What’s Viral - Woman throws tantrum at supermarket when asked to wear a mask

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
With EWN's Nthakoane Ngatane.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bongani Bingwa chats to Matsi Modise, Entrepreneur and business growth expert for Nedbank Business IgniteLISTEN TO PODCAST
Specialists in the private sector have experience a drop in the number of patients requiring their services including elective surgeries. In Gauteng alone, private practices have seen a 60% average decline in patient numbers during the hard lockdown whilst some specialists like Ophthalmologists, ENTs and dentists effectively shut down due to the high risk of infection in these specialties. As such the Private Healthcare Forum has drawn up a framework that could help the financial burden private doctors face and Dr Chris Archer, CEO of SAPPF stresses that the private sector is both ready and willing to participate in the required response.LISTEN TO PODCAST
As of today, taxis across the country will operate at 100% full capacity and long distance taxis will travel without the required permits whether the Minister of Transport approves or not. Wearing of masks and sanitation will still be compulsory and commuters for long distance must be screened before boarding the taxi.
The transport minister, Fikile Mbalula urged taxi industry leaders to reconsider this decision to incite lawlessness. On the line now for more on their move to defy lockdown regulations is President of SANTACO, Phillip Taaibosch.
Bongani speaks to John Robbie, Former 702 Breakfast Show Host
It was the 28th of June, 1980, midday, when listeners tuned in to the voice of Paddy O'Byrne welcoming them to a new radio station for those living in the Johannesburg area. It was channel 702: Your Rainbow of Sound. 40 years on 702. Is still one of the biggest talk stations. Much has changed from those early days of broadcasting from Garankuwa to Bophuthswana, new faces, new tag lines, new buildings. 702 turning 40 this year. We speak to John Robbie who hung the mic 4
years ago after 30 years of broadcasting and 15 years as the 702 breakfast show host
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” FairbairnLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bongani speaks to Helmoed Heitman, Defence Analyst.
Mozambique is in grips of terrorism crisis and has called on other African countries for help in fighting a group of insurgents in the country who’ve aligned with the Islamic State. This has also been confirmed by our Defence Minister, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula in a Parliamentary question by the DA, who also and these insurgents have the potential to spread to other provinces and neighbouring countries. Does the Defence Force have capacity to assist Mozambique?
Many schools across South Africa have dominated social media and news cycles with allegations of racist incidents amid global Black Lives Matter protests. Allegations of racism - spanning a number of years and systematic racism entrenched in Codes of conducts have plagued many Model C schools and students and teachers alike have had enough.
Professor Jonathan Jansen joined Bongani to take us through his own understanding of racism in elite schools, transformation or lack thereof and how to begin moving towards change.
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” FairbairnLISTEN TO PODCAST