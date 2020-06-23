What’s Viral - Elon Musk having a chat with his baby is so adorable

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
Bongani speaks to Professor Shabir Madhi, Wits University Professor of Vaccinology reacted to the news Over 100 pupils at an Eastern Cape high school have contracted the coronavirus. he advised on the best way to deal with such outbreaks.
Former President Jacob Zuma and the French government-controlled Thales arms company have been charged with fraud, money-laundering and racketeering. After multiple delays, Zuma and Thales are finally scheduled to come to court this morning. The charges refer to a French subcontract to install the combat suites in the German-supplied frigates. Former president Jacob Zuma has made no secret of his deep suspicion of the judiciary and his belief that certain judges had improperly decided that he would “never win a case” in their courts.
Bongani joined by Arms deal critic and activist Paul Holden unpacks the former president and co-accused’s role and Karyn Maughan, legal reporter and editorial contributor to NewzRoom Africa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday host the inaugural Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium of South Africa (Sidssa) to unveil an infrastructure project pipeline from six priority sectors. The Sidssa itself is a culmination of a meeting convened by the President in February this year, which brought together business associations, line ministries and financial institutions.
The Sidssa process is aiming to help the country enhance its prospects of successfully accessing the reservoir of liquidity and will also lift the preparation and packaging of unfunded projects to emerge with a fundable project pipeline.
Kgosientso Ramokgopa, the head of infrastructure and investment in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office, says the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium that Ramaphosa will not be another talk shop leading nowhere.
Following the announcement by the US-based Marriott hotel chain that it will be closing three of the country’s most iconic hotels, Tsogo Sun has stepped forward to say it will be reopening them. The announcement by Tsogo Sun means that the Mount Grace in Magaliesburg, the Edward in Durban and the Protea Hotel Hazyview in Mpumalanga will not become yet more economic victims of the pandemic.
Marcel von Aulock, CEO of Tsogo Sun Hotels joins us to tell us how they will be taking over and reopening the hotels.
The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) has confirmed its plans to shut down operations in Gauteng today as it presses the government to review the industry’s financial relief. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced a relief fund of over R1-billion for the industry but Santaco says it's unhappy at the amount government is offering.
The taxi industry wants about R20 000 per taxi but Mbalula says the government would only offer R5 000 per taxi and this was a once-off payment. He said the R1.135bn taxi relief was not a compensation for a loss of income.
To tell us more about the negotiations with the Minister and the shutdown, Thabisho Molelekwa from SANTACO and Ayanda Allie Paine, Transport spokesperson,joined Bongani.
R& B and Afro soul singer Loyiso Gijana’s song about the killing of women in South Africa has taken the country by storm and touched many hearts. You can’t help but get goosebumps when listening to the heartfelt song.
The emotional song titled Madoda Sabelani was released on Tuesday and has become a hit on social media. It is dedicated to the women who were killed in the past two weeks.
The song has received over 100 000 views so far on social media.
Joining Bongani on the line now to tell us the inspiration behind the song is Singer Songwriter Loyiso Gijana.
As President Cyril Ramaphosa said, South Africa is facing two pandemics, the second being gender-based violence. Activists saying it is not the coronavirus that is killing women, but men. No less than 21 women and children have been killed in the past couple of weeks, the latest victim, a 3-year-old, whose body was found with multiple stab wounds in an open veld in Orange Farm. Justice Minister
Ronald Lamola says that he wants a stronger, more effective criminal justice system to tackle the scourge of gender-based violence.