What’s Viral - Hilariously shows why you shouldn’t swear near toddler

The department of public enterprises says that it has received several unsolicited proposals from potential partners interested in investing in the new, restructured SAA.

In a statement issued yesterday the department said that the proposals had come from private sector funders, private equity investors and potential airline partners. The announcement comes two days ahead of a crucial vote by creditors on the business rescue plan for SAA.



The rescue plan envisions a new, restructured SAA but relies on raising further funding from the government for start-up capital and the settlement of guaranteed debt.

So far there hasn’t been any confirmation from Treasury on whether the additional funding which is reported to be around R10.4bn will be made available.



Well on the line now to tell us more about these potential funders and the government’s insistence to save our national carrier is the Acting Director General of Public Enterprises, Kgathatso Tlhakudi.

