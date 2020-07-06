Update on Pedestrian Bridge collapses

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:10
SANDF medics arrive in the troubled Eastern Cape
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha
Today at 16:20
Cipla to bring Covid-19 treatment to SA
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Paul Miller, CEO of Cipla South Africa
Today at 16:46
International collaborations bring the world’s first online opera singing competition on Facebook to life.
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Njabulo Madlala - founder and SA opera singer at Voices of South Africa Trust
Today at 17:20
Tax filing for 2019/2020
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Marcia Ujobolo, Senior Manager of Customer and Digital Channels
Today at 18:08
Matodzi, VBS "kingping" opened up to AmaBhungane
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dewald van Rensburg - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism,
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Williams - CEO at Ster-Kinekor Theatres
Today at 19:19
Business Book - 'Is It Me or Is It Getting Hot in Here?' by Tom Eaton
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tom Eaton - Columnist and Author at ...
Today at 19:33
SKYPE: Make Money Mondays - How entrepreneur Aisha Pandor considers her money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aisha Pandor - Co-Founder at Sweepsouth
Court grants private early childhood development centres green light to open Solidarity union says a lack of communication from the Department of Social Development forced it to take this matter to court. 6 July 2020 4:03 PM
Former VBS CFO says sorry, to be admitted to psychiatric hospital Philip Truter was granted R50,000 bail in the Palm Ridge Commercial Crimes Court earlier on Monday, after saying he was unemployed... 6 July 2020 3:35 PM
If you wanted Mary Twala at 4am she'll be first to arrive on set - Lillian Dube Veteran actress Lillian Dube says Mary Twala was professional, down to earth and respected people - young and old - the same way. 6 July 2020 2:26 PM
Pupils are receiving food through School Nutrition Programme - DBE Even though Section 27 has taken the department to court for pupils not being fed, the department says the scheme is working. 3 July 2020 1:22 PM
SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption Stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago unpacks how his unit will handle this investigation. 2 July 2020 1:38 PM
Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu The auditor-general says people need to act in curbing irregular expenditure shown in municipal audits. 2 July 2020 7:58 AM
Eighth VBS Bank heist suspect arrested The suspect could not be arrested a few weeks ago as he was in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 5 July 2020 5:16 PM
Labour Minister Nxesi wants every UIF COVID-19 relief transaction audited Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi said that the UIF had been able to identify 75 cases of suspicious transactions. 3 July 2020 4:50 PM
Old Mutual makes acting CEO Williamson permanent Iain Williamson’s appointment ends over a year of uncertainty over who will lead one of the country’s biggest insurers following t... 3 July 2020 2:49 PM
[LISTEN] Professor Pitika Ntuli on the inspiration behind his latest exhibition The exhibition comprises of 45 pieces sculpted from bone. 6 July 2020 4:05 PM
[LISTEN] The psychology behind breaking lockdown regulations Clement Manyathela speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer about the reasons why some people may be refusing to social distance 6 July 2020 12:34 PM
Mary Twala remembered as ‘prolific actress,’ ‘gift to the arts’ The icon passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday. 4 July 2020 5:28 PM
Seema appointed Chippa United coach after leaving Bloem Celtic Lehlohonolo Seema takes over from Rhulani Mokwena, whose loan from Orlando Pirates expired in June. 6 July 2020 11:55 AM
De Kock, Ngidi and Wolvaardt take top honours at CSA Awards Quinton de Kock, Laura Wolvaardt and Lungi Ngidi took top honours at the annual 2019/20 Cricket South Africa Awards on Saturday. 4 July 2020 8:57 PM
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers. 3 July 2020 11:37 AM
Pictures of Joburg, Cape Town and Pretoria at night from space go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 July 2020 8:53 AM
[WATCH] Midwife helps in delivering baby in parking lot, has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 July 2020 8:52 AM
[WATCH] James Deacon on the setbacks he has had to overcome and living his dream The musician recently released his second EP 'Renegade'. He joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 3 July 2020 3:41 PM
UPDATE: 173 new COVID-19 deaths, SA recoveries reach 93,315 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the number of cases is now 196,750. There were 8,773 new infections. 5 July 2020 9:31 PM
[LISTEN] Why the 'Stop Hate for Profit' campaign has gained momentum The 'Stop Hate for Profit' has seen advertisers pull out from Facebook for apparently turning a blind eye to hate speech. 1 July 2020 4:47 PM
Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president Chakwera defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday's poll. 29 June 2020 1:32 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Update on Pedestrian Bridge collapses

Update on Pedestrian Bridge collapses

6 July 2020 8:34 AM

Something that did not make headlines over the weekend, Gauteng MEC for roads and transport, Jacob Mamabolo, shared pictures of foot bridge that collapsed on the middle of the Old Vereeniging Road in Alberton. The City of Ekurhuleni is investigating the matter.

