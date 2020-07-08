Feedback from Prasa on the vandalism on train lines

Makhosini Mgitywa, Spokesperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” FairbairnLISTEN TO PODCAST
Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, South Africa’s Health Ombud, has been invited to serve on a panel of the United States’ Data and Safety Monitoring Board, to oversee that country’s first Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials.
Professor Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel.
The United States’ Data and Safety Monitoring Board is independent of the parties conducting the vaccine trials, and will be responsible for ensuring the safety of participants. This committee also has the authority to recommend that a trial be stopped early should there be concerns of participant safety.
A renowned physician, immunologist and public health specialist, Professor Makgoba now forms part of an influential panel whose recommendations will impact the global response to Covid-19.
The George Mukhari Hospital is investigating an alleged rape of a 2 year old that happened at its isolation ward. When the family reported the matter, they sent from pillar to post by the hospital staff before the police were called in.
Yesterday hospital management met with the family. Is there a rape policy at the hospital.
Bongani speaks to Dr. Richard Lebethe, CEO of the George Mukhari Hospital.
Bongani speaks to Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The lockdown in South Africa has been synonymous with hunger, unemployment and unpaid UIF relief schemes and social grants. Many families have not been able to put food on the table, but EWN’s news anchor and assignments editor Aurelie Kalenga has been running a food drive to feed foreign nationals in underprivileged areas throughout Johannesburg.
This after she received numerous calls from members of her church who were seeking assistance applying for food parcels or social relief grants. She has moved from just feeding 40 families to now 600 families.
Bongani joined by Aurelie Kalenga, EWN’s Assignments Editor.
Over 160 people are killed in Ethiopia during protests over a popular singer's murder.
A corruption scandal over medical supplies taints Emmerson Mnangangwa.
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” FairbairnLISTEN TO PODCAST
Expect much higher increases of COVID-19 cases in the month of July in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. That is the warning from health minister, Dr. Zweli Mkhize. But what can you and I do to flatten the curve?
A group of more than 173 doctors who have come together in response to the Covid pandemic, sharing ideas on how we can contribute to safe practices.
Bongani joined by Dr. Israel is here to answer your questions about COVID-19 that you are still not clear about.
Something that did not make headlines over the weekend, Gauteng MEC for roads and transport, Jacob Mamabolo, shared pictures of foot bridge that collapsed on the middle of the Old Vereeniging Road in Alberton. The City of Ekurhuleni is investigating the matter.
Bongani speaks to Mzwandile Masina, Mayor of Ekurhuleni