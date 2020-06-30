Africa Melane taking over 702 and CapeTalk Early Breakfast

Exciting times for 702 as there as a new line-up coming up. Africa Melane who has been hosting Weekend Breakfast and several other shows will soon be the host of Early Breakfast.
As more economic sectors are reopening under level 3 lockdown regulations, life as we may know it may be returning to a semblance of normal. DebtBusters warns that South African consumers would be should try to avoid falling into pre-lockdown spending habits, but instead look for ways to cut unnecessary expenses and to seek professional help early if they realise they’re getting into trouble.
Bongani joined by Benay Sager, Debt Busters Chief Operating Officer
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” FairbairnLISTEN TO PODCAST
When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a nationwide lockdown in March to prepare for the COVID-19 lockdown, South Africa went into what one may call a dress rehearsal of what may be when we enter into a peak. As we get into the second month of the winter season, South Africa will soon experience a surge in COVID-19 cases, and the picture of the provinces is soon changing with Gauteng expected to overtake the Western Cape province.
Experts are predicting that fatalities in Gauteng could potentially triple every two weeks, its new cases now exceed the 1,400 daily infections in the Western Cape, Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize joined Bongani on the line.
With EWN's Nthakoane Ngatane.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bongani Bingwa chats to Matsi Modise, Entrepreneur and business growth expert for Nedbank Business IgniteLISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” FairbairnLISTEN TO PODCAST
Specialists in the private sector have experience a drop in the number of patients requiring their services including elective surgeries. In Gauteng alone, private practices have seen a 60% average decline in patient numbers during the hard lockdown whilst some specialists like Ophthalmologists, ENTs and dentists effectively shut down due to the high risk of infection in these specialties. As such the Private Healthcare Forum has drawn up a framework that could help the financial burden private doctors face and Dr Chris Archer, CEO of SAPPF stresses that the private sector is both ready and willing to participate in the required response.LISTEN TO PODCAST
As of today, taxis across the country will operate at 100% full capacity and long distance taxis will travel without the required permits whether the Minister of Transport approves or not. Wearing of masks and sanitation will still be compulsory and commuters for long distance must be screened before boarding the taxi.
The transport minister, Fikile Mbalula urged taxi industry leaders to reconsider this decision to incite lawlessness. On the line now for more on their move to defy lockdown regulations is President of SANTACO, Phillip Taaibosch.
Bongani speaks to John Robbie, Former 702 Breakfast Show Host
It was the 28th of June, 1980, midday, when listeners tuned in to the voice of Paddy O'Byrne welcoming them to a new radio station for those living in the Johannesburg area. It was channel 702: Your Rainbow of Sound. 40 years on 702. Is still one of the biggest talk stations. Much has changed from those early days of broadcasting from Garankuwa to Bophuthswana, new faces, new tag lines, new buildings. 702 turning 40 this year. We speak to John Robbie who hung the mic 4
years ago after 30 years of broadcasting and 15 years as the 702 breakfast show host