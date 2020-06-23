What’s Viral - Elon Musk having a chat with his baby is so adorable

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:35
MyBroadband Investigation – Radiation from cellular towers vs a phone against your head
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Technology Editor at Mybroadband
Today at 14:05
Young and retrenched
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Bryan Hattingh, CEO of exponential leadership company Cycan
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Advice and valuations
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Jacob Moshokoa
Today at 15:53
National Educators Covid survey
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 18:13
Alcohol industry in drive to transform R40-R60 billion tavern industry into economic hubs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lucky Ntimane - Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Facebook users in the UK can report scam ads. Could this work for SA?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 18:50
Bruce reads World News.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + PLAY CLIP: ARY3 - Volkswagen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – Emotions and Investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Nixon - Behavioural Finance Expert at Momentum Investments
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
No date set for reopening of private ECD centres The department clarified matters this week saying staff may return to work for preparations to get underway. 23 June 2020 12:43 PM
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma back in court for corruption trial Former President Jacob Zuma is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg High Court in connection with the arms deal. 23 June 2020 10:20 AM
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma back in court on arms deal corruption case Former President Jacob Zuma is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday in connection with the multi-billi... 23 June 2020 10:01 AM
View all Local
Jacob Zuma to appear in court today over arms deal case Arms deal critic and activist Paul Holden and Newsroom Afrika legal reporter Karyn Maughan unpack today's court proceedings. 23 June 2020 8:15 AM
SA government has taken too long to come up with emergency budget - Economist Duma Gqubule reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's expected special Budget Speech on Wednesday. 23 June 2020 7:29 AM
UTA to take action against its drivers who resort to violence during taxi strike Thousands of commuters have been left stranded as the taxi industry stopped operating on Monday. 22 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
[LISTEN] Emotions 'do not follow the rules of logic' Aubrey Masango speaks to clinical psychologist Hayden Knibbs about the rules of emotions. 22 June 2020 12:18 PM
Boity Thulo 'still feeling the same yearning I had when I started' The rapper and reality TV star touches on using her platform to speak out against gender-based violence. 19 June 2020 3:25 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket South Africa announces 7 coronavirus cases The acting chief executive of South African cricket's governing body, Jacques Faul, said more than 100 tests had been conducted wi... 22 June 2020 5:24 PM
SA Rugby takes temporary control of the Kings Players, management, office staff, sponsors and provincial and metropolitan authorities have been advised of the latest developmen... 22 June 2020 3:58 PM
Ria Ledwaba: Disagree with Safa president & you're enemy number 1 Ledwaba and Mokoena were on Saturday removed as SAFA Vice-President’s following an NEC meeting where the Association said they had... 22 June 2020 3:25 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
What’s Viral - Elon Musk having a chat with his baby is so adorable

What’s Viral - Elon Musk having a chat with his baby is so adorable

23 June 2020 8:03 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

100 pupils at an Eastern Cape high school have contracted the Covid-19

23 June 2020 9:22 AM

Bongani speaks to Professor Shabir Madhi, Wits University Professor of Vaccinology reacted to the news Over 100 pupils at an Eastern Cape high school have contracted the coronavirus. he advised on the best way to deal with such outbreaks.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jacob Zuma back in court for corruption trial: What can we expect?

23 June 2020 7:46 AM

Former President Jacob Zuma and the French government-controlled Thales arms company have been charged with fraud, money-laundering and racketeering. After multiple delays, Zuma and Thales are finally scheduled to come to court this morning. The charges refer to a French subcontract to install the combat suites in the German-supplied frigates. Former president Jacob Zuma has made no secret of his deep suspicion of the judiciary and his belief that certain judges had improperly decided that he would “never win a case” in their courts.

Bongani joined by Arms deal critic and activist Paul Holden unpacks the former president and co-accused’s role and Karyn Maughan, legal reporter and editorial contributor to NewzRoom Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Presidency launches infrastructure development symposium to drive growth of SA economy and post COVID-19 recovery plan.

22 June 2020 9:16 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday host the inaugural Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium of South Africa (Sidssa) to unveil an infrastructure project pipeline from six priority sectors. The Sidssa itself is a culmination of a meeting convened by the President in February this year, which brought together business associations, line ministries and financial institutions.

The Sidssa process is aiming to help the country enhance its prospects of successfully accessing the reservoir of liquidity and will also lift the preparation and packaging of unfunded projects to emerge with a fundable project pipeline.

Kgosientso Ramokgopa, the head of infrastructure and investment in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office, says the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium that Ramaphosa will not be another talk shop leading nowhere.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tsogo Sun to take over Mount Grace, Edward and Hazyview Protea hotels

22 June 2020 9:01 AM

Following the announcement by the US-based Marriott hotel chain that it will be closing three of the country’s most iconic hotels, Tsogo Sun has stepped forward to say it will be reopening them. The announcement by Tsogo Sun means that the Mount Grace in Magaliesburg, the Edward in Durban and the Protea Hotel Hazyview in Mpumalanga will not become yet more economic victims of the pandemic.

Marcel von Aulock, CEO of Tsogo Sun Hotels joins us to tell us how they will be taking over and reopening the hotels.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Derek Redmond's dad helping him at race in 1992 still makes us cry

22 June 2020 8:02 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Santaco plans a total taxi shutdown in Gauteng

22 June 2020 7:44 AM

The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) has confirmed its plans to shut down operations in Gauteng today as it presses the government to review the industry’s financial relief. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced a relief fund of over R1-billion for the industry but Santaco says it's unhappy at the amount government is offering.

The taxi industry wants about R20 000 per taxi but Mbalula says the government would only offer R5 000 per taxi and this was a once-off payment. He said the R1.135bn taxi relief was not a compensation for a loss of income.

To tell us more about the negotiations with the Minister and the shutdown, Thabisho Molelekwa from SANTACO and Ayanda Allie Paine, Transport spokesperson,joined Bongani.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Loyiso calls on SA men to act against Femicide & Gender Based Violence

19 June 2020 10:09 AM

R& B and Afro soul singer Loyiso Gijana’s song about the killing of women in South Africa has taken the country by storm and touched many hearts. You can’t help but get goosebumps when listening to the heartfelt song.
The emotional song titled Madoda Sabelani was released on Tuesday and has become a hit on social media. It is dedicated to the women who were killed in the past two weeks.
The song has received over 100 000 views so far on social media.

Joining Bongani on the line now to tell us the inspiration behind the song is Singer Songwriter Loyiso Gijana.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Zoom disaster as official attends meeting topless in bed

19 June 2020 8:05 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ronald Lamola wants the justice system to be stronger when dealing with GBV

19 June 2020 7:40 AM

As President Cyril Ramaphosa said, South Africa is facing two pandemics, the second being gender-based violence. Activists saying it is not the coronavirus that is killing women, but men. No less than 21 women and children have been killed in the past couple of weeks, the latest victim, a 3-year-old, whose body was found with multiple stab wounds in an open veld in Orange Farm. Justice Minister

Ronald Lamola says that he wants a stronger, more effective criminal justice system to tackle the scourge of gender-based violence.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa's unemployment rate swells to 30.1% in first quarter - Stats SA

Politics

More than 100 pupils test positive for COVID-19 in Eastern Cape school

Local

[LISTEN] COVID-19 confirmed cases breach 100,000

Local

EWN Highlights

Wits University begins SA’s first COVID-19 vaccine trial

23 June 2020 12:48 PM

SA's Q1 unemployment rate increased to 30.1% - Stats SA

23 June 2020 12:13 PM

Taxi drivers appeal to govt to make ‘sacrifices’ for them

23 June 2020 12:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA