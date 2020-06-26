John Robbie on 702 Turns 40

Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
View all Local
Mogoeng Mogoeng slams ‘fearmongering’ amid COVID-19 pandemic Speaking on an international platform to ‘The Jerusalem Post’ during a webinar this week, Mogoeng questioned how scientists could... 26 June 2020 12:21 PM
'Zille's tweets are a personal affront to myself as an individual' Gauteng leader for the DA John Moodey says Helen Zille's apartheid-related tweets have done tremendous harm to the party. 25 June 2020 4:21 PM
Malema: I’m not close with anyone who benefited from VBS Malema was fielding questions from journalists around the party's alleged role in the looting of the institution on Thursday. 25 June 2020 2:02 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
Musical trio Encore release new single with Amanda Black Band members Kabelo Thomane and Keabetswe Kototsi joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 26 June 2020 4:22 PM
[LISTEN] Meet talented saxophonist Sisonke Xonti Xonti is Standard Bank Young Artist Award recipient for 2020. He says he never thought he would take up music professionally. 26 June 2020 3:53 PM
[LISTEN] How you can enjoy the Standard Bank Jazz Festival from your couch Festival curator Alan Webster says this year's line up features many young artists from across South Africa. 26 June 2020 12:32 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 7,000 The total number of recoveries in South Africa so far is 64,111 with 1.493,104 tests conducted. 26 June 2020 10:51 PM
Why are migrants being excluded from SA’s response to Covid-19? African migrants are facing Covid-19 without government support. 22 June 2020 7:53 PM
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
John Robbie on 702 Turns 40

John Robbie on 702 Turns 40

26 June 2020 8:33 AM

Bongani speaks to John Robbie, Former 702 Breakfast Show Host

It was the 28th of June, 1980, midday, when listeners tuned in to the voice of Paddy O'Byrne welcoming them to a new radio station for those living in the Johannesburg area. It was channel 702: Your Rainbow of Sound. 40 years on 702. Is still one of the biggest talk stations. Much has changed from those early days of broadcasting from Garankuwa to Bophuthswana, new faces, new tag lines, new buildings. 702 turning 40 this year. We speak to John Robbie who hung the mic 4

years ago after 30 years of broadcasting and 15 years as the 702 breakfast show host


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

What’s Viral - Hilariously shows why you shouldn’t swear near toddler

26 June 2020 8:00 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is SA Defence capable of helping Mozambique with Islamic insurgency?

26 June 2020 7:30 AM

Bongani speaks to Helmoed Heitman, Defence Analyst.

Mozambique is in grips of terrorism crisis and has called on other African countries for help in fighting a group of insurgents in the country who’ve aligned with the Islamic State. This has also been confirmed by our Defence Minister, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula in a Parliamentary question by the DA, who also and these insurgents have the potential to spread to other provinces and neighbouring countries. Does the Defence Force have capacity to assist Mozambique?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

For too long racism has walked the hallowed halls of elite schools

25 June 2020 9:18 AM

Many schools across South Africa have dominated social media and news cycles with allegations of racist incidents amid global Black Lives Matter protests. Allegations of racism - spanning a number of years and systematic racism entrenched in Codes of conducts have plagued many Model C schools and students and teachers alike have had enough.

Professor Jonathan Jansen joined Bongani to take us through his own understanding of racism in elite schools, transformation or lack thereof and how to begin moving towards change.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Chef creates environmentally friendly eggplant leather masks

25 June 2020 8:48 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business reacts to Tito Mboweni’s Supplementary Budget Speech

25 June 2020 7:36 AM

The Covid-19 and the National Lockdown has resulted in the largest economic contradiction in 90 years as well as a loss of millions of jobs. The supplementary budget speech that was tabled by the Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni yesterday afternoon gave us a grim outlook on an already fractured economy.

Bonang Mohale says we need to lay the foundations for a strong, sustained and socially inclusive recovery and Sandile Zungu, President of Black Business Council.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government’s Legal challenges over lockdown rules piling up

24 June 2020 9:57 AM

Bongani speaks to Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary for the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution.


 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The obligations on businesses operating during Covid-19

24 June 2020 8:30 AM

Are employers’ adhering to COVID-19 health and safety precautions in workplaces in line with Level 3 lockdown regulations. Many callers have asked us to equip them with information as they continue to work in spaces where they may be compromised. The Department of Employment and Labour issued directives and regulations that require employers to provide and maintain safe working environments that are free of hazards.

Dhevarsha Ramjettan, Partner in the employment, health and safety Dept at Webber Wentzel joins us to explain what these regulations are and how employers can safeguard themselves…

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - NSRI urgent safety warning

24 June 2020 8:00 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Potential funders for SAA put their hands up?

24 June 2020 7:43 AM

The department of public enterprises says that it has received several unsolicited proposals from potential partners interested in investing in the new, restructured SAA.
In a statement issued yesterday the department said that the proposals had come from private sector funders, private equity investors and potential airline partners. The announcement comes two days ahead of a crucial vote by creditors on the business rescue plan for SAA.

The rescue plan envisions a new, restructured SAA but relies on raising further funding from the government for start-up capital and the settlement of guaranteed debt.
So far there hasn’t been any confirmation from Treasury on whether the additional funding which is reported to be around R10.4bn will be made available.

Well on the line now to tell us more about these potential funders and the government’s insistence to save our national carrier is the Acting Director General of Public Enterprises, Kgathatso Tlhakudi.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

702 celebrates 40 years

Local

UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 7,000

World Local

Can you sue your spouse if you contract COVID-19 as a result of their affair?

Local

EWN Highlights

Some lessons learned as world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases

26 June 2020 8:01 PM

Zulu: Names of GBV victims read like casualty list of a war zone

26 June 2020 7:44 PM

Fraudsters get away with over R10 million from UIF

26 June 2020 7:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA