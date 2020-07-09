Warns of flatlining economy & need to do things differently to revive economy

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:37
Mary Twala's funeral service takes place in Soweto
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
Are the Stormers in isolation?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Goliath - Senior Rugby Writer at Cape Times
John Goliath - Sport editor at Iol
Today at 12:40
CoCT's Disaster Risk Management team braced for cold front?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Annette Botha - Meteorologist at eNCA
Today at 12:41
City of Johannesburg budget underway
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thetho Mahlakoana- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
AmaRharhabe Kingdom Queen Noloyiso Sandile dies of Covid-19
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prince Zolile Burns Ncamashe- Amarhabe Spokesperson
Today at 12:45
Massive cold front makes landfall
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Annette Botha - Meteorologist at eNCA
Today at 12:52
Powerful Clip on #BLM - West Indies great Michael Holding says education is key to stamping out racism.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:55
Tech news: Are we successfully using AI for recruitment or are we a long way away?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:56
Mandela Day secret scarves initiative
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Carolyn Steyn- Founder of the initiative Secret Scarves Mission
Today at 15:20
Internal report recommends SARS withdraw key ‘rogue unit’ reports, must apologise to employees
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 16:10
Mining industry struggling with containing Covid 19 spread
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Thuthula Balfour, Head of Health at the Minerals Council South Africa
Today at 16:52
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness Feature
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:20
One South Africa Movement calls on South Africans to participate in National #SchoolStayaway tomorrow
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mmusi Maimane
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
PLAY CLAP: ARY3 - RMB Founders - 7'50" - Founding directors Paul Harris and Laurie Dippenaar resign from the RMB Holdings board after 32 years.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
[FRIDAY@1.30PM FACEBOOK LIVE] 702 and Cape Talk presenters chat about new shows 702 and Cape Talk have made some fresh line-up changes and you can submit your questions by tweeting #30minuteswith. 9 July 2020 12:38 PM
'I know people who have passed away because of COVID-19, this is not a joke' Listeners on The Clement Manyathela Show discuss Health MinisterZweli Mkhize's warning about the coronavirus surge. 9 July 2020 12:36 PM
Brace yourselves as Eskom warns of return of load shedding The power utility has urged people to reduce electricity usage as the possibility of power cuts during evening peak is very high. 9 July 2020 11:53 AM
View all Local
For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba Clement Manyathela chats with former minister Malusi Gigaba in a new feature called #HangingOutwithClement. 9 July 2020 11:50 AM
'It is critical that South Africa brings its public debt under control' RMB CEO James Formby says if the country doesnt control its debt, it will find itself in an economic quagmire. 9 July 2020 8:07 AM
Truck drivers continue with protest despite union's plea for the strike to end All Truck Drivers Foundation Gauteng secretary Mandla Mngomezulu says the union condemn any violence that is brought by protest. 8 July 2020 1:57 PM
View all Politics
Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career Absa CEO Daniel Mminele says they had to transition very quickly within a very space of time into operating in a new normal. 8 July 2020 8:43 PM
Payment methods ... the good, the bad and the ugly Wendy Knowler says it is expensive to issue or bank a cheque. For example, to deposit a cheque can cost well over R100. 8 July 2020 8:14 PM
For the first time in SA there is a specific law on how banks treat customers Caroline Da Silva of the FSCA says they will look into patterns of complaints to see how to change a bank's behaviour. 8 July 2020 7:42 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
CSA board denies changing terms of reference for Moroe forensic probe Cricket South Africa's board of directors has denied reports that it attempted to change the terms of reference of a forensic inve... 8 July 2020 9:31 PM
Rhulani Mokwena returns to Mamelodi Sundowns The President of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, welcomed Rhulani Mokwena back home to the Mamelodi Sundowns family as the... 8 July 2020 6:37 PM
Hilton Moreeng re-appointed Momentum Proteas head coach Under Hilton Moreeng’s leadership, the women's team has evolved into a competitive unit on the global stage. He led the Proteas to... 8 July 2020 2:17 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Warns of flatlining economy & need to do things differently to revive economy

Warns of flatlining economy & need to do things differently to revive economy

9 July 2020 7:42 AM

South Africa’s Consumer confidence has dropped to its worst levels in 35 years, during the second quarter of 2020 as households struggle with the new economic reality of the phased lockdown restrictions. The CEO of RMB has warned that the country could get into an economic quagmire unless we find new ways to stimulate and revive growth and manage our public debt that is spiralling out of control.

