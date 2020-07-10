Municipal readiness for mass burials: What are the alternatives?

The Gauteng Department of Health now says it has not dug up over a million graves but that municipalities have the collective capacity of more than million graves. The City of Joburg also clarified on Joanne Joseph’s show that the burial sites and graves are not limited to COVID-19 related deaths.
For many years now there have been concerns that municipalities are running out of burial space, and with the COVID-19 set to peak, and death numbers continuing to climb steadily. There are growing concerns about the availability of burial sites, burial health and safety protocols in the event of a COVID-19 related death, and burial alternatives to consider.
Bongani joined by Pepe Dass, Chairperson of the SA Cemeteries Association.
The United Nations recently held its first virtual AIDS conference during the COVID-19 pandemic, raising the alarm of the impact of the virus and the lockdown on 2020 target of reducing AIDS related deaths may be missed.
The 2020 targets include reducing AIDS related deaths to fewer than 500 000 and new HIV infections to under 500 000. According to a Business Day article, Covid-19 pandemic threatens gains made in fight against HIV.
Bongani joined by Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Head of the Ministerial Advisory Council and Director at the Centre for AIDS Research.
The 10 million rand scooter project in the Eastern Cape raised many eyebrows after being launched last month. There appeared to be confusion about the function of these scooters was. Was it really meant to transport patients in rural areas or to deliver medicine in these far-flung areas? In his response to a Parliamentary question from the DA, Health Minister has now made an about-turn from his June statement that the motorbikes can be used for emergency transportation of patients to the nearest clinic, to now saying that the motorbikes are not fit for transportation.
So then what are they? Let’s find out from the company awarded to the R10 million tender to manufacture these scooters. They have been manufacturing these motorbike sidecar ambulances for the past 15 years, African markets, Middle East and Asia.
Bongani joined by Brian Harmse, owner of Fabkomp.
Just how prevalent and serious is identity theft on social media? And what does it mean? What can you do if someone has hijacked your identity on social media? Last week we took a call off-air from someone accusing prominent entrepreneur, Lynette Ntuli, of scamming him through Bitcoin on Facebook. The conversation started on Facebook, where someone purporting to be Lynette Ntuli invited him to Bitcoin trading and subsequently depositing thousands of rands.
It turns out that it was not Lynette Ntuli, but someone using her identity on Facebook to swindle money from unsuspecting users. After following following up with Lynette, we learned that this is one of many such incidents she is dealing with. How common is identity theft on social media?
Bongani joined by Lynette Ntuli, Property and Infrastructure Entrepreneur and Emma Sadleir, Social Media law specialist.
South Africa’s Consumer confidence has dropped to its worst levels in 35 years, during the second quarter of 2020 as households struggle with the new economic reality of the phased lockdown restrictions. The CEO of RMB has warned that the country could get into an economic quagmire unless we find new ways to stimulate and revive growth and manage our public debt that is spiralling out of control.
Bongani joined by James Formby, CEO of Rand Merchant Bank
Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, South Africa’s Health Ombud, has been invited to serve on a panel of the United States’ Data and Safety Monitoring Board, to oversee that country’s first Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials.
Professor Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel.
The United States’ Data and Safety Monitoring Board is independent of the parties conducting the vaccine trials, and will be responsible for ensuring the safety of participants. This committee also has the authority to recommend that a trial be stopped early should there be concerns of participant safety.
A renowned physician, immunologist and public health specialist, Professor Makgoba now forms part of an influential panel whose recommendations will impact the global response to Covid-19.