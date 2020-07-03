What’s Viral - MP’s phone kept ringing during her speech – so she took drastic action

If we are to go with what Premier of Gauteng David Mkhura said and the data modelling, things are not looking good for the province. Gauteng may become the first region of to go back to a harder level of lockdown, as coronavirus cases continue to soar in the province.



The Premier has now suggested that the province will look to return to a harder form of lockdown as the Gauteng becomes the hotspot of the most active COVID-19 cases in South Africa. The Gauteng Command Council was briefing the media on how the health department has prepared for the pandemic.



Bongani joined by Professor Bruce Mellado of Wits University was also in attendance, and he brought some very stark data on the provinces hard data.

