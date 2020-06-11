10 years on: The legacy of the 2010 World Cup

Bongani speaks to Former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena
History was made in South Africa this week when a commercial laboratory became the first to extract COVID-19 RNA from various sewage samples in the country. Prof Anthony Turton from the Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State (UFS) says it is now possible to monitor the total viral load in each of the 824-wastewater treatment works in South Africa. Once the population size within the catchment area of the works is known, a calculation of the total viral load is possible, with a reasonable degree of accuracy. This accuracy will improve over time as the technology becomes more robust.
To tell us more about this historic finding Prof Anthony Turton, Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State joined Bongani on the line.
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” FairbairnLISTEN TO PODCAST
11 days after the country entered level 3 lockdown and many changes have taken place. From the unbanning of liquor sales to the returning of staff to their various places of employment. We catch up with Gauteng health MEC to get update on what the state of the Province is in relation to COVID29 and whether we are still on track with fighting the pandemic.
Bongani joined by Bandile Masuku, Gauteng health MEC.
Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile yesterday announced steps to be taken to address municipal revenue losses while the country battles COVID-19. The coronavirus pandemic has led to many citizens being unable to pay for municipal services. Municipalities across Gauteng were battling to collect money since government announced measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus. They were forced to shift resources from non-urgent programmes to ensure that the provision of essential services continued to communities and as a result Gauteng municipality have lost up to R4bn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The political leadership saga in SA’s administrative capital continues, with the DA planning to elect a mayor on Friday and the ANC-led provincial government vowing to fight it in the courts. Friday’s election attempt comes after the high court yesterday ordered that an earlier judgment, which overturned the dissolution of the council, be implemented pending the outcome of further applications for leave to appeal. The Constitutional Court has set the matter down for September 10. To comment on the judgement and to give us a preview on what we can expect on Friday’s council.
Bongani joined by DA Gauteng Chairperson Mike Moriarty
Former SA Revenue Services (Sars) official Johann van Loggerenberg says "the right thing" has been done following the North Gauteng High Court judgment which reviewed and set aside an Inspector-General of Intelligence report which had found the existence of a "rogue unit" at Sars. Van Loggerenberg said he commends the Minister of State Security Ayanda Dlodlo and the Inspector General of Intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe for "doing the right thing" and settling the court case seeking to set aside the 2014 IG report. The report was released in 2014 and had found that a rogue unit existed at Sars and found against former Sars commissioner Pravin Gordhan, van Loggerenberg and Ivan Pillay in setting up the unit illegally. It recommended that criminal charges be laid against those implicated in the report.
Van Loggerenberg joins us on the line to tell us more.
Energy group Eskom has outlined its plans for winter load shedding, based on current usage and trajectories. Eskom has stated that the coronavirus lockdown has led to a direct decline in electricity usage in the country. There is a clear increase in electricity usage since the move to level 4 lockdown.
To tell us more Eskom Spokesperson, Sikhonathi Mantshantsha, joins us on the line
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” FairbairnLISTEN TO PODCAST
During the lockdown the South African Police Service was dealt with an immense task. Maintaining law and order as the country went into an unprecedented time. Not everything was smooth sailing with police officials facing claims of police brutality and being heavy handed. Today the Minister joins us on the line to update us on a few matters since the country entered Level 3 of the lockdown period.
Bongani joined by Bheki Cele, Police Minister.