Bongani speaks to Mzwandile Masina, Mayor of Ekurhuleni


Gauteng’s schools readiness for more pupils to return to schools

6 July 2020 7:44 AM

As the Gauteng government approaches the National Coronavirus Command Council to allow it to reintroduce hard lockdown regulations, Gauteng department of education is planning to phase in more grades amid recording the highest number of infections for both teachers and learners.

Bongani joined by  Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng MEC for Education.

What’s Viral - MP’s phone kept ringing during her speech – so she took drastic action

3 July 2020 8:02 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Data modelling calls for stricter restrictions as number of infections spike

3 July 2020 7:38 AM

If we are to go with what Premier of Gauteng David Mkhura said and the data modelling, things are not looking good for the province. Gauteng may become the first region of to go back to a harder level of lockdown, as coronavirus cases continue to soar in the province.

The Premier has now suggested that the province will look to return to a harder form of lockdown as the Gauteng becomes the hotspot of the most active COVID-19 cases in South Africa. The Gauteng Command Council was briefing the media on how the health department has prepared for the pandemic.  
 
Bongani joined by Professor Bruce Mellado of Wits University was also in attendance, and he brought some very stark data on the provinces hard data.

City of JHB responds to comments made by an employee regarding treatment of covid-19 positive employees

2 July 2020 8:48 AM

Yesterday just before the end of our show we received a disturbing call from a distressed Phumla who identified herself as a nurse working for the City of Johannesburg.  
 
She told us that she is self-isolating at home after testing positive. She made claims that city of Johannesburg Management is telling staff members to keep their covid 19 status to themselves because they don’t want them to face stigma… She also raised concerns around patients that she came into contact with prior to receiving her test results. She is worried that they might have been exposed and no contact was made with them.

Bongani joined by Mlimandlela Ndamase, City of Joburg Spokesperson

What’s Viral - Sky news reporter's son interrupts live TV to ask for biscuits

2 July 2020 8:14 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

On Municipal Audit outcomes and the worrying state of our municipalities

2 July 2020 7:56 AM

The municipal audits of the 2018-19 financial year did not have a much different outcome than in prior years. Now in the third year of this administration, there was again a regression in the audit outcomes. Over the three-year period, 76 municipalities have regressed with those of only 31 improving.

Irregular expenditure now sitting at R32,06 billion; R4.2 billion lost to fruitless and wasteful expenditure, R1, 26 billion spent on consultants to assist with financial statement preparation. And according to the Auditor-General, government cannot afford to lose money because of poor decision-making, neglect or inefficiencies. What of the R20 billion allocated to municipalities in COVID-19 emergency relief funds if municipalities lack financial controls and nothing is improving?

Bongani joined by Kimi Makwetu, Auditor-General of South Africa.

What’s Viral - Teen has her face mask pierced to her ear in 'crazy' incident

1 July 2020 7:58 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

South Africa’s condemns Israel's planned annexation of Palestinian territories

1 July 2020 7:56 AM

In a deadly game of Middle East cat and mouse, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is continuing to weigh his options in pushing ahead with plans to annex parts of the West Bank, extending Israeli’s sovereignty over territories occupied by Israel in the 1967 war. It is Benjamin Netanyahu who could start the process today.  
 
The South African government has added its voice to many that are concerned by this announcement. We are now joined by the Minister of International Relations & Cooperation Dr. Naledi Pandor.

Funds needed to assist firefighter’s family that was left homeless after their house burned down last year

1 July 2020 7:12 AM

A family of a firefighter who died in 2005 has been left homeless after their house burned down last year, bracing the winter colds without a home. Firefighters from various municipalities are raising funds to rebuild the house of their late colleague. In December 2019 his house burned down and his former colleagues responded to the fire incident however little could be saved.

The firefighters have raised the much-needed funds which will cover the cost of construction and furniture. 702landers are being asked to help in this noble cause. 
 
On the line Bongani joined by Robert Mulaudzi, Joburg EMS Spokesperson.

Former VBS CFO says sorry, to be admitted to psychiatric hospital

Local Business

'Stricter measures to control movement at Level 3 lockdown are needed'

Politics

'I don't think SA will have enough beds, staff and oxygen for COVID-19 peak'

Local

Eskom to cut power to 5 defaulting N Cape municipalities

6 July 2020 4:14 PM

Teachers union Naptosa: Schools doing their best as more pupils return

6 July 2020 3:51 PM

Britain set to axe Huawei 5G involvement - report

6 July 2020 2:27 PM

