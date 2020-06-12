Streaming issues? Report here
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
Today at 16:20
How do Stokvels help during lockdown?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tshepo Moloi - Founder and CEO at Stokfella
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Ramaphosa refers controversial Secrecy Bill back to Parliament, citing constitutional

Ramaphosa refers controversial Secrecy Bill back to Parliament, citing constitutional

12 June 2020 8:36 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has referred the controversial Protection of State Information Bill, or the Secrecy Bill as its many critics have dubbed it, back to Parliament as he "cannot assent to the bill" given his reservations of its constitutionality.

The contentious bill has been gathering dust, unsigned in the Presidency since 2013. In a letter to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise dated 2 June, Ramaphosa noted former president Jacob Zuma had previously sent the bill back to Parliament and while he appreciated the unorthodoxy of his move to again refer it to the legislature he believed it was the only way to proceed.

Civil society and opposition parties have long protested against the proposed legislation, saying it would criminalise media freedom and was meant to protect the ruling ANC, which has dogged by corruption scandals over the years.

One of those organisations, Right 2 Know joined Bongani on the line to give us a reaction.


Tiktok takes off in SA- But how safe is it?

12 June 2020 9:25 AM

Whether it’s taking part in the viral #bananadrop dance trend or watching videos of cute cats, short-form mobile video platform TikTok, has become synonymous with the latest creative and entertaining videos that are making their rounds on the Internet.  As TikTok becomes more popular, it’s become increasingly important that users feel safe and comfortable so that they can express themselves openly and creatively.

TikTok chatted with Dean McCoubrey, founder of MySociaLife – South Africa’s leading digital life skills program in schools – who admits that understanding the digital and social landscape that teens live in nowadays is not straightforward - it’s actually one whole generation apart from our parents. “The fact remains that adults – parents, teachers and counsellors – need to acquaint themselves with what media kids are consuming and then educate themselves. Given the massive following of TikTok, it is an excellent start that parents and learners are being pointed to safety features.”

Bongani joined by Dean McCoubrey, Founder of MySociaLife.

What’s Viral - Mother's reaction to her daughter's acceptance to law school

12 June 2020 8:04 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn 

SA reaches 1 million COVID19 tests milestone/Update and Q & A

12 June 2020 7:47 AM

12 Days into level three of the lockdown, we catch up with the Minister of Health to find out how the country is doing as we continue to fight the COVID19 Pandemic. Yesterday the Minister For the second time since the outbreak began visited the Eastern Cape as part of his provincial preparedness tour.

The health minister conducted oversight inspections at healthcare facilities in Butterworth, Mthatha and Libode. Last week the President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Cape Town on Friday to have a look at measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

He joins us on the line to tell us more Bongani joined by Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health.

UFS professor part of history after COVID-19

11 June 2020 10:45 AM

History was made in South Africa this week when a commercial laboratory became the first to extract COVID-19 RNA from various sewage samples in the country. Prof Anthony Turton from the Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State (UFS) says it is now possible to monitor the total viral load in each of the 824-wastewater treatment works in South Africa. Once the population size within the catchment area of the works is known, a calculation of the total viral load is possible, with a reasonable degree of accuracy. This accuracy will improve over time as the technology becomes more robust.

To tell us more about this historic finding Prof Anthony Turton, Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State joined Bongani on the line.

10 years on: The legacy of the 2010 World Cup

11 June 2020 8:28 AM

Bongani speaks to Former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena

What’s Viral - Woman ranting about kids not having licence for toy cars is baffling

11 June 2020 8:02 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn 

General Gauteng COVID19 update

11 June 2020 7:33 AM

11 days after the country entered level 3 lockdown and many changes have taken place. From the unbanning of liquor sales to the returning of staff to their various places of employment. We catch up with Gauteng health MEC to get update on what the state of the Province is in relation to COVID29 and whether we are still on track with fighting the pandemic.

Bongani joined by Bandile Masuku, Gauteng health MEC.

Gauteng municipalities lose up to R4bn

11 June 2020 7:28 AM

Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile yesterday announced steps to be taken to address municipal revenue losses while the country battles COVID-19. The coronavirus pandemic has led to many citizens being unable to pay for municipal services. Municipalities across Gauteng were battling to collect money since government announced measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus. They were forced to shift resources from non-urgent programmes to ensure that the provision of essential services continued to communities and as a result Gauteng municipality have lost up to R4bn.

DA to push ahead with electing Tshwane mayor on Friday

11 June 2020 6:59 AM

The political leadership saga in SA’s administrative capital continues, with the DA planning to elect a mayor on Friday and the ANC-led provincial government vowing to fight it in the courts. Friday’s election attempt comes after the high court yesterday ordered that an earlier judgment, which overturned the dissolution of the council, be implemented pending the outcome of further applications for leave to appeal. The Constitutional Court has set the matter down for September 10. To comment on the judgement and to give us a preview on what we can expect on Friday’s council.

Bongani joined by DA Gauteng Chairperson Mike Moriarty

'We ask for forgiveness': Renewed calls for an end to GBV

12 June 2020 9:17 AM

WCED: Grade 12s need to be at school every day to prepare for exams

12 June 2020 7:36 AM

CoCT officials grilled in Parly over SAPS destroying shacks in Hangberg

12 June 2020 7:18 AM

