What’s Viral - If you tell Siri you are being pulled over by cops, she can record it

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
During a time when COVID-19 has prevented physical social interaction, many theatre spaces have closed their doors. This has led to many artists looking at other means of performing, with stand-up comic Marc Lottering among them. In a lockdown interview with Cape arts specialist Robyn Cohen, Lottering addresses the notion of digital performance.
Several senior officials linked to the R2bn looting of VBS Mutual Bank were arrested in a raid. Eight people linked to the looting and collapse of VBS Mutual Bank were nabbed during a search and seizure operation by the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority.
Those arrested are expected to appear in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court in Ekurhuleni this morning. Charges could include bribery, racketeering, fraud and money laundering.
Anoosh Rooplal was appointed as the curator and later as the liquidator after his initial investigations revealed serious cause for concern over the ongoing validity of the bank as a going concern. Joined Bongani on the line to tell us more.
Last night President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that additional economic sectors would now be allowed to reopen under level 3 of the national lockdown. The President urged South Africans to take personal responsibility for curbing the transmission of the coronavirus.
This is a step-change in the government's strategy to lock the country, the economy and social movement down. Ramaphosa's address follows a number of meetings of the cabinet, the national coronavirus command council and the presidential co-ordinating council. He said the disease had caused massive disruption to the lives of people and threatened the livelihoods of millions, but he expressed optimism following what he deemed a “breakthrough” because of the discovery of an existing drug, discovered by the Oxford University in London which could assist in the treatment of the disease.
The drug, dexamethasone, is also manufactured in SA. Well joining Bongani on the line for reaction to the easing of the regulations is the leader of the official opposition, John Steenhuisen.
With Mkhuleko Hlengwa, SCOPA Chairperson
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has raised concerns about the proposed salary increase for City of Johannesburg councillors during the current economic crisis. In the draft budget presented by the city, the councillor remuneration is budgeted to increase by 6.4% while an employee-related cost sits at 5.4%.
According to the organisation, the city has discarded the dire economic consequences faced by its residents when tabling the draft budget, hiking tariff prices for taxpayers. OUTA’S Kleynhans Says the city is dismissing the plight of its residents by going ahead with the increase.
Bongani speaks to Julius Kleynhans, OUTA Executive Manager.
South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has taken another step in starting a new nuclear-power programme. The department issued a request for information (RFI) for goods and services involved in such a program. The country currently has a single nuclear plant and a drive for additional facilities largely faded after the ruling party forced Jacob Zuma to step down as president in 2018.
Energy Expert, Chris Yelland takes us through pertinent questions, can the country afford this, what are the process, and should this be a priority right now?
Chef Ken of the African Culinary Library who is a young leader in his field of culinary arts is part of a team that has developed a special menu to commemorate the youth of '76. The menu takes us on a journey back to the Soweto Uprising, where we explore the foods enjoyed by the youth of 76, following their trail across the continent acknowledging those who contributed and assisted these freedom fighters in their endeavours to bring about the change we enjoy today. He joins us on the line to tell us more.
Bongani speaks to Kagiso Lerutla, City Of Ekurhuleni Chief financial officer.
Last year the Ekurhuleni Council approved the implementation of the Ekurhuleni Community Enterprise Development Fund (ECEDF) Policy in line with the Municipal Finance Management Act.
The purpose of the fund is to support the development of community enterprises in the form of individual entrepreneurs, small, micro and medium enterprises, cooperatives, informal traders and formal businesses as prescribed.
Funding threshold is R100 000 to R6-m. Applications closed In January 2020
The fund seeks to provide assistance for 2019/20 financial year and proposals are sought to focus on providing creative and innovative business concepts, solutions and programmes that will address.