Santaco plans a total taxi shutdown in Gauteng

The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) has confirmed its plans to shut down operations in Gauteng today as it presses the government to review the industry’s financial relief. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced a relief fund of over R1-billion for the industry but Santaco says it's unhappy at the amount government is offering.
The taxi industry wants about R20 000 per taxi but Mbalula says the government would only offer R5 000 per taxi and this was a once-off payment. He said the R1.135bn taxi relief was not a compensation for a loss of income.
To tell us more about the negotiations with the Minister and the shutdown, Thabisho Molelekwa from SANTACO and Ayanda Allie Paine, Transport spokesperson,joined Bongani.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday host the inaugural Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium of South Africa (Sidssa) to unveil an infrastructure project pipeline from six priority sectors. The Sidssa itself is a culmination of a meeting convened by the President in February this year, which brought together business associations, line ministries and financial institutions.
The Sidssa process is aiming to help the country enhance its prospects of successfully accessing the reservoir of liquidity and will also lift the preparation and packaging of unfunded projects to emerge with a fundable project pipeline.
Kgosientso Ramokgopa, the head of infrastructure and investment in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office, says the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium that Ramaphosa will not be another talk shop leading nowhere.
Following the announcement by the US-based Marriott hotel chain that it will be closing three of the country’s most iconic hotels, Tsogo Sun has stepped forward to say it will be reopening them. The announcement by Tsogo Sun means that the Mount Grace in Magaliesburg, the Edward in Durban and the Protea Hotel Hazyview in Mpumalanga will not become yet more economic victims of the pandemic.
Marcel von Aulock, CEO of Tsogo Sun Hotels joins us to tell us how they will be taking over and reopening the hotels.
R& B and Afro soul singer Loyiso Gijana’s song about the killing of women in South Africa has taken the country by storm and touched many hearts. You can’t help but get goosebumps when listening to the heartfelt song.
The emotional song titled Madoda Sabelani was released on Tuesday and has become a hit on social media. It is dedicated to the women who were killed in the past two weeks.
The song has received over 100 000 views so far on social media.
Joining Bongani on the line now to tell us the inspiration behind the song is Singer Songwriter Loyiso Gijana.
As President Cyril Ramaphosa said, South Africa is facing two pandemics, the second being gender-based violence. Activists saying it is not the coronavirus that is killing women, but men. No less than 21 women and children have been killed in the past couple of weeks, the latest victim, a 3-year-old, whose body was found with multiple stab wounds in an open veld in Orange Farm. Justice Minister
Ronald Lamola says that he wants a stronger, more effective criminal justice system to tackle the scourge of gender-based violence.
During a time when COVID-19 has prevented physical social interaction, many theatre spaces have closed their doors. This has led to many artists looking at other means of performing, with stand-up comic Marc Lottering among them. In a lockdown interview with Cape arts specialist Robyn Cohen, Lottering addresses the notion of digital performance.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Several senior officials linked to the R2bn looting of VBS Mutual Bank were arrested in a raid. Eight people linked to the looting and collapse of VBS Mutual Bank were nabbed during a search and seizure operation by the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority.
Those arrested are expected to appear in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court in Ekurhuleni this morning. Charges could include bribery, racketeering, fraud and money laundering.
Anoosh Rooplal was appointed as the curator and later as the liquidator after his initial investigations revealed serious cause for concern over the ongoing validity of the bank as a going concern. Joined Bongani on the line to tell us more.