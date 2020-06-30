Africa Melane taking over 702 and CapeTalk Early Breakfast

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a nationwide lockdown in March to prepare for the COVID-19 lockdown, South Africa went into what one may call a dress rehearsal of what may be when we enter into a peak. As we get into the second month of the winter season, South Africa will soon experience a surge in COVID-19 cases, and the picture of the provinces is soon changing with Gauteng expected to overtake the Western Cape province.



Experts are predicting that fatalities in Gauteng could potentially triple every two weeks, its new cases now exceed the 1,400 daily infections in the Western Cape, Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize joined Bongani on the line.

arrow_forward