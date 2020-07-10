Virtual orchestra concert to raise funds for artists

Just how prevalent and serious is identity theft on social media? And what does it mean? What can you do if someone has hijacked your identity on social media? Last week we took a call off-air from someone accusing prominent entrepreneur, Lynette Ntuli, of scamming him through Bitcoin on Facebook. The conversation started on Facebook, where someone purporting to be Lynette Ntuli invited him to Bitcoin trading and subsequently depositing thousands of rands.



It turns out that it was not Lynette Ntuli, but someone using her identity on Facebook to swindle money from unsuspecting users. After following following up with Lynette, we learned that this is one of many such incidents she is dealing with. How common is identity theft on social media?



Bongani joined by Lynette Ntuli, Property and Infrastructure Entrepreneur and Emma Sadleir, Social Media law specialist.

