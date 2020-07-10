Company which was awarded scooter tender in the Eastern Cape speaks out

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:05
Eastern Cape scooter project - a R10m fail
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Siviwe Gwarube
Dr Thobile Mbengashe - Chief Director For Hiv And Aids at National Department Of Health
Today at 11:05
Reading the Preju-dictionary
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Mbali N - Social Innovator, Creator of the Preju-dictionary,
Today at 11:35
Exploring the 5 love languages
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ilze Alberts - Family Psychologist at ...
Today at 12:10
Girl, 8, missing after falling into canal in Cape Town
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
James Styan
Today at 12:23
MIXED REACTIONS TO PROTEAS' NGIDI'S COMMENTS ON BLACK LIVES MATTER
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Niren Tolsi - freelance journalist at New Frame
Today at 12:27
SIU not investigating Solidarity Fund, but rather COVID-19 complaints
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Karam Singh - Head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch
Today at 12:37
Antibody testing in Covid-19: Less of a ‘missing weapon’, more of a blunt stick
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marc Mendelson
Today at 12:40
Brazil, racial and class inequalities and Covid-19' 
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Carolina Parreiras - anthropologist at University of São Paulo.
Today at 12:45
#BlackBotanistsWeek - a celebration of Black people who love plants
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mizpah Hoffman - MSc graduate in Botany at Stellenbosch University
Today at 12:52
Political pow-wow:
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Murray Williams - Chief Reporter at Cape Argus
'I would not say COVID-19 is airborne at this stage, I would want more info' Professor Salim Abdool Karim says its likely virus might be airborne, but there isn't enough information on that matter. 10 July 2020 8:26 AM
UPDATE: More than 2-million tests conducted in SA, 13,674 new infections Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that South Africa now has 113,061 COVID-19 recoveries. Gauteng has 23,804 recoveries... 9 July 2020 10:51 PM
Cosas insists schools be shut down as regulations are not being adhered to Grades R, 6, 7, 11 and 12 have so far returned to the classroom as part of the Basic Education Department's phased reopening. 9 July 2020 5:56 PM
For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba Clement Manyathela chats with former minister Malusi Gigaba in a new feature called #HangingOutwithClement. 9 July 2020 11:50 AM
'It is critical that South Africa brings its public debt under control' RMB CEO James Formby says if the country doesnt control its debt, it will find itself in an economic quagmire. 9 July 2020 8:07 AM
Truck drivers continue with protest despite union's plea for the strike to end All Truck Drivers Foundation Gauteng secretary Mandla Mngomezulu says the union condemn any violence that is brought by protest. 8 July 2020 1:57 PM
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision. 9 July 2020 8:02 PM
SA is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen from 23 to 27 Lumkile Mondi says skills and knowledge that have driven a lot of the growth in the past are going to be undermined. 9 July 2020 7:30 PM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
#Magazines: 'There are definite losses and gains in the move to digital' Clement Manyathela speaks to experts about the evolution of the magazine industry. 8 July 2020 12:05 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
Mosimane: Return to training has been strange Sundowns are in Rustenburg for a mini-training camp in preparation for the resumption of the season, with a date for the resumptio... 9 July 2020 2:32 PM
CSA board denies changing terms of reference for Moroe forensic probe Cricket South Africa's board of directors has denied reports that it attempted to change the terms of reference of a forensic inve... 8 July 2020 9:31 PM
Rhulani Mokwena returns to Mamelodi Sundowns The President of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, welcomed Rhulani Mokwena back home to the Mamelodi Sundowns family as the... 8 July 2020 6:37 PM
[WATCH] 4-year-old sharing her frustrations about COVID-19 lockdown goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 July 2020 8:52 AM
[WATCH] WC strong winds causes Simba truck to fall on its side Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 July 2020 8:51 AM
[WATCH] Man catches 3-year-old boy thrown from burning building Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 July 2020 8:57 AM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
Lesotho's former first lady granted bail in murder case Maesaiah Thabane has been charged with ordering the killing of former prime minister Thomas Thabane's then-wife Lipolelo Thabane,... 29 June 2020 6:13 PM
Company which was awarded scooter tender in the Eastern Cape speaks out

Company which was awarded scooter tender in the Eastern Cape speaks out

10 July 2020 7:14 AM

The 10 million rand scooter project in the Eastern Cape raised many eyebrows after being launched last month. There appeared to be confusion about the function of these scooters was. Was it really meant to transport patients in rural areas or to deliver medicine in these far-flung areas? In his response to a Parliamentary question from the DA, Health Minister has now made an about-turn from his June statement that the motorbikes can be used for emergency transportation of patients to the nearest clinic, to now saying that the motorbikes are not fit for transportation.

