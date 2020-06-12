Tiktok takes off in SA- But how safe is it?

President Cyril Ramaphosa has referred the controversial Protection of State Information Bill, or the Secrecy Bill as its many critics have dubbed it, back to Parliament as he "cannot assent to the bill" given his reservations of its constitutionality.



The contentious bill has been gathering dust, unsigned in the Presidency since 2013. In a letter to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise dated 2 June, Ramaphosa noted former president Jacob Zuma had previously sent the bill back to Parliament and while he appreciated the unorthodoxy of his move to again refer it to the legislature he believed it was the only way to proceed.



Civil society and opposition parties have long protested against the proposed legislation, saying it would criminalise media freedom and was meant to protect the ruling ANC, which has dogged by corruption scandals over the years.



One of those organisations, Right 2 Know joined Bongani on the line to give us a reaction.

