Presidency launches infrastructure development symposium to drive growth of SA economy and post COVID-19 recovery plan.

The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) has confirmed its plans to shut down operations in Gauteng today as it presses the government to review the industry’s financial relief. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced a relief fund of over R1-billion for the industry but Santaco says it's unhappy at the amount government is offering.



The taxi industry wants about R20 000 per taxi but Mbalula says the government would only offer R5 000 per taxi and this was a once-off payment. He said the R1.135bn taxi relief was not a compensation for a loss of income.



To tell us more about the negotiations with the Minister and the shutdown, Thabisho Molelekwa from SANTACO and Ayanda Allie Paine, Transport spokesperson,joined Bongani.

