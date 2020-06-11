DA to push ahead with electing Tshwane mayor on Friday

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 15:10
EWN: Tshegofatso Pule laid to rest
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:16
EWN: Go slow at Livingstone Hospital poses a health risk to healthcare workers
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lauren Isaacs
Today at 15:20
ConCourt rules for Independent candidates
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Advocate Stefanie Fick
Today at 15:52
Potential legal action over sanitizers
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bonginkosi Ntuli, claims specialist for professional indemnity and liability claims at SHA Specialis
Today at 17:11
[Right of Reply] UIF responds to busdrivers taking opting to use pensions due to UIF payment delays
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Teboho Maruping
Today at 17:20
UIF interview continues
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Teboho Maruping
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Today at 19:08
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots and registers growth during the lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Khathu Mufamadi - CEO at Droppa
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus: How do you innovate and what do you innovate to ride out this storm.?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
[WATCH LIVE] Funeral of murdered Tshegofatso Pule under way The 28-year-old was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, in Roodepoort. She was eight months pregnant. 11 June 2020 9:52 AM
[LISTEN] What you need to know if you are looking to sell food in a metro Joanne Joseph speaks to Food Focus co-founder Linda Jackson to find out. 10 June 2020 6:28 PM
Road Passenger Bargaining Council inundated with complaints due to UIF delays The council says it is sitting with at least 22 companies that have not been paid even after it had submitted their claims. 10 June 2020 6:08 PM
High Court decision on Tshwane suspended until SCA deals with matter - Maile Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC reflects on municipal debt and what is happening in the City of Tshwane. 11 June 2020 8:14 AM
DA to go ahead in electing Tshwane mayor in virtual meeting on Friday The party's Gauteng chairperson Mike Moriarty says if councillors don't attend the meeting they would be in contempt of court. 11 June 2020 7:19 AM
Educators Union of SA loses court bid to overturn decision to reopen schools Basic Education Department's Elijah Mhlanga reflects on this judgment and how much it would cost to lose the 2020 academic year. 10 June 2020 1:47 PM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Something found in a dump may save the oceans By 2050 there might be more plastic than fish in the sea 10 June 2020 7:15 PM
How the National Planning Commission is preparing for a post-Covid South Africa The National Planning Commission is publishing papers. What are they focusing on and how has Covid affected national plans? 10 June 2020 7:14 PM
SA's Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
[LISTEN] How COVID-19 is providing an opportunity for some people to 'reset' Azania Mosaka speaks to human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush. 10 June 2020 4:04 PM
[LISTEN] Encouraging behavioural change under COVID-19 Azania Mosaka speaks to BreadCrumbs Linguistics head of strategy Tegan Crymble on the role of behavioural science. 9 June 2020 3:31 PM
Tshabalala reflects on 'perfect' goal as SA reminisces over 2010 World Cup 11 June 2010 is a date many South Africans will never forget as it marked the start of the Fifa World Cup. The only one to date to... 11 June 2020 7:44 AM
Van Rooyen keeping a 'keen eye' on Australasian rugby return New Zealand's Super Rugby Aotearoa starts this weekend while Australia will begin their domestic Super Rugby competition on 3 July... 10 June 2020 5:23 PM
#ExtraTime SA golf is more accessible than ever In #ExtraTime this week we shine the spotlight on golf and speak to Sunshine Tour Commissioner, Selwyn Nathan about how the sport... 9 June 2020 11:28 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
[WATCH] Woman ranting about kids not having licence for toy cars is baffling Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 11 June 2020 8:44 AM
New website has created background office noise for those working from home Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 11 June 2020 8:43 AM
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA's mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 10 June 2020 4:14 PM
UPDATE: 29,006 people recover from COVID-19 as death toll reaches 1,162 There are 2,112 new infections since the previous report and the total number of tests done is 968,070. 9 June 2020 9:05 PM
No international repatriation flight has been denied landing rights - Dirco Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela says permission for 12 June has been granted for KLM Dutch airline. 9 June 2020 3:56 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
DA to push ahead with electing Tshwane mayor on Friday

DA to push ahead with electing Tshwane mayor on Friday

11 June 2020 6:59 AM

The political leadership saga in SA’s administrative capital continues, with the DA planning to elect a mayor on Friday and the ANC-led provincial government vowing to fight it in the courts. Friday’s election attempt comes after the high court yesterday ordered that an earlier judgment, which overturned the dissolution of the council, be implemented pending the outcome of further applications for leave to appeal. The Constitutional Court has set the matter down for September 10. To comment on the judgement and to give us a preview on what we can expect on Friday’s council.

