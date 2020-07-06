What’s Viral - Midwife helps in delivering baby in parking lot, has us talking

Bongani speaks to Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The lockdown in South Africa has been synonymous with hunger, unemployment and unpaid UIF relief schemes and social grants. Many families have not been able to put food on the table, but EWN’s news anchor and assignments editor Aurelie Kalenga has been running a food drive to feed foreign nationals in underprivileged areas throughout Johannesburg.
This after she received numerous calls from members of her church who were seeking assistance applying for food parcels or social relief grants. She has moved from just feeding 40 families to now 600 families.
Bongani joined by Aurelie Kalenga, EWN’s Assignments Editor.
Over 160 people are killed in Ethiopia during protests over a popular singer's murder.
A corruption scandal over medical supplies taints Emmerson Mnangangwa.
What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn
Expect much higher increases of COVID-19 cases in the month of July in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. That is the warning from health minister, Dr. Zweli Mkhize. But what can you and I do to flatten the curve?
A group of more than 173 doctors who have come together in response to the Covid pandemic, sharing ideas on how we can contribute to safe practices.
Bongani joined by Dr. Israel is here to answer your questions about COVID-19 that you are still not clear about.
Something that did not make headlines over the weekend, Gauteng MEC for roads and transport, Jacob Mamabolo, shared pictures of foot bridge that collapsed on the middle of the Old Vereeniging Road in Alberton. The City of Ekurhuleni is investigating the matter.
Bongani speaks to Mzwandile Masina, Mayor of Ekurhuleni
As the Gauteng government approaches the National Coronavirus Command Council to allow it to reintroduce hard lockdown regulations, Gauteng department of education is planning to phase in more grades amid recording the highest number of infections for both teachers and learners.
Bongani joined by Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng MEC for Education.
What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn
If we are to go with what Premier of Gauteng David Mkhura said and the data modelling, things are not looking good for the province. Gauteng may become the first region of to go back to a harder level of lockdown, as coronavirus cases continue to soar in the province.
The Premier has now suggested that the province will look to return to a harder form of lockdown as the Gauteng becomes the hotspot of the most active COVID-19 cases in South Africa. The Gauteng Command Council was briefing the media on how the health department has prepared for the pandemic.
Bongani joined by Professor Bruce Mellado of Wits University was also in attendance, and he brought some very stark data on the provinces hard data.