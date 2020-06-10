Eskom loadshedding rotational

There are reports that the reopening of alcohol sales has placed a significant strain on hospital emergency rooms. Level 3 of the lockdown began on 1 June and signalled the deregulation of alcohol sales. However, the resulting increase in alcohol-related injuries is taking up beds that are intended for COVID-19 patients. Professor Elmin Steyn of Tygerberg Hospital joins us on the line to tell us the impact the unbanning of alcohol has had on Trauma units in hospitals.







The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) has warned trauma units that their brief respite is now over as the sale of alcohol began under level three of the lockdown. Trauma specialists said that during the first two months of lockdown, trauma admissions dropped by 70% at hospitals in Gauteng and the Western Cape. Those declines, according to the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), are now being dramatically reversed. Professor Charles Parry discusses how the unbanning has caused a severe impact on South Africa’s health care sector.

