Ronald Lamola wants the justice system to be stronger when dealing with GBV

Last night President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that additional economic sectors would now be allowed to reopen under level 3 of the national lockdown. The President urged South Africans to take personal responsibility for curbing the transmission of the coronavirus.



This is a step-change in the government's strategy to lock the country, the economy and social movement down. Ramaphosa's address follows a number of meetings of the cabinet, the national coronavirus command council and the presidential co-ordinating council. He said the disease had caused massive disruption to the lives of people and threatened the livelihoods of millions, but he expressed optimism following what he deemed a “breakthrough” because of the discovery of an existing drug, discovered by the Oxford University in London which could assist in the treatment of the disease.



The drug, dexamethasone, is also manufactured in SA. Well joining Bongani on the line for reaction to the easing of the regulations is the leader of the official opposition, John Steenhuisen.

