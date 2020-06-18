VBS Mutual Bank 'looters' arrested in Hawks raid

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:11
Femicide pandemic
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Shaheda Omar
Dr Nwabisa Shai
Today at 17:20
Cinemas will now be operating under advanced level 3
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ryan Williams - Executive Head Of Sales at Cinemark
Today at 18:09
Salons, restaurants and hotels are allowed to operate under level three.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Banking Association gives update on Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme and debt relief programme
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bongiwe Kunene - MD at Banking Association South Africa
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - What happens to your money when you die and you have a retirement annuity or company retirement fund?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Conflict resolution between customers, suppliers and most importantly teams in a remote working environment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Justice department offering education funding for TRC victims and dependants Applications for the 2021 academic year are now open and should reach the department by no later than 30 September 2020. 18 June 2020 4:46 PM
Family seeks answers after baby girl went missing at Rahima Moosa Hospital Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoane says the hospital says there was an error in recording the sex of the babies. 18 June 2020 4:27 PM
Tshegofatso Pule's family commends police for acting swiftly Pule's uncle Tumisang Katake says they know nothing about the man that was arrested for the gruesome murder. 18 June 2020 3:08 PM
View all Local
Government walking away from lockdown to avoid humiliation in court - DA Interim leader John Steenhuisen says what was announce is very confusing but he welcomes the opening of hairdressers. 18 June 2020 7:58 AM
SA Express is crashing because of poor financial management - Scopa Chaiperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa reflects on the liquidators finding discrepancies in the carriers asset evaluation. 18 June 2020 7:34 AM
Ramaphosa gives nod to restaurant sit-ins, worried by GBV and alcohol abuse President Cyril Ramaphosa said the introduction of the Level 3 lockdown coincided with an increase in violent crimes. 17 June 2020 9:14 PM
View all Politics
How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality Deceased estates could help more than just surviving family members 17 June 2020 7:56 PM
How The Crazy Store adapted to Covid-19 How did the lockdown affect the Crazy Store's sales and imports of supply? 17 June 2020 7:26 PM
SAA rescue plan is just 'throwing the problem back' The long-anticipated rescue plan was finally released on Tuesday night. 17 June 2020 6:55 PM
View all Business
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
VBS Mutual Bank 'looters' arrested in Hawks raid

VBS Mutual Bank 'looters' arrested in Hawks raid

18 June 2020 7:32 AM

Several senior officials linked to the R2bn looting of VBS Mutual Bank were arrested in a raid. Eight people linked to the looting and collapse of VBS Mutual Bank were nabbed during a search and seizure operation by the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority.  
 
Those arrested are expected to appear in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court in Ekurhuleni this morning. Charges could include bribery, racketeering, fraud and money laundering.  

Anoosh Rooplal was appointed as the curator and later as the liquidator after his initial investigations revealed serious cause for concern over the ongoing validity of the bank as a going concern. Joined Bongani on the line to tell us more.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Marc Lottering goes digital with ‘My Fellow South Africans

18 June 2020 9:27 AM

During a time when COVID-19 has prevented physical social interaction, many theatre spaces have closed their doors. This has led to many artists looking at other means of performing, with stand-up comic Marc Lottering among them. In a lockdown interview with Cape arts specialist Robyn Cohen, Lottering addresses the notion of digital performance.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - If you tell Siri you are being pulled over by cops, she can record it

18 June 2020 8:13 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Official Opposition reacts to governments easing of Lockdown Regulations

18 June 2020 7:29 AM

Last night President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that additional economic sectors would now be allowed to reopen under level 3 of the national lockdown. The President urged South Africans to take personal responsibility for curbing the transmission of the coronavirus. 

 This is a step-change in the government's strategy to lock the country, the economy and social movement down. Ramaphosa's address follows a number of meetings of the cabinet, the national coronavirus command council and the presidential co-ordinating council. He said the disease had caused massive disruption to the lives of people and threatened the livelihoods of millions, but he expressed optimism following what he deemed a “breakthrough” because of the discovery of an existing drug, discovered by the Oxford University in London which could assist in the treatment of the disease.

The drug, dexamethasone, is also manufactured in SA. Well joining Bongani on the line for reaction to the easing of the regulations is the leader of the official opposition, John Steenhuisen.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

18 June 2020 7:15 AM

With Mkhuleko Hlengwa, SCOPA Chairperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Republicans who will not be voting for Trump this time around

17 June 2020 7:59 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Outa says Joburg city councillors want to give themselves ‘outrageous’ increases

17 June 2020 7:34 AM

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has raised concerns about the proposed salary increase for City of Johannesburg councillors during the current economic crisis. In the draft budget presented by the city, the councillor remuneration is budgeted to increase by 6.4% while an employee-related cost sits at 5.4%. 
 
According to the organisation, the city has discarded the dire economic consequences faced by its residents when tabling the draft budget, hiking tariff prices for taxpayers.   OUTA’S Kleynhans Says the city is dismissing the plight of its residents by going ahead with the increase.

Bongani speaks to Julius Kleynhans, OUTA Executive Manager.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nuclear shifts into gear despite coronavirus slump - can SA afford it?

17 June 2020 7:31 AM

South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has taken another step in starting a new nuclear-power programme. The department issued a request for information (RFI) for goods and services involved in such a program. The country currently has a single nuclear plant and a drive for additional facilities largely faded after the ruling party forced Jacob Zuma to step down as president in 2018.  
 
Energy Expert, Chris Yelland takes us through pertinent questions, can the country afford this, what are the process, and should this be a priority right now?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Chef- Re-Telling the story of Youth Day through a culinary experience

16 June 2020 9:24 AM

Chef Ken of the African Culinary Library who is a young leader in his field of culinary arts is part of a team that has developed a special menu to commemorate the youth of ’76. The menu takes us on a journey back to the Soweto Uprising, where we explore the foods enjoyed by the youth of 76, following their trail across the continent acknowledging those who contributed and assisted these freedom fighters in their endeavours to bring about the change we enjoy today. He joins us on the line to tell us more.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business mentorship and funding opportunities for young entrepreneur

16 June 2020 8:32 AM

Bongani speaks to Kagiso Lerutla, City Of Ekurhuleni Chief financial officer.

Last year the Ekurhuleni Council approved the implementation of the Ekurhuleni Community Enterprise Development Fund (ECEDF) Policy in line with the Municipal Finance Management Act. 
 
The purpose of the fund is to support the development of community enterprises in the form of individual entrepreneurs, small, micro and medium enterprises, cooperatives, informal traders and formal businesses as prescribed.  
 
Funding threshold is R100 000 to R6-m. Applications closed In January 2020 
 
The fund seeks to provide assistance for 2019/20 financial year and proposals are sought to focus on providing creative and innovative business concepts, solutions and programmes that will address.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Processes already under way to revive SA’s economy post-COVID-19 - Ramaphosa

Politics Local

SABC says it plans to start retrenchment process

Business Local

[WATCH] VBS Mutual Bank suspects appear in court

Politics

EWN Highlights

Beauty industry welcomes eased lockdown regulations under level 3

18 June 2020 3:46 PM

GALLERY: Here are the 7 suspects nabbed for VBS heist

18 June 2020 3:35 PM

Sassa won't give you the R350 unemployment grant if you're registered with UIF

18 June 2020 3:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA