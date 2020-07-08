Health Ombud Makgoba to join international COVID-19 vaccine monitoring

Today at 10:05 Government, unions reach an agreement to retain over 1000 employees at SAA The Clement Manyathela Show



Kgathatso Tlhakudi - Acting Director General at Department of Public Enterprises‚

Today at 10:20 The evolution of South African magazines The Clement Manyathela Show



Dora Sithole - Editor at True Love Magazine

Prof Anton Harber - Caxton Professor of Journalism at Wits University

Asanda Sizani - Fashion Stylist at Freelance/ Former Elle Fashion Editor

Today at 11:05 Listener's Choice: Approaching the courts when you believe you have been bewitched The Clement Manyathela Show



Advocate Richard Botha - Commissioner at the CRL Rights Commission

Today at 12:10 Truckers strike The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit



Mary Phadi

Today at 12:15 COVID and MINING The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit



Mamokgethi Molopyane - Mining and Labour Analyst at Creative Voodoo Consulting

Today at 12:23 Judge Hlope and Moeng Moeng The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit



Lawson Naidoo

Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

Today at 12:27 One Africa condemns xenophobic poster #MzansiPatrioticForces as well as threats of violence shown towards foreign nationals The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit



Ebrahim Rassol - Head of ANC Western Cape Elections at Rsa

Today at 12:40 Mikhail Manuel. Changing transport habits. Cape Town's road sees less traffic The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit



Mikhail Manuel - PhD in Civil Engineering at Centre for Transport Studies at University of Cape Town

Today at 12:45 'Forgotten' waste pickers remain in jail The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit



Thandeka Chauke

Thandeka Chauke, Legal councilor in the London Housing Unit

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield



Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 19:08 Business Unusual The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield



Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: consumer corner The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield



Wendy Knowler

