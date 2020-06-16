Chef- Re-Telling the story of Youth Day through a culinary experience

The Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to deal with the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) the same way he as handled the COVID-19 outbreak. The centre says the President dealt with the pandemic laudably, showing decisive action and leadership and he must handle femicide and gender violence towards women and children the same way.



On Friday, a woman’s body was found in a veld in Dobsonville, Soweto. The community found her body, which had wounds to the upper body, under a tree. That came just days after another murdered Soweto woman, Tshegofatso Pule, eight months pregnant, was laid to rest. Pule’s body, with stab wounds, was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg. The bodies of Naledi Phangindawo, Nompumelelo Tshaka and other women in other parts of the country were also found this past week.



The announcement of funding for initiatives that support GBV victims comes as South Africa experiences upsurge in these crimes. The Solidarity Fund has announced an injection of R17-million for initiatives that support victims of gender-based violence (GBV) as part of its efforts to assist those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The GBV funding of R17-million would be allocated to the National Shelter Movement, a non-profit organisation that supports a network of 78 shelters across the country, 55 Thuthuzela Care Centres, a government initiative aimed at ensuring justice for victims and the Gender Based Violence (GBV) Command Centre. The Centre operates a national call centre facility managed by qualified social workers.



Bongani joined by Nomfundo Mogapi, Director at the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation Wendy Tlou, Exec Head Humanitarian Pillar at Solidarity Fund

