Covid-19 open line; safeguarding yourself against Covid-19

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
Today at 13:15
The absence of positive and active presence of men in a child's live puts them at risk.
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Latasha Slavin - Research Manager at Heartlines
Today at 13:35
Continue with Heartlines study into fatherhood
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Latasha Slavin - Research Manager at Heartlines
Today at 14:05
Why do women get involved with married men - A caller on mistresses
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Palesa - Caller
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Why are cars so expensive in South Africa ?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Mark Dommisse - Chairman at National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA).
Today at 15:20
EWN: WC not adhering to Covid-19 regulations when it comes to evictions
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 15:52
Dischem fined R1.2M for mask price hike
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
How private equity is dealing with the Covid-19 crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Hayward-Butt - CEO at Ethos Capital
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + Play Clip
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - How it works – The Effects of COVID-19 on Mental Health in Business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Davies - Clinical Psychologist and Managing Director at Independent Counselling and Advisory Services (ICAS) Southern Africa
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
UPDATE: 19,779 recoveries for Gauteng as national infections reach 205,721 There were 111 new COVID-19 deaths: 50 from Gauteng; 35 from the Western Cape; 17 from Limpopo and 9 from the Eastern Cape. 7 July 2020 12:13 AM
Cipla plans to bring COVID-19 treatment remdesivir to SA at an affordable price Joanne Joseph spoke to Cipla South Africa CEO Paul Miller to find out more. 6 July 2020 5:18 PM
'SABC must exhaust all other avenues to stabilise their finances' The Save Our SABC Coalition says the public broadcaster must look at other measures before retrenching staff. 6 July 2020 4:44 PM
Healthcare workers share stories of being in the frontline fighting COVID-19 Clement Manyathela shines a spotlight on the difficulties faced by frontline workers during the pandemic. 7 July 2020 11:30 AM
What to do when you find out that you have tested positive for COVID-19? Gauteng General Practioners Collaboration member Dr Dan Israel gives basic steps on how people can deal with the virus. 7 July 2020 7:58 AM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
Job won't make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 6 July 2020 8:07 PM
No theft at VBS. It's politics and racism – alleged kingpin Tshifhiwa Matodzi Bruce Whitfield talks to amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg, who extensively interviewed Matodzi. 6 July 2020 6:22 PM
[LISTEN] Professor Pitika Ntuli on the inspiration behind his latest exhibition The exhibition comprises of 45 pieces sculpted from bone. 6 July 2020 4:05 PM
[LISTEN] The psychology behind breaking lockdown regulations Clement Manyathela speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer about the reasons why some people may be refusing to social distance 6 July 2020 12:34 PM
Mary Twala remembered as 'prolific actress,' 'gift to the arts' The icon passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday. 4 July 2020 5:28 PM
Seema appointed Chippa United coach after leaving Bloem Celtic Lehlohonolo Seema takes over from Rhulani Mokwena, whose loan from Orlando Pirates expired in June. 6 July 2020 11:55 AM
De Kock, Ngidi and Wolvaardt take top honours at CSA Awards Quinton de Kock, Laura Wolvaardt and Lungi Ngidi took top honours at the annual 2019/20 Cricket South Africa Awards on Saturday. 4 July 2020 8:57 PM
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers. 3 July 2020 11:37 AM
Sad story: Dog found abandoned with note saying he didn't learn to be good Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 July 2020 8:30 AM
[WATCH] Comedian Fahim Anwar shares funny stages of COVID-19 lockdown Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 July 2020 8:29 AM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Covid-19 open line; safeguarding yourself against Covid-19

Covid-19 open line; safeguarding yourself against Covid-19

7 July 2020 7:39 AM

Expect much higher increases of COVID-19 cases in the month of July in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. That is the warning from health minister, Dr. Zweli Mkhize. But what can you and I do to flatten the curve?

A group of more than 173 doctors who have come together in response to the Covid pandemic, sharing ideas on how we can contribute to safe practices.

Bongani joined by Dr. Israel is here to answer your questions about COVID-19 that you are still not clear about.


Reaction to court ruling that Early Childhood Centres (ECD) can reopen

7 July 2020 9:13 AM

Bongani speaks to Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development.

Food drive to feed foreign nationals during lockdown

7 July 2020 8:28 AM

The lockdown in South Africa has been synonymous with hunger, unemployment and unpaid UIF relief schemes and social grants. Many families have not been able to put food on the table, but EWN's news anchor and assignments editor Aurelie Kalenga has been running a food drive to feed foreign nationals in underprivileged areas throughout Johannesburg.

This after she received numerous calls from members of her church who were seeking assistance applying for food parcels or social relief grants. She has moved from just feeding 40 families to now 600 families.

Bongani joined by Aurelie Kalenga, EWN's Assignments Editor.

The Africa Report

7 July 2020 8:04 AM

Over 160 people are killed in Ethiopia during protests over a popular singer's murder.

A corruption scandal over medical supplies taints Emmerson Mnangangwa.

What's Viral - 12 stages of corona" charts a relatable and very funny

7 July 2020 8:02 AM

What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn 

Update on Pedestrian Bridge collapses

6 July 2020 8:34 AM

Something that did not make headlines over the weekend, Gauteng MEC for roads and transport, Jacob Mamabolo, shared pictures of foot bridge that collapsed on the middle of the Old Vereeniging Road in Alberton. The City of Ekurhuleni is investigating the matter.

Bongani speaks to Mzwandile Masina, Mayor of Ekurhuleni

What's Viral - Midwife helps in delivering baby in parking lot, has us talking

6 July 2020 8:04 AM

What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn

Gauteng's schools readiness for more pupils to return to schools

6 July 2020 7:44 AM

As the Gauteng government approaches the National Coronavirus Command Council to allow it to reintroduce hard lockdown regulations, Gauteng department of education is planning to phase in more grades amid recording the highest number of infections for both teachers and learners.

Bongani joined by  Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng MEC for Education.

What's Viral - MP's phone kept ringing during her speech – so she took drastic action

3 July 2020 8:02 AM

What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn

Data modelling calls for stricter restrictions as number of infections spike

3 July 2020 7:38 AM

If we are to go with what Premier of Gauteng David Mkhura said and the data modelling, things are not looking good for the province. Gauteng may become the first region of to go back to a harder level of lockdown, as coronavirus cases continue to soar in the province.

The Premier has now suggested that the province will look to return to a harder form of lockdown as the Gauteng becomes the hotspot of the most active COVID-19 cases in South Africa. The Gauteng Command Council was briefing the media on how the health department has prepared for the pandemic.  
 
Bongani joined by Professor Bruce Mellado of Wits University was also in attendance, and he brought some very stark data on the provinces hard data.

SA consumer confidence crashes to 35-year low in second quarter - survey

Business

Pictures of Joburg, Cape Town and Pretoria at night from space go viral

Entertainment

Help EWN’s Aurelie Kalenga continue to feed hundreds of families during COVID-19

Local

Dis-Chem found guilty of contravening Competition Act over face mask prices

7 July 2020 12:39 PM

Health Ombud Makgoba to join international COVID-19 vaccine monitoring panel

7 July 2020 11:58 AM

Dept gets preliminary report on alleged rape of girl (2) at Pretoria hospital

7 July 2020 11:12 AM