Bongani joined by James Formby, CEO of Rand Merchant Bank


More episodes from The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

The prevalence of identity theft on social media

9 July 2020 9:10 AM

Just how prevalent and serious is identity theft on social media? And what does it mean? What can you do if someone has hijacked your identity on social media? Last week we took a call off-air from someone accusing prominent entrepreneur, Lynette Ntuli, of scamming him through Bitcoin on Facebook. The conversation started on Facebook, where someone purporting to be Lynette Ntuli invited him to Bitcoin trading and subsequently depositing thousands of rands.

 It turns out that it was not Lynette Ntuli, but someone using her identity on Facebook to swindle money from unsuspecting users. After following following up with Lynette, we learned that this is one of many such incidents she is dealing with. How common is identity theft on social media?

Bongani joined by Lynette Ntuli, Property and Infrastructure Entrepreneur and Emma Sadleir, Social Media law specialist.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - former marine catches boy thrown from deadly apartment fire

9 July 2020 8:08 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Feedback from Prasa on the vandalism on train lines

8 July 2020 9:15 AM

Makhosini Mgitywa, Spokesperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Charlie bit my finger brothers recreate video 13 years later

8 July 2020 8:02 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health Ombud Makgoba to join international COVID-19 vaccine monitoring

8 July 2020 7:36 AM

Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, South Africa’s Health Ombud, has been invited to serve on a panel of the United States’ Data and Safety Monitoring Board, to oversee that country’s first Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials.

 Professor Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel.

 The United States’ Data and Safety Monitoring Board is independent of the parties conducting the vaccine trials, and will be responsible for ensuring the safety of participants. This committee also has the authority to recommend that a trial be stopped early should there be concerns of participant safety.

A renowned physician, immunologist and public health specialist, Professor Makgoba now forms part of an influential panel whose recommendations will impact the global response to Covid-19.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hospital investigating alleged rape of two year old

8 July 2020 7:30 AM

The George Mukhari Hospital is investigating an alleged rape of a 2 year old that happened at its isolation ward. When the family reported the matter, they sent from pillar to post by the hospital staff before the police were called in.

Yesterday hospital management met with the family. Is there a rape policy at the hospital.

Bongani speaks to Dr. Richard Lebethe, CEO of the George Mukhari Hospital.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reaction to court ruling that Early Childhood Centres (ECD) can reopen

7 July 2020 9:13 AM

Bongani speaks to Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food drive to feed foreign nationals during lockdown

7 July 2020 8:28 AM

The lockdown in South Africa has been synonymous with hunger, unemployment and unpaid UIF relief schemes and social grants. Many families have not been able to put food on the table, but EWN’s news anchor and assignments editor Aurelie Kalenga has been running a food drive to feed foreign nationals in underprivileged areas throughout Johannesburg.

This after she received numerous calls from members of her church who were seeking assistance applying for food parcels or social relief grants. She has moved from just feeding 40 families to now 600 families.

Bongani joined by Aurelie Kalenga, EWN’s Assignments Editor.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

7 July 2020 8:04 AM

Over 160 people are killed in Ethiopia during protests over a popular singer's murder.

A corruption scandal over medical supplies taints Emmerson Mnangangwa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba

Politics

'I know people who have passed away because of COVID-19, this is not a joke'

Local

'It is critical that South Africa brings its public debt under control'

Politics

EWN Highlights

Security guard wounded in Vanderbijlpark cash-in-transit heist

9 July 2020 12:06 PM

Tshegofatso Pule murder trial: Administrative bungle causes further delays

9 July 2020 11:48 AM

Five million begin lockdown in Australian city

9 July 2020 11:46 AM

