South Africa’s condemns Israel's planned annexation of Palestinian territories

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Help late firefighter's family rebuild burnt down house Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi pleads with 702 listeners to assist in rebuilding the late Samuel Sambo's house. 1 July 2020 7:33 AM
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 10,000 There were 128 new deaths: 52 from the Western Cape; 36 from Gauteng; 25 from the Eastern Cape; 11 from KZN and 4 from Mpumalanga. 30 June 2020 10:22 PM
DA to probe federal chairperson Zille's apartheid tweets MP Werner Horn, who's also the DA's Federal Legal Commission deputy chairperson, has been tasked with investigating the misconduct... 30 June 2020 5:23 PM
SA recession deepens as pre-coronavirus lockdown GDP falls by 2% Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says this data doesn't include post lockdown data of the economy's performance. 30 June 2020 12:44 PM
Consumers urged to curb unnecessary spending as economy reopens - DebtBusters The organisation's COO Benay Sager says people should avoid getting into debt as no one knows what the future holds. 30 June 2020 9:00 AM
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology". 29 June 2020 7:37 PM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
Township online grocer Yebo Fresh secures investment from Israeli-Canadian fund Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Boonstra of Yebo Fresh, an affordable online grocery shop with township customers. 30 June 2020 6:36 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
Karen Theunissen: Celebrating that we can all look different and be one family Author Karen Theunissen discusses her children's book with Karabo Kgoleng and Refiloe Mpakanyane. 28 June 2020 3:32 PM
Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate' Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk. 28 June 2020 11:49 AM
Shy Erasmus insisted World Cup trophy glory belong to Kolisi Video footage captures Springbok captain Siya Kolisi making an impassioned plea to his coach to come forward with him after South... 27 June 2020 2:45 PM
Former Bafana skipper Tovey ditched as South Africa technical director South African Football Association (Safa) spokesman Dominic Chimhavi said health was the chief reason behind letting the skipper o... 27 June 2020 1:10 PM
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining. 25 June 2020 11:12 PM
[WATCH] Dad and son's dancing and cooking ritual is too sweet Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 July 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] TikTok star has mask pierced to her ear in crazy incident Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 July 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] Genius plan to keep neighbours upstairs quiet Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 30 June 2020 8:22 AM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
South Africa's condemns Israel's planned annexation of Palestinian territories

South Africa’s condemns Israel's planned annexation of Palestinian territories

1 July 2020 7:56 AM

In a deadly game of Middle East cat and mouse, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is continuing to weigh his options in pushing ahead with plans to annex parts of the West Bank, extending Israeli’s sovereignty over territories occupied by Israel in the 1967 war. It is Benjamin Netanyahu who could start the process today.  
 
The South African government has added its voice to many that are concerned by this announcement. We are now joined by the Minister of International Relations & Cooperation Dr. Naledi Pandor.


What's Viral - Teen has her face mask pierced to her ear in 'crazy' incident

1 July 2020 7:58 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Funds needed to assist firefighter's family that was left homeless after their house burned down last year

1 July 2020 7:12 AM

A family of a firefighter who died in 2005 has been left homeless after their house burned down last year, bracing the winter colds without a home. Firefighters from various municipalities are raising funds to rebuild the house of their late colleague. In December 2019 his house burned down and his former colleagues responded to the fire incident however little could be saved.

The firefighters have raised the much-needed funds which will cover the cost of construction and furniture. 702landers are being asked to help in this noble cause. 
 
On the line Bongani joined by Robert Mulaudzi, Joburg EMS Spokesperson.

Africa Melane taking over 702 and CapeTalk Early Breakfast

30 June 2020 9:19 AM

Exciting times for 702 as there as a new line-up coming up. Africa Melane who has been hosting Weekend Breakfast and several other shows will soon be the host of Early Breakfast.

Consumers urged to avoid falling into pre-lockdown irresponsible spending habits

30 June 2020 8:36 AM

As more economic sectors are reopening under level 3 lockdown regulations, life as we may know it may be returning to a semblance of normal. DebtBusters warns that South African consumers would be should try to avoid falling into pre-lockdown spending habits, but instead look for ways to cut unnecessary expenses and to seek professional help early if they realise they’re getting into trouble. 
  
Bongani joined by Benay Sager, Debt Busters Chief Operating Officer

What's Viral - Genius plan to keep neighbours upstairs quiet

30 June 2020 8:00 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Mkhize warns of spike in Covid-19 deaths and infections in coming days

30 June 2020 7:39 AM

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a nationwide lockdown in March to prepare for the COVID-19 lockdown, South Africa went into what one may call a dress rehearsal of what may be when we enter into a peak. As we get into the second month of the winter season, South Africa will soon experience a surge in COVID-19 cases, and the picture of the provinces is soon changing with Gauteng expected to overtake the Western Cape province.  
 
Experts are predicting that fatalities in Gauteng could potentially triple every two weeks, its new cases now exceed the 1,400 daily infections in the Western Cape, Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize joined Bongani on the line.

State Capture refresher

29 June 2020 9:29 AM

With EWN's Nthakoane Ngatane.

Nedbank Business Ignite 2020 launches on 702

29 June 2020 8:31 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Matsi Modise, Entrepreneur and business growth expert for Nedbank Business Ignite

What's Viral - Woman throws tantrum at supermarket when asked to wear a mask

29 June 2020 8:03 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Help late firefighter's family rebuild burnt down house

Local

'There is a deep unequal resource distribution in SA healthcare system'

Politics

As infection rates increase a hard lockdown remains possibility - Zweli Mkhize

Local

EWN Highlights

Zondo shocked as ‘no one’ tried to recover looted Prasa money

1 July 2020 8:37 AM

Only the Southern Line reopens as trains back on track in WC

1 July 2020 7:25 AM

Thousands of Alex residents wake up to no power after substation fire

1 July 2020 7:18 AM

