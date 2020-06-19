Ronald Lamola wants the justice system to be stronger when dealing with GBV

As President Cyril Ramaphosa said, South Africa is facing two pandemics, the second being gender-based violence. Activists saying it is not the coronavirus that is killing women, but men. No less than 21 women and children have been killed in the past couple of weeks, the latest victim, a 3-year-old, whose body was found with multiple stab wounds in an open veld in Orange Farm. Justice Minister
Ronald Lamola says that he wants a stronger, more effective criminal justice system to tackle the scourge of gender-based violence.
R& B and Afro soul singer Loyiso Gijana’s song about the killing of women in South Africa has taken the country by storm and touched many hearts. You can’t help but get goosebumps when listening to the heartfelt song.
The emotional song titled Madoda Sabelani was released on Tuesday and has become a hit on social media. It is dedicated to the women who were killed in the past two weeks.
The song has received over 100 000 views so far on social media.
Joining Bongani on the line now to tell us the inspiration behind the song is Singer Songwriter Loyiso Gijana.
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” FairbairnLISTEN TO PODCAST
During a time when COVID-19 has prevented physical social interaction, many theatre spaces have closed their doors. This has led to many artists looking at other means of performing, with stand-up comic Marc Lottering among them. In a lockdown interview with Cape arts specialist Robyn Cohen, Lottering addresses the notion of digital performance.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” FairbairnLISTEN TO PODCAST
Several senior officials linked to the R2bn looting of VBS Mutual Bank were arrested in a raid. Eight people linked to the looting and collapse of VBS Mutual Bank were nabbed during a search and seizure operation by the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority.
Those arrested are expected to appear in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court in Ekurhuleni this morning. Charges could include bribery, racketeering, fraud and money laundering.
Anoosh Rooplal was appointed as the curator and later as the liquidator after his initial investigations revealed serious cause for concern over the ongoing validity of the bank as a going concern. Joined Bongani on the line to tell us more.
Last night President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that additional economic sectors would now be allowed to reopen under level 3 of the national lockdown. The President urged South Africans to take personal responsibility for curbing the transmission of the coronavirus.
This is a step-change in the government's strategy to lock the country, the economy and social movement down. Ramaphosa's address follows a number of meetings of the cabinet, the national coronavirus command council and the presidential co-ordinating council. He said the disease had caused massive disruption to the lives of people and threatened the livelihoods of millions, but he expressed optimism following what he deemed a “breakthrough” because of the discovery of an existing drug, discovered by the Oxford University in London which could assist in the treatment of the disease.
The drug, dexamethasone, is also manufactured in SA. Well joining Bongani on the line for reaction to the easing of the regulations is the leader of the official opposition, John Steenhuisen.
With Mkhuleko Hlengwa, SCOPA ChairpersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” FairbairnLISTEN TO PODCAST
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has raised concerns about the proposed salary increase for City of Johannesburg councillors during the current economic crisis. In the draft budget presented by the city, the councillor remuneration is budgeted to increase by 6.4% while an employee-related cost sits at 5.4%.
According to the organisation, the city has discarded the dire economic consequences faced by its residents when tabling the draft budget, hiking tariff prices for taxpayers. OUTA’S Kleynhans Says the city is dismissing the plight of its residents by going ahead with the increase.
Bongani speaks to Julius Kleynhans, OUTA Executive Manager.