 PM
Bidvest to donate decontamination services to vulnerable schools Bidvest is to donate sanitisers and stands to hundreds of vulnerable schools across the country. 9 June 2020 7:19 PM
Insurers are turning their backs on tourism sector, says class action group Insurance Claims Africa chief executive Ryan Woolley says the consultancy is ready to act on behalf of hundreds of claimants. 9 June 2020 6:46 PM
[LISTEN] Encouraging behavioural change under COVID-19 Azania Mosaka speaks to BreadCrumbs Linguistics head of strategy Tegan Crymble on the role of behavioural science. 9 June 2020 3:31 PM
[LISTEN] How do we reintegrate and step out into the world amid COVID-19? Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer to unpack the fears you may have and what you can do to navigate them 8 June 2020 12:22 PM
Connie Chiume: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime' The veteran stage and screen actress will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, her very first panto. 7 June 2020 3:31 PM
Rugby keen to get back to action, COVID-19 plans in place - SA Rugby SA Rugby's Jurie Roux said the probable loss of four months of the playing calendar would mean a re-working of the domestic calend... 8 June 2020 4:37 PM
Pirates’ Motshwari recovers from COVID-19 Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal. 8 June 2020 10:44 AM
Possible coaching opportunities for Benni McCarthy in Portugal and Scotland McCarthy has been out of a job since being relieved of his duties by Cape Town city in November 2019. 8 June 2020 6:59 AM
[WATCH] Alcohol brand funny ad shows how Victor Gomes enforces COVID-19 rules Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 10 June 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Woman has everyone confused by how she makes a cup of tea Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 10 June 2020 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Yorkshire Terrier refuses to let owner kiss her boyfriend Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 9 June 2020 8:46 AM
Level 3 lockdown update on SAPS

Level 3 lockdown update on SAPS

10 June 2020 7:41 AM

During the lockdown the South African Police Service was dealt with an immense task. Maintaining law and order as the country went into an unprecedented time. Not everything was smooth sailing with police officials facing claims of police brutality and being heavy handed. Today the Minister joins us on the line to update us on a few matters since the country entered Level 3 of the lockdown period.

Bongani joined by Bheki Cele, Police Minister.


Eskom loadshedding rotational

10 June 2020 8:33 AM

Energy group Eskom has outlined its plans for winter load shedding, based on current usage and trajectories. Eskom has stated that the coronavirus lockdown has led to a direct decline in electricity usage in the country. There is a clear increase in electricity usage since the move to level 4 lockdown.

To tell us more Eskom Spokesperson, Sikhonathi Mantshantsha, joins us on the line

What’s Viral - Woman has everyone confused by how she makes a cup of tea

10 June 2020 7:59 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

702 Senior Producer joins us to take us through his battle with COVID19

10 June 2020 7:07 AM

30 Days ago, the Senior Producer of the Bonagni Bingwa Breakfast Show tested positive for COVID19. He has been Asymptomatic, but he shares the ups and downs of his journey with the diseases.

Bongani joined by Litha Mpondwana 702 Senior Producer

 

What’s Viral - Sunday Brunch's Tim Lovejoy falls off stage on live TV

9 June 2020 8:03 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Lifting of alcohol ban floods South African hospitals with trauma cases

9 June 2020 7:31 AM

There are reports that the reopening of alcohol sales has placed a significant strain on hospital emergency rooms. Level 3 of the lockdown began on 1 June and signalled the deregulation of alcohol sales. However, the resulting increase in alcohol-related injuries is taking up beds that are intended for COVID-19 patients. Professor Elmin Steyn of Tygerberg Hospital joins us on the line to tell us the impact the unbanning of alcohol has had on Trauma units in hospitals.

 

The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) has warned trauma units that their brief respite is now over as the sale of alcohol began under level three of the lockdown. Trauma specialists said that during the first two months of lockdown, trauma admissions dropped by 70% at hospitals in Gauteng and the Western Cape. Those declines, according to the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), are now being dramatically reversed. Professor Charles Parry discusses how the unbanning has caused a severe impact on South Africa’s health care sector.

Faith leaders hold silent protests against police brutality

8 June 2020 11:22 AM

The South African Council of Churches (SACC) and other faith leaders held silent protests on Sunday condemning the brutality of law enforcement officials as well as the deaths of Collins Khosa in South Africa, George Floyd in the US and others. The protest follows the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) absolving the army of responsibility for Khosa's death.

Bongani joined by Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, SACC's general-secretary.

What’s Viral - Funny Covid moment

8 June 2020 8:17 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn 

The role SARB has played during the COVID19 pandemic

8 June 2020 7:41 AM

South Africa's economy is unlikely to go back to normal in the next two to three years and the meaning of "normal" is also up for interpretation, Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has said. Kganyago has stressed that the Covid-19 pandemic produced a "tricky" environment where policymaking had become very complex. The world economy will not be the same again.

The South African economy will not be either. He states that it is still unclear how many years it will take to return to a "post-Covid economy”. Rather, it will be more useful to learn to manage the changing circumstances. 

Bongani joined by Lesetja Kganyago, South African Reserve Bank Governor

 

ANC launches black Friday campaign to fight racism, police brutality

5 June 2020 8:40 AM

George Floyd's death at the hands of the police has sparked protests across the US and beyond. It has also inspired the ANC-led tripartite alliance to start a campaign to raise awareness of racism. The ruling party will today, launch “Black Friday” to show solidarity with African Americans.

The campaign includes a call for South Africans to wear black every Friday to show solidarity in the fight against racism, said ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte. Duarte said institutionalised racism must be confronted by progressive forces about the world including South Africa.

Pule Mbae, ANC Spokesperson joins us on the line to tell us more about the campaign and we also give our listeners an opportunity to call in and weigh in on matters they want to discuss with the governing party.

Bheki Cele says he is concerned by spike in murders during lockdown Level 3

Politics

Recovering from COVID-19: 702's Litha Mpondwana shares his expirience

Local

A lot has gone into supporting students during this time - Buti Manamela

Politics

Govt demands 'swift' arrest of suspects for murdered Tshegofatso Pule

10 June 2020 8:58 AM

Open up our sector or risk half a million jobs - Tourism Business Council SA

10 June 2020 8:51 AM

49 staffers, patients contract COVID-19 at Western Cape psychiatric hospital

10 June 2020 8:36 AM

