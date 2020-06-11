UFS professor part of history after COVID-19

History was made in South Africa this week when a commercial laboratory became the first to extract COVID-19 RNA from various sewage samples in the country. Prof Anthony Turton from the Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State (UFS) says it is now possible to monitor the total viral load in each of the 824-wastewater treatment works in South Africa. Once the population size within the catchment area of the works is known, a calculation of the total viral load is possible, with a reasonable degree of accuracy. This accuracy will improve over time as the technology becomes more robust.



To tell us more about this historic finding Prof Anthony Turton, Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State joined Bongani on the line.