Eskom loadshedding rotational

Energy group Eskom has outlined its plans for winter load shedding, based on current usage and trajectories. Eskom has stated that the coronavirus lockdown has led to a direct decline in electricity usage in the country. There is a clear increase in electricity usage since the move to level 4 lockdown.
To tell us more Eskom Spokesperson, Sikhonathi Mantshantsha, joins us on the line
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” FairbairnLISTEN TO PODCAST
During the lockdown the South African Police Service was dealt with an immense task. Maintaining law and order as the country went into an unprecedented time. Not everything was smooth sailing with police officials facing claims of police brutality and being heavy handed. Today the Minister joins us on the line to update us on a few matters since the country entered Level 3 of the lockdown period.
Bongani joined by Bheki Cele, Police Minister.
30 Days ago, the Senior Producer of the Bonagni Bingwa Breakfast Show tested positive for COVID19. He has been Asymptomatic, but he shares the ups and downs of his journey with the diseases.
Bongani joined by Litha Mpondwana 702 Senior Producer
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” FairbairnLISTEN TO PODCAST
There are reports that the reopening of alcohol sales has placed a significant strain on hospital emergency rooms. Level 3 of the lockdown began on 1 June and signalled the deregulation of alcohol sales. However, the resulting increase in alcohol-related injuries is taking up beds that are intended for COVID-19 patients. Professor Elmin Steyn of Tygerberg Hospital joins us on the line to tell us the impact the unbanning of alcohol has had on Trauma units in hospitals.
The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) has warned trauma units that their brief respite is now over as the sale of alcohol began under level three of the lockdown. Trauma specialists said that during the first two months of lockdown, trauma admissions dropped by 70% at hospitals in Gauteng and the Western Cape. Those declines, according to the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), are now being dramatically reversed. Professor Charles Parry discusses how the unbanning has caused a severe impact on South Africa’s health care sector.
The South African Council of Churches (SACC) and other faith leaders held silent protests on Sunday condemning the brutality of law enforcement officials as well as the deaths of Collins Khosa in South Africa, George Floyd in the US and others. The protest follows the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) absolving the army of responsibility for Khosa's death.
Bongani joined by Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, SACC's general-secretary.
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” FairbairnLISTEN TO PODCAST
South Africa's economy is unlikely to go back to normal in the next two to three years and the meaning of "normal" is also up for interpretation, Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has said. Kganyago has stressed that the Covid-19 pandemic produced a "tricky" environment where policymaking had become very complex. The world economy will not be the same again.
The South African economy will not be either. He states that it is still unclear how many years it will take to return to a "post-Covid economy”. Rather, it will be more useful to learn to manage the changing circumstances.
Bongani joined by Lesetja Kganyago, South African Reserve Bank Governor
George Floyd's death at the hands of the police has sparked protests across the US and beyond. It has also inspired the ANC-led tripartite alliance to start a campaign to raise awareness of racism. The ruling party will today, launch “Black Friday” to show solidarity with African Americans.
The campaign includes a call for South Africans to wear black every Friday to show solidarity in the fight against racism, said ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte. Duarte said institutionalised racism must be confronted by progressive forces about the world including South Africa.
Pule Mbae, ANC Spokesperson joins us on the line to tell us more about the campaign and we also give our listeners an opportunity to call in and weigh in on matters they want to discuss with the governing party.