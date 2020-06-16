What’s Viral - Little girl makes up her own lyrics to New Editions's Candy Girl

hat’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has raised concerns about the proposed salary increase for City of Johannesburg councillors during the current economic crisis. In the draft budget presented by the city, the councillor remuneration is budgeted to increase by 6.4% while an employee-related cost sits at 5.4%.
According to the organisation, the city has discarded the dire economic consequences faced by its residents when tabling the draft budget, hiking tariff prices for taxpayers. OUTA’S Kleynhans Says the city is dismissing the plight of its residents by going ahead with the increase.
Bongani speaks to Julius Kleynhans, OUTA Executive Manager.
South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has taken another step in starting a new nuclear-power programme. The department issued a request for information (RFI) for goods and services involved in such a program. The country currently has a single nuclear plant and a drive for additional facilities largely faded after the ruling party forced Jacob Zuma to step down as president in 2018.
Energy Expert, Chris Yelland takes us through pertinent questions, can the country afford this, what are the process, and should this be a priority right now?
Chef Ken of the African Culinary Library who is a young leader in his field of culinary arts is part of a team that has developed a special menu to commemorate the youth of '76. The menu takes us on a journey back to the Soweto Uprising, where we explore the foods enjoyed by the youth of 76, following their trail across the continent acknowledging those who contributed and assisted these freedom fighters in their endeavours to bring about the change we enjoy today. He joins us on the line to tell us more.
Bongani speaks to Kagiso Lerutla, City Of Ekurhuleni Chief financial officer.
Last year the Ekurhuleni Council approved the implementation of the Ekurhuleni Community Enterprise Development Fund (ECEDF) Policy in line with the Municipal Finance Management Act.
The purpose of the fund is to support the development of community enterprises in the form of individual entrepreneurs, small, micro and medium enterprises, cooperatives, informal traders and formal businesses as prescribed.
Funding threshold is R100 000 to R6-m. Applications closed In January 2020
The fund seeks to provide assistance for 2019/20 financial year and proposals are sought to focus on providing creative and innovative business concepts, solutions and programmes that will address.
Established in 2008 by an Act of Parliament (Act 54 of 2008), the NYDA is the result of a merger between two erstwhile organisations: the Umsobomvu Youth Fund—a government agency that funded youth-owned enterprises; and the National Youth Commission—a structure tasked with advising the government on youth policy to ensure that government programmes were aligned with its objectives with regard to policy implementation. The NYDA plays a leading role in assisting many young South Africans to be successful entrepreneurs. Its mandate is to address the challenges faced by the nation’s youth.
Waseem Carrim joined Bongani to discuss the mandate of the NYDA, its effectiveness and the role it has played in the country. Is it another talk shop or is it at the forefront of making real and visible change for South Africa’s youth?
Bongani speaks to Professor Mary-Ann Davies, University of Cape Town associate and public health specialist in the Western Cape health department.
What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn
The Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to deal with the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) the same way he as handled the COVID-19 outbreak. The centre says the President dealt with the pandemic laudably, showing decisive action and leadership and he must handle femicide and gender violence towards women and children the same way.
On Friday, a woman’s body was found in a veld in Dobsonville, Soweto. The community found her body, which had wounds to the upper body, under a tree. That came just days after another murdered Soweto woman, Tshegofatso Pule, eight months pregnant, was laid to rest. Pule’s body, with stab wounds, was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg. The bodies of Naledi Phangindawo, Nompumelelo Tshaka and other women in other parts of the country were also found this past week.
The announcement of funding for initiatives that support GBV victims comes as South Africa experiences upsurge in these crimes. The Solidarity Fund has announced an injection of R17-million for initiatives that support victims of gender-based violence (GBV) as part of its efforts to assist those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The GBV funding of R17-million would be allocated to the National Shelter Movement, a non-profit organisation that supports a network of 78 shelters across the country, 55 Thuthuzela Care Centres, a government initiative aimed at ensuring justice for victims and the Gender Based Violence (GBV) Command Centre. The Centre operates a national call centre facility managed by qualified social workers.
Bongani joined by Nomfundo Mogapi, Director at the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation Wendy Tlou, Exec Head Humanitarian Pillar at Solidarity Fund