What’s Viral - Zoom disaster as official attends meeting topless in bed

The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:41
Exploring social cohesion beyond 2020
Guests
Dr Somadoda Fikeni
Today at 12:45
COSAS Western Cape shuts schools in Cape Town
Guests
Mphumzi Giwu
Today at 12:56
Health MEC Bandile Masuku gives budget vote speech
Guests
Dr Bandile Masuku
Today at 13:15
Food Feature - HTA School of Culinary Art Eat in Initiative
Guests
Megan Meikle - Head of the Eat In Initiative at HTA
Today at 13:35
What's on the box - What's good to watch on the streaming services
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 16:10
Gauteng Health Budget allocation
Guests
Dr Bandile Masuku
Today at 18:09
WAITING FOR CONFIRMATION Former Comair CEO planning new airline
Guests
Gidon Novick - Founder at Lucid Ventures
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Best Bits of the Money Show
No Items to show
Latest Local
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 3,756 There were 63 new coronavirus-related deaths: 57 from the Western Cape and 6 from the Eastern Cape. The total number is 1,737. 18 June 2020 9:59 PM
'Alcohol-related trauma cases using resources for COVID-19 patients' Western Cape Department of Health chief of operations Dr Saadiq Kariem says alcohol was present in 60% of pedestrian fatalities. 18 June 2020 5:09 PM
Justice department offering education funding for TRC victims and dependants Applications for the 2021 academic year are now open and should reach the department by no later than 30 September 2020. 18 June 2020 4:46 PM
View all Local
Processes already under way to revive SA’s economy post-COVID-19 - Ramaphosa The president said post-COVID-19, the economic landscape would be similar to that of a post-war landscape. 18 June 2020 2:06 PM
[WATCH] VBS Mutual Bank suspects appear in court Seven of the eight suspects arrested for their role in the multi-billion rand bank heist are now appearing in court. 18 June 2020 12:55 PM
Government walking away from lockdown to avoid humiliation in court - DA Interim leader John Steenhuisen says what was announce is very confusing but he welcomes the opening of hairdressers. 18 June 2020 7:58 AM
View all Politics
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series. 18 June 2020 7:34 PM
How many loans have been granted in the Covid-19 loan and debt relief project? South African banks have approved billions in loans for qualifying small businesses, since the Covid-19 Loan Guarantee Scheme was... 18 June 2020 7:17 PM
View all Business
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It’s very disappointing': Booth on clubs selling PSL status Bidvest Wits confirmed on Wednesday night that they had sold their credentials to National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madz... 18 June 2020 8:26 PM
Aerios takes SA Rugby to court Aerios believes the South African Rugby Union acted “unlawfully in trying to rid itself of Aerios for self-gain”. 18 June 2020 12:57 PM
Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA... 17 June 2020 10:29 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
What’s Viral - Zoom disaster as official attends meeting topless in bed

What’s Viral - Zoom disaster as official attends meeting topless in bed

19 June 2020 8:05 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Loyiso calls on SA men to act against Femicide & Gender Based Violence

19 June 2020 10:09 AM

R& B and Afro soul singer Loyiso Gijana’s song about the killing of women in South Africa has taken the country by storm and touched many hearts. You can’t help but get goosebumps when listening to the heartfelt song.
The emotional song titled Madoda Sabelani was released on Tuesday and has become a hit on social media. It is dedicated to the women who were killed in the past two weeks.
The song has received over 100 000 views so far on social media.

Joining Bongani on the line now to tell us the inspiration behind the song is Singer Songwriter Loyiso Gijana.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ronald Lamola wants the justice system to be stronger when dealing with GBV

19 June 2020 7:40 AM

As President Cyril Ramaphosa said, South Africa is facing two pandemics, the second being gender-based violence. Activists saying it is not the coronavirus that is killing women, but men. No less than 21 women and children have been killed in the past couple of weeks, the latest victim, a 3-year-old, whose body was found with multiple stab wounds in an open veld in Orange Farm. Justice Minister

Ronald Lamola says that he wants a stronger, more effective criminal justice system to tackle the scourge of gender-based violence.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Marc Lottering goes digital with ‘My Fellow South Africans

18 June 2020 9:27 AM

During a time when COVID-19 has prevented physical social interaction, many theatre spaces have closed their doors. This has led to many artists looking at other means of performing, with stand-up comic Marc Lottering among them. In a lockdown interview with Cape arts specialist Robyn Cohen, Lottering addresses the notion of digital performance.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - If you tell Siri you are being pulled over by cops, she can record it

18 June 2020 8:13 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

VBS Mutual Bank 'looters' arrested in Hawks raid

18 June 2020 7:32 AM

Several senior officials linked to the R2bn looting of VBS Mutual Bank were arrested in a raid. Eight people linked to the looting and collapse of VBS Mutual Bank were nabbed during a search and seizure operation by the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority.  
 
Those arrested are expected to appear in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court in Ekurhuleni this morning. Charges could include bribery, racketeering, fraud and money laundering.  

Anoosh Rooplal was appointed as the curator and later as the liquidator after his initial investigations revealed serious cause for concern over the ongoing validity of the bank as a going concern. Joined Bongani on the line to tell us more.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Official Opposition reacts to governments easing of Lockdown Regulations

18 June 2020 7:29 AM

Last night President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that additional economic sectors would now be allowed to reopen under level 3 of the national lockdown. The President urged South Africans to take personal responsibility for curbing the transmission of the coronavirus. 

 This is a step-change in the government's strategy to lock the country, the economy and social movement down. Ramaphosa's address follows a number of meetings of the cabinet, the national coronavirus command council and the presidential co-ordinating council. He said the disease had caused massive disruption to the lives of people and threatened the livelihoods of millions, but he expressed optimism following what he deemed a “breakthrough” because of the discovery of an existing drug, discovered by the Oxford University in London which could assist in the treatment of the disease.

The drug, dexamethasone, is also manufactured in SA. Well joining Bongani on the line for reaction to the easing of the regulations is the leader of the official opposition, John Steenhuisen.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

18 June 2020 7:15 AM

With Mkhuleko Hlengwa, SCOPA Chairperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Republicans who will not be voting for Trump this time around

17 June 2020 7:59 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Outa says Joburg city councillors want to give themselves ‘outrageous’ increases

17 June 2020 7:34 AM

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has raised concerns about the proposed salary increase for City of Johannesburg councillors during the current economic crisis. In the draft budget presented by the city, the councillor remuneration is budgeted to increase by 6.4% while an employee-related cost sits at 5.4%. 
 
According to the organisation, the city has discarded the dire economic consequences faced by its residents when tabling the draft budget, hiking tariff prices for taxpayers.   OUTA’S Kleynhans Says the city is dismissing the plight of its residents by going ahead with the increase.

Bongani speaks to Julius Kleynhans, OUTA Executive Manager.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Racial victimisation continued since 2016 at Pretoria High School for Girls'

Politics

New legislation has been published to fight GBV - Ronald Lamola

Politics

Body of second woman found along Golden Highway new Orange Farm

Local

EWN Highlights

Midrand police investigate death of day-old baby found in Jukskei River

19 June 2020 12:06 PM

R1bn set aside to help taxi industry - Mbalula

19 June 2020 11:17 AM

Suspected hijacker arrested following chase, shootout with cops on N1 South

19 June 2020 10:49 AM

