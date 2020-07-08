Hospital investigating alleged rape of two year old

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 10:05
Government, unions reach an agreement to retain over 1000 employees at SAA
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Kgathatso Tlhakudi - Acting Director General at Department of Public Enterprises‚
Today at 10:20
The evolution of South African magazines
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dora Sithole - Editor at True Love Magazine
Prof Anton Harber - Caxton Professor of Journalism at Wits University
Asanda Sizani - Fashion Stylist at Freelance/ Former Elle Fashion Editor
Today at 11:05
Listener's Choice: Approaching the courts when you believe you have been bewitched
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Advocate Richard Botha - Commissioner at the CRL Rights Commission
Today at 12:23
Judge Hlope and Moeng Moeng
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lawson Naidoo
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Today at 12:37
One Africa condemns xenophobic poster #MzansiPatrioticForces as well as threats of violence shown towards foreign nationals
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ebrahim Rasool - Founder at OneAfrica
Today at 12:45
'Forgotten' waste pickers remain in jail
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thandeka Chauke
Thandeka Chauke, Legal councilor in the London Housing Unit
Latest Local
UPDATE: Recoveries reach 102,299 as SA records 10,134 new cases The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that there were 192 new coronavirus-related deaths. 7 July 2020 11:52 PM
Cold front to bring heavy rain and snow to parts of South Africa South African Weather Service forecaster Mbavhalelo Maliage has the details. 7 July 2020 5:34 PM
WaterAid urges government to invest more in water and sanitation during COVID-19 The organisation is also calling on government to ensure municipalities do not cut off water supply to communities. 7 July 2020 5:01 PM
View all Local
George Mukhari Hospital CEO says he learnt about alleged rape from media The police and the hospital are investigating the rape incident of a two-year-old while in a COVID-19 isolation area. 8 July 2020 7:46 AM
'It is important to put something tangible to allegations against Mokonyane' Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan says the Zondo commission is taking a very long time and there is a little bit of inquiry fati... 7 July 2020 2:39 PM
If Truter spills the beans a lot of VBS looters will be in trouble - Clement Clement Manyathela unpacks what he thinks will happen if former VBS CFO Phillip Truter testifies. 7 July 2020 2:36 PM
View all Politics
Old Mutual's hackneyed new TV ad looks like Allan Gray in green – Andy Rice Ouch! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks Andy Rice why he gives Old Mutual’s new television commercial a “zero”. 7 July 2020 7:38 PM
Clover’s trippy blue bottle ad campaign – so bad (and bizarre) it’s good People will be talking about it ‘till they’re blue in the face. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews ad expert Andy Rice. 7 July 2020 7:30 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
View all Business
Authorised Siya Kolisi biography coming in 2021 The book does not yet have a title but will be published next year, ahead of the forthcoming Lions tour to South Africa in 2021. 7 July 2020 2:52 PM
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Lungi Ngidi wants Proteas to take a stand on racism With live action resuming following a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the likes of football and Formula 1 have expressed their... 7 July 2020 12:47 PM
Seema appointed Chippa United coach after leaving Bloem Celtic Lehlohonolo Seema takes over from Rhulani Mokwena, whose loan from Orlando Pirates expired in June. 6 July 2020 11:55 AM
De Kock, Ngidi and Wolvaardt take top honours at CSA Awards Quinton de Kock, Laura Wolvaardt and Lungi Ngidi took top honours at the annual 2019/20 Cricket South Africa Awards on Saturday. 4 July 2020 8:57 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman can't release bird that flew into car landing on baby's car seat Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2020 8:44 AM
[WATCH] Brothers from 'Charlie bit my finger fame' recreate video 13 years later Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2020 8:43 AM
Sad story: Dog found abandoned with note saying he didn't learn to be good Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 July 2020 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
UPDATE: Recoveries reach 102,299 as SA records 10,134 new cases The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that there were 192 new coronavirus-related deaths. 7 July 2020 11:52 PM
Breaking the silence: How Professor Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Hospital investigating alleged rape of two year old

Hospital investigating alleged rape of two year old

8 July 2020 7:30 AM

The George Mukhari Hospital is investigating an alleged rape of a 2 year old that happened at its isolation ward. When the family reported the matter, they sent from pillar to post by the hospital staff before the police were called in.

Yesterday hospital management met with the family. Is there a rape policy at the hospital.

Bongani speaks to Dr. Richard Lebethe, CEO of the George Mukhari Hospital.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Feedback from Prasa on the vandalism on train lines

8 July 2020 9:15 AM

Makhosini Mgitywa, Spokesperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Charlie bit my finger brothers recreate video 13 years later

8 July 2020 8:02 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health Ombud Makgoba to join international COVID-19 vaccine monitoring

8 July 2020 7:36 AM

Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, South Africa’s Health Ombud, has been invited to serve on a panel of the United States’ Data and Safety Monitoring Board, to oversee that country’s first Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials.

 Professor Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel.

 The United States’ Data and Safety Monitoring Board is independent of the parties conducting the vaccine trials, and will be responsible for ensuring the safety of participants. This committee also has the authority to recommend that a trial be stopped early should there be concerns of participant safety.

A renowned physician, immunologist and public health specialist, Professor Makgoba now forms part of an influential panel whose recommendations will impact the global response to Covid-19.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reaction to court ruling that Early Childhood Centres (ECD) can reopen

7 July 2020 9:13 AM

Bongani speaks to Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food drive to feed foreign nationals during lockdown

7 July 2020 8:28 AM

The lockdown in South Africa has been synonymous with hunger, unemployment and unpaid UIF relief schemes and social grants. Many families have not been able to put food on the table, but EWN’s news anchor and assignments editor Aurelie Kalenga has been running a food drive to feed foreign nationals in underprivileged areas throughout Johannesburg.

This after she received numerous calls from members of her church who were seeking assistance applying for food parcels or social relief grants. She has moved from just feeding 40 families to now 600 families.

Bongani joined by Aurelie Kalenga, EWN’s Assignments Editor.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

7 July 2020 8:04 AM

Over 160 people are killed in Ethiopia during protests over a popular singer's murder.

A corruption scandal over medical supplies taints Emmerson Mnangangwa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - 12 stages of corona” charts a relatable and very funny

7 July 2020 8:02 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 open line; safeguarding yourself against Covid-19

7 July 2020 7:39 AM

Expect much higher increases of COVID-19 cases in the month of July in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. That is the warning from health minister, Dr. Zweli Mkhize. But what can you and I do to flatten the curve?

A group of more than 173 doctors who have come together in response to the Covid pandemic, sharing ideas on how we can contribute to safe practices.

Bongani joined by Dr. Israel is here to answer your questions about COVID-19 that you are still not clear about.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on Pedestrian Bridge collapses

6 July 2020 8:34 AM

Something that did not make headlines over the weekend, Gauteng MEC for roads and transport, Jacob Mamabolo, shared pictures of foot bridge that collapsed on the middle of the Old Vereeniging Road in Alberton. The City of Ekurhuleni is investigating the matter.

Bongani speaks to Mzwandile Masina, Mayor of Ekurhuleni

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sad story: Dog found abandoned with note saying he didn't learn to be good

Entertainment

George Mukhari Hospital CEO says he learnt about alleged rape from media

Politics

World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country

Business Africa

Gauteng set to overtake WC as COVID-19 epicentre

8 July 2020 9:48 AM

Motshekga wants harsh punishment for man arrested for raping schoolgirl (12)

8 July 2020 9:25 AM

ANC NEC's decision to reinstate Radzilani, Msiza a principled one - MKMVA

8 July 2020 8:58 AM

