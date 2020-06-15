Courts asked to compel government to feed learners

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 18:09
Big arrests made on VBS case
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Steven Powell - Director in Forensics at ENS Africa
Today at 18:13
First response to the SAA rescue plan
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Attard Montalto - Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
How The Crazy Store adapted during Covid-19?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lennett - MD at The Crazy Store
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Making estate planning more equitable
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Trying to get out of a timeshare contract
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM - Shapeshifter: How artisan market Kamers-Makers is pivoting post Covid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wanda Du Toit - Owner And Co-Founder at Kamers-Makers
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
eNkanini residents rebuild shacks destroyed by fire Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the municipality delivered food parcels to the informal settlement on Wednesday. 17 June 2020 4:21 PM
[WATCH LIVE] NPA media briefing on VBS Bank latest developments NPA boss advocate Shamila Batohi holds a virtual media briefing on the progress of high-profile priority cases. 17 June 2020 12:41 PM
Suspect arrested for Tshegofatso Pule murder A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of eighth month pregrant Tshegofatso Pule. 17 June 2020 9:09 AM
View all Local
Can South Africa afford a nuclear power plant building programme? Energy expert Chris Yelland says there is pressure building from the nuclear lobby groups for a nuclear new build. 17 June 2020 7:56 AM
Victoria Mxenge: Challenged apartheid regime to uplift SA youth #UnResolved investigates the murder of anti-apartheid activist Victoria Mxenge and the impact she had on SA youth. 16 June 2020 3:01 PM
How should South African young people remember Youth Day? Clement Manyathela facilitates a discuss on what the day means to different young people during COVID-19 pandemic. 16 June 2020 1:14 PM
View all Politics
There is some light at the end of the tunnel for South African importers Inflation expectations are declining, partly because the collapse in oil prices has been greater than rand depreciation. 17 June 2020 9:16 AM
That 'All Wines Matter' blunder Andy Rice on this week's great advertising campaigns - and one that caused a stir - for all the wrong reasons. 16 June 2020 8:16 PM
Gen Z - the architects of our New World Order Generation Z is a demographic that's born roughly between the mid 1990s to the mid-2010s. 16 June 2020 7:32 PM
View all Business
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA... 17 June 2020 10:29 AM
2020 Soweto Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19 Soweto Marathon Trust chairperson Sello Khunou said that calling off South Africa’s biggest one-day road running event was not an... 15 June 2020 11:36 AM
TTM says it has bought Bidvest Wits PSL status Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has announced that it has bought Bidvest Wits with all its players. 13 June 2020 10:19 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 39,867 COVID-19 recoveries for SA as death toll reaches 1,568 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 infections is 73,533. 13 June 2020 10:04 PM
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 10 June 2020 4:14 PM
No international repatriation flight has been denied landing rights - Dirco Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela says permission for 12 June has been granted for KLM Dutch airline. 9 June 2020 3:56 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Courts asked to compel government to feed learners

Courts asked to compel government to feed learners

15 June 2020 7:14 AM

Millions of learners in South Africa are going hungry as the one meal they receive a day via their school feeding scheme has been removed under the Covid-19 lockdown. As Grades 7 and 12 learners return to school – which provides a daily nutritious meal – nine million children in other Grades are being excluded as the Department of Basic Education opts for a phased return to school. SECTION27 and the Equal Education Law Centre (EELC) filed urgent papers in the North Gauteng High Court in a desperate attempt to address the dire situation in poor schools where nine million learners are not receiving food at school as the Covid-19 lockdown put a stop to their only meal for the day.

Rone McFarlane joined Bongani on the line to tell us more.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

What’s Viral - Republicans who will not be voting for Trump this time around

17 June 2020 7:59 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Outa says Joburg city councillors want to give themselves ‘outrageous’ increases

17 June 2020 7:34 AM

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has raised concerns about the proposed salary increase for City of Johannesburg councillors during the current economic crisis. In the draft budget presented by the city, the councillor remuneration is budgeted to increase by 6.4% while an employee-related cost sits at 5.4%. 
 
According to the organisation, the city has discarded the dire economic consequences faced by its residents when tabling the draft budget, hiking tariff prices for taxpayers.   OUTA’S Kleynhans Says the city is dismissing the plight of its residents by going ahead with the increase.

Bongani speaks to Julius Kleynhans, OUTA Executive Manager.

Nuclear shifts into gear despite coronavirus slump - can SA afford it?

17 June 2020 7:31 AM

South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has taken another step in starting a new nuclear-power programme. The department issued a request for information (RFI) for goods and services involved in such a program. The country currently has a single nuclear plant and a drive for additional facilities largely faded after the ruling party forced Jacob Zuma to step down as president in 2018.  
 
