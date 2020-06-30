What’s Viral - Genius plan to keep neighbours upstairs quiet

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:45
Clement Manyathela taking over the 9am slot
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Clement Manyathela - Reporter at EWN
Today at 16:53
MTN launches 5G
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mapula Bodibe, Chief Consumer Officer at MTN
Today at 17:20
Parkview lockdown virtual tour
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Peter Delmar - Author at The N4 Book
Today at 18:09
Stats SA to release first quarter GDP
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
SA cuts budget for the Square Kilometre Array (SKA)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sarah Wild - Science Writer
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC Africa
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: Naken Insurance disrupting the market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alex Thomson - Co-Founder at Naked Insurance
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] What does the impact of COVID-19 mean for remuneration? Azania spoke to South African Reward Association executive committee member Muhammed Goolab to find out. 30 June 2020 3:15 PM
HEPA filters can remove almost 100% of coronavirus - Aviation expert Flyer Magazine editor Guy Leitch talks about HEPA filters in airlines and social distancing when flying. 30 June 2020 3:07 PM
Eastern Cape government to appoint 500 community workers for COVID-19 The Herald reporter Ziphozethu Ncokazi gives details of Premier Oscar Mabuyane's media briefing. 30 June 2020 1:38 PM
SA recession deepens as pre-coronavirus lockdown GDP falls by 2% Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says this data doesn't include post lockdown data of the economy's performance. 30 June 2020 12:44 PM
Consumers urged to curb unnecessary spending as economy reopens - DebtBusters The organisation's COO Benay Sager says people should avoid getting into debt as no one knows what the future holds. 30 June 2020 9:00 AM
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology". 29 June 2020 7:37 PM
Shy Erasmus insisted World Cup trophy glory belong to Kolisi Video footage captures Springbok captain Siya Kolisi making an impassioned plea to his coach to come forward with him after South... 27 June 2020 2:45 PM
Former Bafana skipper Tovey ditched as South Africa technical director South African Football Association (Safa) spokesman Dominic Chimhavi said health was the chief reason behind letting the skipper o... 27 June 2020 1:10 PM
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining. 25 June 2020 11:12 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
What's Viral - Genius plan to keep neighbours upstairs quiet

What’s Viral - Genius plan to keep neighbours upstairs quiet

30 June 2020 8:00 AM

What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Africa Melane taking over 702 and CapeTalk Early Breakfast

30 June 2020 9:19 AM

Exciting times for 702 as there as a new line-up coming up. Africa Melane who has been hosting Weekend Breakfast and several other shows will soon be the host of Early Breakfast.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumers urged to avoid falling into pre-lockdown irresponsible spending habits

30 June 2020 8:36 AM

As more economic sectors are reopening under level 3 lockdown regulations, life as we may know it may be returning to a semblance of normal. DebtBusters warns that South African consumers would be should try to avoid falling into pre-lockdown spending habits, but instead look for ways to cut unnecessary expenses and to seek professional help early if they realise they’re getting into trouble. 
  
Bongani joined by Benay Sager, Debt Busters Chief Operating Officer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mkhize warns of spike in Covid-19 deaths and infections in coming days

30 June 2020 7:39 AM

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a nationwide lockdown in March to prepare for the COVID-19 lockdown, South Africa went into what one may call a dress rehearsal of what may be when we enter into a peak. As we get into the second month of the winter season, South Africa will soon experience a surge in COVID-19 cases, and the picture of the provinces is soon changing with Gauteng expected to overtake the Western Cape province.  
 
Experts are predicting that fatalities in Gauteng could potentially triple every two weeks, its new cases now exceed the 1,400 daily infections in the Western Cape, Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize joined Bongani on the line.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State Capture refresher

29 June 2020 9:29 AM

With EWN's Nthakoane Ngatane.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nedbank Business Ignite 2020 launches on 702

29 June 2020 8:31 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Matsi Modise, Entrepreneur and business growth expert for Nedbank Business Ignite

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Woman throws tantrum at supermarket when asked to wear a mask

29 June 2020 8:03 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Private doctors in dire financial straits

29 June 2020 7:31 AM

Specialists in the private sector have experience a drop in the number of patients requiring their services including elective surgeries. In Gauteng alone,  private practices have seen a 60% average decline in patient numbers during the hard lockdown whilst some specialists like Ophthalmologists, ENTs and dentists effectively shut down due to the high risk of infection in these specialties. As such the Private Healthcare Forum has drawn up a framework that could help the financial burden private doctors face and Dr Chris Archer, CEO of SAPPF stresses that the private sector is both ready and willing to participate in the required response.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SANTACO defies lockdown regulations?

29 June 2020 7:04 AM

As of today, taxis across the country will operate at 100% full capacity and long distance taxis will travel without the required permits whether the Minister of Transport approves or not. Wearing of masks and sanitation will still be compulsory and commuters for long distance must be screened before boarding the taxi.  
 
The transport minister, Fikile Mbalula urged taxi industry leaders to reconsider this decision to incite lawlessness. On the line now for more on their move to defy lockdown regulations is President of SANTACO, Phillip Taaibosch.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

John Robbie on 702 Turns 40

26 June 2020 8:33 AM

Bongani speaks to John Robbie, Former 702 Breakfast Show Host

It was the 28th of June, 1980, midday, when listeners tuned in to the voice of Paddy O'Byrne welcoming them to a new radio station for those living in the Johannesburg area. It was channel 702: Your Rainbow of Sound. 40 years on 702. Is still one of the biggest talk stations. Much has changed from those early days of broadcasting from Garankuwa to Bophuthswana, new faces, new tag lines, new buildings. 702 turning 40 this year. We speak to John Robbie who hung the mic 4

years ago after 30 years of broadcasting and 15 years as the 702 breakfast show host

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

As infection rates increase a hard lockdown remains possibility - Zweli Mkhize

Local

SA recession deepens as pre-coronavirus lockdown GDP falls by 2%

Politics

[LISTEN] Healthcare workers at Hillbrow Community Health Centre on strike

Local

Maluleke: Global effects of COVID-19 were already being felt in Q1

30 June 2020 4:28 PM

Pilot killed in plane crash at Wonderboom Airport

30 June 2020 4:16 PM

KZN Education Dept: COVID-19 measures working despite rising infections

30 June 2020 3:56 PM

