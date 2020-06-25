Business reacts to Tito Mboweni’s Supplementary Budget Speech

The Covid-19 and the National Lockdown has resulted in the largest economic contradiction in 90 years as well as a loss of millions of jobs. The supplementary budget speech that was tabled by the Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni yesterday afternoon gave us a grim outlook on an already fractured economy.
Bonang Mohale says we need to lay the foundations for a strong, sustained and socially inclusive recovery and Sandile Zungu, President of Black Business Council.
Bongani speaks to John Robbie, Former 702 Breakfast Show Host
It was the 28th of June, 1980, midday, when listeners tuned in to the voice of Paddy O'Byrne welcoming them to a new radio station for those living in the Johannesburg area. It was channel 702: Your Rainbow of Sound. 40 years on 702. Is still one of the biggest talk stations. Much has changed from those early days of broadcasting from Garankuwa to Bophuthswana, new faces, new tag lines, new buildings. 702 turning 40 this year. We speak to John Robbie who hung the mic 4
years ago after 30 years of broadcasting and 15 years as the 702 breakfast show host
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” FairbairnLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bongani speaks to Helmoed Heitman, Defence Analyst.
Mozambique is in grips of terrorism crisis and has called on other African countries for help in fighting a group of insurgents in the country who’ve aligned with the Islamic State. This has also been confirmed by our Defence Minister, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula in a Parliamentary question by the DA, who also and these insurgents have the potential to spread to other provinces and neighbouring countries. Does the Defence Force have capacity to assist Mozambique?
Many schools across South Africa have dominated social media and news cycles with allegations of racist incidents amid global Black Lives Matter protests. Allegations of racism - spanning a number of years and systematic racism entrenched in Codes of conducts have plagued many Model C schools and students and teachers alike have had enough.
Professor Jonathan Jansen joined Bongani to take us through his own understanding of racism in elite schools, transformation or lack thereof and how to begin moving towards change.
Bongani speaks to Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary for the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution.
Are employers’ adhering to COVID-19 health and safety precautions in workplaces in line with Level 3 lockdown regulations. Many callers have asked us to equip them with information as they continue to work in spaces where they may be compromised. The Department of Employment and Labour issued directives and regulations that require employers to provide and maintain safe working environments that are free of hazards.
Dhevarsha Ramjettan, Partner in the employment, health and safety Dept at Webber Wentzel joins us to explain what these regulations are and how employers can safeguard themselves…
The department of public enterprises says that it has received several unsolicited proposals from potential partners interested in investing in the new, restructured SAA.
In a statement issued yesterday the department said that the proposals had come from private sector funders, private equity investors and potential airline partners. The announcement comes two days ahead of a crucial vote by creditors on the business rescue plan for SAA.
The rescue plan envisions a new, restructured SAA but relies on raising further funding from the government for start-up capital and the settlement of guaranteed debt.
So far there hasn’t been any confirmation from Treasury on whether the additional funding which is reported to be around R10.4bn will be made available.
Well on the line now to tell us more about these potential funders and the government’s insistence to save our national carrier is the Acting Director General of Public Enterprises, Kgathatso Tlhakudi.