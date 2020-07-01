What’s Viral - Teen has her face mask pierced to her ear in 'crazy' incident

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
In a deadly game of Middle East cat and mouse, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is continuing to weigh his options in pushing ahead with plans to annex parts of the West Bank, extending Israeli’s sovereignty over territories occupied by Israel in the 1967 war. It is Benjamin Netanyahu who could start the process today.
The South African government has added its voice to many that are concerned by this announcement. We are now joined by the Minister of International Relations & Cooperation Dr. Naledi Pandor.
A family of a firefighter who died in 2005 has been left homeless after their house burned down last year, bracing the winter colds without a home. Firefighters from various municipalities are raising funds to rebuild the house of their late colleague. In December 2019 his house burned down and his former colleagues responded to the fire incident however little could be saved.
The firefighters have raised the much-needed funds which will cover the cost of construction and furniture. 702landers are being asked to help in this noble cause.
On the line Bongani joined by Robert Mulaudzi, Joburg EMS Spokesperson.
Exciting times for 702 as there as a new line-up coming up. Africa Melane who has been hosting Weekend Breakfast and several other shows will soon be the host of Early Breakfast.
As more economic sectors are reopening under level 3 lockdown regulations, life as we may know it may be returning to a semblance of normal. DebtBusters warns that South African consumers would be should try to avoid falling into pre-lockdown spending habits, but instead look for ways to cut unnecessary expenses and to seek professional help early if they realise they’re getting into trouble.
Bongani joined by Benay Sager, Debt Busters Chief Operating Officer
When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a nationwide lockdown in March to prepare for the COVID-19 lockdown, South Africa went into what one may call a dress rehearsal of what may be when we enter into a peak. As we get into the second month of the winter season, South Africa will soon experience a surge in COVID-19 cases, and the picture of the provinces is soon changing with Gauteng expected to overtake the Western Cape province.
Experts are predicting that fatalities in Gauteng could potentially triple every two weeks, its new cases now exceed the 1,400 daily infections in the Western Cape, Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize joined Bongani on the line.
With EWN's Nthakoane Ngatane.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Matsi Modise, Entrepreneur and business growth expert for Nedbank Business Ignite
