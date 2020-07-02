What’s Viral - Sky news reporter's son interrupts live TV to ask for biscuits

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 16:20
[Active Citizenry] Building a home for a desolate family
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Advocate Tiny Seboko
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:08
Author and journalist Mandy Wiener will return to the Primedia Broadcast team to host the Midday Report.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Onion Peeler lessons for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
COCT suspends 4 law enforcement officers over forceful eviction of naked man The video shows law enforcement officials evict a naked man from his Empolweni home in Khayelitsha. 2 July 2020 9:09 AM
UPDATE: 8,124 new infections as SA COVID-19 recoveries reach 76,025 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the total number of tests conducted to date is 1.666,939. 1 July 2020 9:55 PM
Wellness centre opens doors to LGBTQI communities Educational psychologist Malan van der Walt says there is added challenge of being in a hostile home environment during lockdown. 1 July 2020 6:22 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa answers your COVID-19 questions The Presidency says that it will be a public platform to address all the questions on issues and challenges currently facing socie... 1 July 2020 6:01 PM
Metrorail gradually phases in limited services on Wednesday Metrorail said the trial trips would stress-test operational plans which need to comply with COVID-19 regulations. 1 July 2020 10:34 AM
'There is a deep unequal resource distribution in SA healthcare system' Oxfam SA inequality programmes manager Dr Basani Baloyi says a there is a shortage of critical medical supplies and understaffing. 1 July 2020 7:56 AM
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland CEO says Stuart Forrest says Ireland is where the animation industry is booming and they have been doing a lot of work there. 1 July 2020 10:23 PM
ZOOM: Market Commentary Chris Steward, portfolio manager at Ninety One, says the PMI number in particular is looking a little better. 1 July 2020 9:18 PM
Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion Real Foods CEO Dean Kowarski says they have seen a lot of opportunities since the relaxation of regulations. 1 July 2020 8:42 PM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don't pay if you don't drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We've decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we're bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
What’s Viral - Sky news reporter's son interrupts live TV to ask for biscuits

What’s Viral - Sky news reporter's son interrupts live TV to ask for biscuits

2 July 2020 8:14 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.


City of JHB responds to comments made by an employee regarding treatment of covid-19 positive employees

2 July 2020 8:48 AM

Yesterday just before the end of our show we received a disturbing call from a distressed Phumla who identified herself as a nurse working for the City of Johannesburg.  
 
She told us that she is self-isolating at home after testing positive. She made claims that city of Johannesburg Management is telling staff members to keep their covid 19 status to themselves because they don’t want them to face stigma… She also raised concerns around patients that she came into contact with prior to receiving her test results. She is worried that they might have been exposed and no contact was made with them.

Bongani joined by Mlimandlela Ndamase, City of Joburg Spokesperson

On Municipal Audit outcomes and the worrying state of our municipalities

2 July 2020 7:56 AM

The municipal audits of the 2018-19 financial year did not have a much different outcome than in prior years. Now in the third year of this administration, there was again a regression in the audit outcomes. Over the three-year period, 76 municipalities have regressed with those of only 31 improving.

Irregular expenditure now sitting at R32,06 billion; R4.2 billion lost to fruitless and wasteful expenditure, R1, 26 billion spent on consultants to assist with financial statement preparation. And according to the Auditor-General, government cannot afford to lose money because of poor decision-making, neglect or inefficiencies. What of the R20 billion allocated to municipalities in COVID-19 emergency relief funds if municipalities lack financial controls and nothing is improving?

Bongani joined by Kimi Makwetu, Auditor-General of South Africa.

What’s Viral - Teen has her face mask pierced to her ear in 'crazy' incident

1 July 2020 7:58 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

South Africa’s condemns Israel's planned annexation of Palestinian territories

1 July 2020 7:56 AM

In a deadly game of Middle East cat and mouse, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is continuing to weigh his options in pushing ahead with plans to annex parts of the West Bank, extending Israeli’s sovereignty over territories occupied by Israel in the 1967 war. It is Benjamin Netanyahu who could start the process today.  
 
The South African government has added its voice to many that are concerned by this announcement. We are now joined by the Minister of International Relations & Cooperation Dr. Naledi Pandor.

Funds needed to assist firefighter’s family that was left homeless after their house burned down last year

1 July 2020 7:12 AM

A family of a firefighter who died in 2005 has been left homeless after their house burned down last year, bracing the winter colds without a home. Firefighters from various municipalities are raising funds to rebuild the house of their late colleague. In December 2019 his house burned down and his former colleagues responded to the fire incident however little could be saved.

The firefighters have raised the much-needed funds which will cover the cost of construction and furniture. 702landers are being asked to help in this noble cause. 
 
On the line Bongani joined by Robert Mulaudzi, Joburg EMS Spokesperson.

Africa Melane taking over 702 and CapeTalk Early Breakfast

30 June 2020 9:19 AM

Exciting times for 702 as there as a new line-up coming up. Africa Melane who has been hosting Weekend Breakfast and several other shows will soon be the host of Early Breakfast.

Consumers urged to avoid falling into pre-lockdown irresponsible spending habits

30 June 2020 8:36 AM

As more economic sectors are reopening under level 3 lockdown regulations, life as we may know it may be returning to a semblance of normal. DebtBusters warns that South African consumers would be should try to avoid falling into pre-lockdown spending habits, but instead look for ways to cut unnecessary expenses and to seek professional help early if they realise they’re getting into trouble. 
  
Bongani joined by Benay Sager, Debt Busters Chief Operating Officer

What’s Viral - Genius plan to keep neighbours upstairs quiet

30 June 2020 8:00 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Mkhize warns of spike in Covid-19 deaths and infections in coming days

30 June 2020 7:39 AM

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a nationwide lockdown in March to prepare for the COVID-19 lockdown, South Africa went into what one may call a dress rehearsal of what may be when we enter into a peak. As we get into the second month of the winter season, South Africa will soon experience a surge in COVID-19 cases, and the picture of the provinces is soon changing with Gauteng expected to overtake the Western Cape province.  
 
Experts are predicting that fatalities in Gauteng could potentially triple every two weeks, its new cases now exceed the 1,400 daily infections in the Western Cape, Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize joined Bongani on the line.

Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu

UKZN can now give COVID-19 results in six hours thanks to an advanced instrument

Cigarette sales ban not forever - Ramaphosa

Numsa threatens to take govt to court over taxi industry loading rules

2 July 2020 9:45 AM

AfDB appoints 3 eminent persons to review allegations against Adesina

2 July 2020 9:12 AM

4 CoCT law enforcement officials suspended over forceful eviction of naked man

2 July 2020 7:58 AM

