What’s Viral - Woman throws tantrum at supermarket when asked to wear a mask

Bongani speaks to John Robbie, Former 702 Breakfast Show Host



It was the 28th of June, 1980, midday, when listeners tuned in to the voice of Paddy O'Byrne welcoming them to a new radio station for those living in the Johannesburg area. It was channel 702: Your Rainbow of Sound. 40 years on 702. Is still one of the biggest talk stations. Much has changed from those early days of broadcasting from Garankuwa to Bophuthswana, new faces, new tag lines, new buildings. 702 turning 40 this year. We speak to John Robbie who hung the mic 4



years ago after 30 years of broadcasting and 15 years as the 702 breakfast show host

arrow_forward