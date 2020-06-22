Tsogo Sun to take over Mount Grace, Edward and Hazyview Protea hotels

Streaming issues? Report here
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
Today at 18:39
SKYPE: Business leaders on how Covid has changed SA.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bonang Mohale - Chair at Bidvest
Today at 19:08
How the regulations roller coaster has affected this non alcoholic drinks business.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johannes Le Roux - Director and Founder at The Duchess
Today at 19:19
Business Book review: Augustine Sedgewick's 'Coffeeland'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marcia Klein - Editor at Business Times
Today at 19:33
SKYPE: Make Money Mondays - Zakes Bantwini is hoing to Harvard Business School and other money matters PLAY CLIP: ARY3 - Wasting my time, by Zakes Bantwini
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zakes Bantwini - SKYPE: Zakes Bantwini
[VIDEOS] Commuters stranded as taxi strike continues Taxi commuters on Monday were left stranded as Santaco embarked on a shutdown. 22 June 2020 9:08 AM
[UPDATE] Gauteng recoveries reach 4,673 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the total number of tests conducted so far is 1.328,060. 21 June 2020 10:25 PM
Another young woman murdered - suspect arrested after body of teen found in CT The body of a 17-year-old girl was discovered in Philippi in the Western Cape on Saturday. 21 June 2020 4:31 PM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
'It's not ideal to leave asylum-seekers behind in our COVID-19 response' Scalabrini Centre legal adviser Sally Ganda says document holders will still be subject to all eligibility criteria. 19 June 2020 4:54 PM
Transport Department to use SARS to disperse taxi industry relief funds Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine and Armsta's Motlanalo Tsebe reflect on the new fund that has been announced. 19 June 2020 1:06 PM
NPA: All VBS accused have now paid their bail They appeared in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on Thursday where they all maintained their innocence. 19 June 2020 6:38 PM
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don't have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series. 18 June 2020 7:34 PM
Boity Thulo 'still feeling the same yearning I had when I started' The rapper and reality TV star touches on using her platform to speak out against gender-based violence. 19 June 2020 3:25 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
'It's very disappointing': Booth on clubs selling PSL status Bidvest Wits confirmed on Wednesday night that they had sold their credentials to National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madz... 18 June 2020 8:26 PM
Aerios takes SA Rugby to court Aerios believes the South African Rugby Union acted "unlawfully in trying to rid itself of Aerios for self-gain". 18 June 2020 12:57 PM
Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA... 17 June 2020 10:29 AM
[UPDATE] Gauteng recoveries reach 4,673 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the total number of tests conducted so far is 1.328,060. 21 June 2020 10:25 PM
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Tsogo Sun to take over Mount Grace, Edward and Hazyview Protea hotels

Tsogo Sun to take over Mount Grace, Edward and Hazyview Protea hotels

22 June 2020 9:01 AM

Following the announcement by the US-based Marriott hotel chain that it will be closing three of the country’s most iconic hotels, Tsogo Sun has stepped forward to say it will be reopening them. The announcement by Tsogo Sun means that the Mount Grace in Magaliesburg, the Edward in Durban and the Protea Hotel Hazyview in Mpumalanga will not become yet more economic victims of the pandemic.

Marcel von Aulock, CEO of Tsogo Sun Hotels joins us to tell us how they will be taking over and reopening the hotels.


Presidency launches infrastructure development symposium to drive growth of SA economy and post COVID-19 recovery plan.

22 June 2020 9:16 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday host the inaugural Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium of South Africa (Sidssa) to unveil an infrastructure project pipeline from six priority sectors. The Sidssa itself is a culmination of a meeting convened by the President in February this year, which brought together business associations, line ministries and financial institutions.

The Sidssa process is aiming to help the country enhance its prospects of successfully accessing the reservoir of liquidity and will also lift the preparation and packaging of unfunded projects to emerge with a fundable project pipeline.