 So then what are they? Let’s find out from the company awarded to the R10 million tender to manufacture these scooters. They have been manufacturing these motorbike sidecar ambulances for the past 15 years, African markets, Middle East and Asia.

Bongani joined by Brian Harmse, owner of Fabkomp.


More episodes from The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Municipal readiness for mass burials: What are the alternatives?

10 July 2020 8:34 AM

The Gauteng Department of Health now says it has not dug up over a million graves but that municipalities have the collective capacity of more than million graves. The City of Joburg also clarified on Joanne Joseph’s show that the burial sites and graves are not limited to COVID-19 related deaths.

 For many years now there have been concerns that municipalities are running out of burial space, and with the COVID-19 set to peak, and death numbers continuing to climb steadily. There are growing concerns about the availability of burial sites, burial health and safety protocols in the event of a COVID-19 related death, and burial alternatives to consider.

Bongani joined by Pepe Dass, Chairperson of the SA Cemeteries Association.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral -

10 July 2020 8:02 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 developments – Impact of pandemic on HIV/Aids treatment & Covid-19 surge in SA

10 July 2020 7:50 AM

The United Nations recently held its first virtual AIDS conference during the COVID-19 pandemic, raising the alarm of the impact of the virus and the lockdown on 2020 target of reducing AIDS related deaths may be missed.

The 2020 targets include reducing AIDS related deaths to fewer than 500 000 and new HIV infections to under 500 000. According to a Business Day article, Covid-19 pandemic threatens gains made in fight against HIV.

Bongani joined by Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Head of the Ministerial Advisory Council and Director at the Centre for AIDS Research.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The prevalence of identity theft on social media

9 July 2020 9:10 AM

Just how prevalent and serious is identity theft on social media? And what does it mean? What can you do if someone has hijacked your identity on social media? Last week we took a call off-air from someone accusing prominent entrepreneur, Lynette Ntuli, of scamming him through Bitcoin on Facebook. The conversation started on Facebook, where someone purporting to be Lynette Ntuli invited him to Bitcoin trading and subsequently depositing thousands of rands.

 It turns out that it was not Lynette Ntuli, but someone using her identity on Facebook to swindle money from unsuspecting users. After following following up with Lynette, we learned that this is one of many such incidents she is dealing with. How common is identity theft on social media?

Bongani joined by Lynette Ntuli, Property and Infrastructure Entrepreneur and Emma Sadleir, Social Media law specialist.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - former marine catches boy thrown from deadly apartment fire

9 July 2020 8:08 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Warns of flatlining economy & need to do things differently to revive economy

9 July 2020 7:42 AM

South Africa’s Consumer confidence has dropped to its worst levels in 35 years, during the second quarter of 2020 as households struggle with the new economic reality of the phased lockdown restrictions. The CEO of RMB has warned that the country could get into an economic quagmire unless we find new ways to stimulate and revive growth and manage our public debt that is spiralling out of control.

Bongani joined by James Formby, CEO of Rand Merchant Bank

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Feedback from Prasa on the vandalism on train lines

8 July 2020 9:15 AM

Makhosini Mgitywa, Spokesperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Charlie bit my finger brothers recreate video 13 years later

8 July 2020 8:02 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health Ombud Makgoba to join international COVID-19 vaccine monitoring

8 July 2020 7:36 AM

Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, South Africa’s Health Ombud, has been invited to serve on a panel of the United States’ Data and Safety Monitoring Board, to oversee that country’s first Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials.

 Professor Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel.

 The United States’ Data and Safety Monitoring Board is independent of the parties conducting the vaccine trials, and will be responsible for ensuring the safety of participants. This committee also has the authority to recommend that a trial be stopped early should there be concerns of participant safety.

A renowned physician, immunologist and public health specialist, Professor Makgoba now forms part of an influential panel whose recommendations will impact the global response to Covid-19.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'I would not say COVID-19 is airborne at this stage, I would want more info'

Local

EC tender was for 100 clinics, not ambulances - Fabkomp director

Politics

COVID-19 vaccine could be available in Africa in the first quarter of 2021

Local

SA records 13,674 new COVID-19 cases, reaches testing milestone

10 July 2020 9:34 AM

Former State Security DG Maqetuka to appear at Zondo Commission today

10 July 2020 8:54 AM

As cold front hits SA, GP residents urged to be cautious with heating devices

10 July 2020 8:48 AM