Energy Expert, Chris Yelland takes us through pertinent questions, can the country afford this, what are the process, and should this be a priority right now?

Chef- Re-Telling the story of Youth Day through a culinary experience

16 June 2020 9:24 AM

Chef Ken of the African Culinary Library who is a young leader in his field of culinary arts is part of a team that has developed a special menu to commemorate the youth of ’76. The menu takes us on a journey back to the Soweto Uprising, where we explore the foods enjoyed by the youth of 76, following their trail across the continent acknowledging those who contributed and assisted these freedom fighters in their endeavours to bring about the change we enjoy today. He joins us on the line to tell us more.

Business mentorship and funding opportunities for young entrepreneur

16 June 2020 8:32 AM

Bongani speaks to Kagiso Lerutla, City Of Ekurhuleni Chief financial officer.

Last year the Ekurhuleni Council approved the implementation of the Ekurhuleni Community Enterprise Development Fund (ECEDF) Policy in line with the Municipal Finance Management Act. 
 
The purpose of the fund is to support the development of community enterprises in the form of individual entrepreneurs, small, micro and medium enterprises, cooperatives, informal traders and formal businesses as prescribed.  
 
Funding threshold is R100 000 to R6-m. Applications closed In January 2020 
 
The fund seeks to provide assistance for 2019/20 financial year and proposals are sought to focus on providing creative and innovative business concepts, solutions and programmes that will address.

What’s Viral - Little girl makes up her own lyrics to New Editions's Candy Girl

16 June 2020 8:03 AM

hat’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

The role of the National Youth Development Agency for SA’s youth

16 June 2020 7:32 AM

Established in 2008 by an Act of Parliament (Act 54 of 2008), the NYDA is the result of a merger between two erstwhile organisations: the Umsobomvu Youth Fund—a government agency that funded youth-owned enterprises; and the National Youth Commission—a structure tasked with advising the government on youth policy to ensure that government programmes were aligned with its objectives with regard to policy implementation. The NYDA plays a leading role in assisting many young South Africans to be successful entrepreneurs. Its mandate is to address the challenges faced by the nation’s youth.

Waseem Carrim joined Bongani to discuss the mandate of the NYDA, its effectiveness and the role it has played in the country. Is it another talk shop or is it at the forefront of making real and visible change for South Africa’s youth? 

Diabetes the leading risk factor for Covid-19 deaths

15 June 2020 9:22 AM

Bongani speaks to Professor Mary-Ann Davies, University of Cape Town associate and public health specialist in the Western Cape health department.

What’s Viral - London protests: 'We stopped somebody from being killed

15 June 2020 8:12 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn 

Dealing with gender-based violence during COVID-19

15 June 2020 7:39 AM

The Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to deal with the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) the same way he as handled the COVID-19 outbreak. The centre says the President dealt with the pandemic laudably, showing decisive action and leadership and he must handle femicide and gender violence towards women and children the same way.

On Friday, a woman’s body was found in a veld in Dobsonville, Soweto. The community found her body, which had wounds to the upper body, under a tree. That came just days after another murdered Soweto woman, Tshegofatso Pule, eight months pregnant, was laid to rest. Pule’s body, with stab wounds, was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg. The bodies of Naledi Phangindawo, Nompumelelo Tshaka and other women in other parts of the country were also found this past week.

The announcement of funding for initiatives that support GBV victims comes as South Africa experiences upsurge in these crimes. The Solidarity Fund has announced an injection of R17-million for initiatives that support victims of gender-based violence (GBV) as part of its efforts to assist those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The GBV funding of R17-million would be allocated to the National Shelter Movement, a non-profit organisation that supports a network of 78 shelters across the country, 55 Thuthuzela Care Centres, a government initiative aimed at ensuring justice for victims and the Gender Based Violence (GBV) Command Centre. The Centre operates a national call centre facility managed by qualified social workers.

Bongani joined by Nomfundo Mogapi, Director at the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation Wendy Tlou, Exec Head Humanitarian Pillar at Solidarity Fund

Trending

Five nuns succumb to COVID-19 and 21 test positive at Mthatha convent

Local

Hawks arrest 7 suspects involved in VBS scandal

Local

Suspect in Tshegofatso Pule murder to appear in court today

Local

EWN Highlights

Nafiz Modack and co-accused granted bail in fraud, corruption case

17 June 2020 4:38 PM

Man accused of killing Naledi Phangindawo abandons bail bid

17 June 2020 4:05 PM

WHO moves to update COVID-19 guidance after 'great news' in drug study

17 June 2020 3:48 PM