Kgosientso Ramokgopa, the head of infrastructure and investment in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office, says the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium that Ramaphosa will not be another talk shop leading nowhere.

What’s Viral - Derek Redmond's dad helping him at race in 1992 still makes us cry

22 June 2020 8:02 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Santaco plans a total taxi shutdown in Gauteng

22 June 2020 7:44 AM

The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) has confirmed its plans to shut down operations in Gauteng today as it presses the government to review the industry’s financial relief. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced a relief fund of over R1-billion for the industry but Santaco says it's unhappy at the amount government is offering.

The taxi industry wants about R20 000 per taxi but Mbalula says the government would only offer R5 000 per taxi and this was a once-off payment. He said the R1.135bn taxi relief was not a compensation for a loss of income.

To tell us more about the negotiations with the Minister and the shutdown, Thabisho Molelekwa from SANTACO and Ayanda Allie Paine, Transport spokesperson,joined Bongani.

Loyiso calls on SA men to act against Femicide & Gender Based Violence

19 June 2020 10:09 AM

R& B and Afro soul singer Loyiso Gijana’s song about the killing of women in South Africa has taken the country by storm and touched many hearts. You can’t help but get goosebumps when listening to the heartfelt song.
The emotional song titled Madoda Sabelani was released on Tuesday and has become a hit on social media. It is dedicated to the women who were killed in the past two weeks.
The song has received over 100 000 views so far on social media.

Joining Bongani on the line now to tell us the inspiration behind the song is Singer Songwriter Loyiso Gijana.

What’s Viral - Zoom disaster as official attends meeting topless in bed

19 June 2020 8:05 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Ronald Lamola wants the justice system to be stronger when dealing with GBV

19 June 2020 7:40 AM

As President Cyril Ramaphosa said, South Africa is facing two pandemics, the second being gender-based violence. Activists saying it is not the coronavirus that is killing women, but men. No less than 21 women and children have been killed in the past couple of weeks, the latest victim, a 3-year-old, whose body was found with multiple stab wounds in an open veld in Orange Farm. Justice Minister

Ronald Lamola says that he wants a stronger, more effective criminal justice system to tackle the scourge of gender-based violence.

Marc Lottering goes digital with ‘My Fellow South Africans

18 June 2020 9:27 AM

During a time when COVID-19 has prevented physical social interaction, many theatre spaces have closed their doors. This has led to many artists looking at other means of performing, with stand-up comic Marc Lottering among them. In a lockdown interview with Cape arts specialist Robyn Cohen, Lottering addresses the notion of digital performance.

What’s Viral - If you tell Siri you are being pulled over by cops, she can record it

18 June 2020 8:13 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

VBS Mutual Bank 'looters' arrested in Hawks raid

18 June 2020 7:32 AM

Several senior officials linked to the R2bn looting of VBS Mutual Bank were arrested in a raid. Eight people linked to the looting and collapse of VBS Mutual Bank were nabbed during a search and seizure operation by the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority.  
 
Those arrested are expected to appear in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court in Ekurhuleni this morning. Charges could include bribery, racketeering, fraud and money laundering.  

Anoosh Rooplal was appointed as the curator and later as the liquidator after his initial investigations revealed serious cause for concern over the ongoing validity of the bank as a going concern. Joined Bongani on the line to tell us more.

Roads blocked due to taxi strike, state and industry at loggerheads

Politics

[VIDEOS] Commuters stranded as taxi strike continues

Local

SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply

Local World

Tattoo parlours could've opened weeks ago, says artist after guidelines gazetted 22 June 2020 9:26 AM

22 June 2020 9:26 AM

Ramaphosa: SA not alone in dealing with job losses due to COVID-19 22 June 2020 8:40 AM

22 June 2020 8:40 AM

Mboweni's budget expected to shed light on govt's plan for COVID-19 hit economy 22 June 2020 8:26 AM

22 June 2020 8:26 AM

