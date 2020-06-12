What’s Viral - Mother's reaction to her daughter's acceptance to law school

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
Whether it’s taking part in the viral #bananadrop dance trend or watching videos of cute cats, short-form mobile video platform TikTok, has become synonymous with the latest creative and entertaining videos that are making their rounds on the Internet. As TikTok becomes more popular, it’s become increasingly important that users feel safe and comfortable so that they can express themselves openly and creatively.
TikTok chatted with Dean McCoubrey, founder of MySociaLife – South Africa’s leading digital life skills program in schools – who admits that understanding the digital and social landscape that teens live in nowadays is not straightforward - it’s actually one whole generation apart from our parents. “The fact remains that adults – parents, teachers and counsellors – need to acquaint themselves with what media kids are consuming and then educate themselves. Given the massive following of TikTok, it is an excellent start that parents and learners are being pointed to safety features.”
Dean McCoubrey, Founder of MySociaLife.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has referred the controversial Protection of State Information Bill, or the Secrecy Bill as its many critics have dubbed it, back to Parliament as he "cannot assent to the bill" given his reservations of its constitutionality.
The contentious bill has been gathering dust, unsigned in the Presidency since 2013. In a letter to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise dated 2 June, Ramaphosa noted former president Jacob Zuma had previously sent the bill back to Parliament and while he appreciated the unorthodoxy of his move to again refer it to the legislature he believed it was the only way to proceed.
Civil society and opposition parties have long protested against the proposed legislation, saying it would criminalise media freedom and was meant to protect the ruling ANC, which has dogged by corruption scandals over the years.
Right 2 Know
12 Days into level three of the lockdown, we catch up with the Minister of Health to find out how the country is doing as we continue to fight the COVID19 Pandemic. Yesterday the Minister For the second time since the outbreak began visited the Eastern Cape as part of his provincial preparedness tour.
The health minister conducted oversight inspections at healthcare facilities in Butterworth, Mthatha and Libode. Last week the President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Cape Town on Friday to have a look at measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health.
History was made in South Africa this week when a commercial laboratory became the first to extract COVID-19 RNA from various sewage samples in the country. Prof Anthony Turton from the Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State (UFS) says it is now possible to monitor the total viral load in each of the 824-wastewater treatment works in South Africa. Once the population size within the catchment area of the works is known, a calculation of the total viral load is possible, with a reasonable degree of accuracy. This accuracy will improve over time as the technology becomes more robust.
Prof Anthony Turton, Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State
11 days after the country entered level 3 lockdown and many changes have taken place. From the unbanning of liquor sales to the returning of staff to their various places of employment. We catch up with Gauteng health MEC to get update on what the state of the Province is in relation to COVID29 and whether we are still on track with fighting the pandemic.
Bandile Masuku, Gauteng health MEC.
Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile yesterday announced steps to be taken to address municipal revenue losses while the country battles COVID-19. The coronavirus pandemic has led to many citizens being unable to pay for municipal services. Municipalities across Gauteng were battling to collect money since government announced measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus. They were forced to shift resources from non-urgent programmes to ensure that the provision of essential services continued to communities and as a result Gauteng municipality have lost up to R4bn.
The political leadership saga in SA’s administrative capital continues, with the DA planning to elect a mayor on Friday and the ANC-led provincial government vowing to fight it in the courts. Friday’s election attempt comes after the high court yesterday ordered that an earlier judgment, which overturned the dissolution of the council, be implemented pending the outcome of further applications for leave to appeal. The Constitutional Court has set the matter down for September 10. To comment on the judgement and to give us a preview on what we can expect on Friday’s council.
DA Gauteng Chairperson Mike Moriarty