Bongani joined by DA Gauteng Chairperson Mike Moriarty


UFS professor part of history after COVID-19

11 June 2020 10:45 AM

History was made in South Africa this week when a commercial laboratory became the first to extract COVID-19 RNA from various sewage samples in the country. Prof Anthony Turton from the Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State (UFS) says it is now possible to monitor the total viral load in each of the 824-wastewater treatment works in South Africa. Once the population size within the catchment area of the works is known, a calculation of the total viral load is possible, with a reasonable degree of accuracy. This accuracy will improve over time as the technology becomes more robust.

To tell us more about this historic finding Prof Anthony Turton, Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State joined Bongani on the line.

10 years on: The legacy of the 2010 World Cup

11 June 2020 8:28 AM

Bongani speaks to Former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena

What’s Viral - Woman ranting about kids not having licence for toy cars is baffling

11 June 2020 8:02 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn 

General Gauteng COVID19 update

11 June 2020 7:33 AM

11 days after the country entered level 3 lockdown and many changes have taken place. From the unbanning of liquor sales to the returning of staff to their various places of employment. We catch up with Gauteng health MEC to get update on what the state of the Province is in relation to COVID29 and whether we are still on track with fighting the pandemic.

Bongani joined by Bandile Masuku, Gauteng health MEC.

Gauteng municipalities lose up to R4bn

11 June 2020 7:28 AM

Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile yesterday announced steps to be taken to address municipal revenue losses while the country battles COVID-19. The coronavirus pandemic has led to many citizens being unable to pay for municipal services. Municipalities across Gauteng were battling to collect money since government announced measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus. They were forced to shift resources from non-urgent programmes to ensure that the provision of essential services continued to communities and as a result Gauteng municipality have lost up to R4bn.

Van Loggerenberg welcomes order setting aside 'Sars rogue unit' report

10 June 2020 9:20 AM

Former SA Revenue Services (Sars) official Johann van Loggerenberg says "the right thing" has been done following the North Gauteng High Court judgment which reviewed and set aside an Inspector-General of Intelligence report which had found the existence of a "rogue unit" at Sars.  Van Loggerenberg said he commends the Minister of State Security Ayanda Dlodlo and the Inspector General of Intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe for "doing the right thing" and settling the court case seeking to set aside the 2014 IG report. The report was released in 2014 and had found that a rogue unit existed at Sars and found against former Sars commissioner Pravin Gordhan, van Loggerenberg and Ivan Pillay in setting up the unit illegally. It recommended that criminal charges be laid against those implicated in the report.

Van Loggerenberg joins us on the line to tell us more.

Eskom loadshedding rotational

10 June 2020 8:33 AM

Energy group Eskom has outlined its plans for winter load shedding, based on current usage and trajectories. Eskom has stated that the coronavirus lockdown has led to a direct decline in electricity usage in the country. There is a clear increase in electricity usage since the move to level 4 lockdown.

To tell us more Eskom Spokesperson, Sikhonathi Mantshantsha, joins us on the line

What’s Viral - Woman has everyone confused by how she makes a cup of tea

10 June 2020 7:59 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Level 3 lockdown update on SAPS

10 June 2020 7:41 AM

During the lockdown the South African Police Service was dealt with an immense task. Maintaining law and order as the country went into an unprecedented time. Not everything was smooth sailing with police officials facing claims of police brutality and being heavy handed. Today the Minister joins us on the line to update us on a few matters since the country entered Level 3 of the lockdown period.

Bongani joined by Bheki Cele, Police Minister.

