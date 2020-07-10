Virtual orchestra concert to raise funds for artists

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:51
Travel Feature - New collection of small group tours with ‘physical distancing’ measures launches
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Jo Goyen - From GAdventures
Today at 14:05
Friday Profile - Siv Ngesi
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Siv Ngesi
Today at 15:16
EWN: Minister Mkhize visits Tshwane district hospital
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:45
Call for driver license leniency
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 16:10
[PLEA]Water for Helen Joseph
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 16:52
Escape from Pretoria tells story of Tim Jenkin and wooden keys
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tim Jenkin
Today at 17:11
Moments: A Book on emotions and mental health during the lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mich Atagana,author of Moments
Today at 18:09
Business for SA has published detailed proposals for an “accelerated economic recovery”
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] How a new dictionary on stereotypes is dismantling prejudiced thinking Social innovator Mbali N has created a tool designed to help people unlearn prejudiced thinking by unpacking harmful stereotypes. 10 July 2020 12:04 PM
Loadshedding to be implemented from noon today - Eskom COO More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity. 10 July 2020 11:03 AM
Gauteng residents urged to be cautious when using heaters as cold front hits SA Communities are being advised to be extra cautious to help the already overburdened health system. 10 July 2020 10:41 AM
View all Local
'EC scooters were procured to allow transportation of meds by health workers' Provincial health department head Dr Thobile Mbengashe is adamant that these scooters were never meant to be ambulances. 10 July 2020 12:07 PM
EC tender was for 100 clinics, not ambulances - Fabkomp director The company that got the R10 million tender's Brian Harmse sheds light on the controversial project. 10 July 2020 7:34 AM
For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba Clement Manyathela chats with former minister Malusi Gigaba in a new feature called #HangingOutwithClement. 9 July 2020 11:50 AM
View all Politics
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision. 9 July 2020 8:02 PM
SA is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen from 23 to 27 Lumkile Mondi says skills and knowledge that have driven a lot of the growth in the past are going to be undermined. 9 July 2020 7:30 PM
View all Business
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
#Magazines: 'There are definite losses and gains in the move to digital' Clement Manyathela speaks to experts about the evolution of the magazine industry. 8 July 2020 12:05 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA and players' association back Ngidi's BLM comments Cricket South Africa and the SA Cricketers' Association has thrown their support behind the Black Lives Matter movement and defend... 10 July 2020 1:43 PM
Mosimane: Return to training has been strange Sundowns are in Rustenburg for a mini-training camp in preparation for the resumption of the season, with a date for the resumptio... 9 July 2020 2:32 PM
CSA board denies changing terms of reference for Moroe forensic probe Cricket South Africa's board of directors has denied reports that it attempted to change the terms of reference of a forensic inve... 8 July 2020 9:31 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 4-year-old sharing her frustrations about COVID-19 lockdown goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 July 2020 8:52 AM
[WATCH] WC strong winds causes Simba truck to fall on its side Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 July 2020 8:51 AM
[WATCH] Man catches 3-year-old boy thrown from burning building Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 July 2020 8:57 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Virtual orchestra concert to raise funds for artists

Virtual orchestra concert to raise funds for artists

10 July 2020 10:03 AM

Guest: Owen Lonzar, Choreographer, Director, Producer.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Municipal readiness for mass burials: What are the alternatives?

10 July 2020 8:34 AM

The Gauteng Department of Health now says it has not dug up over a million graves but that municipalities have the collective capacity of more than million graves. The City of Joburg also clarified on Joanne Joseph’s show that the burial sites and graves are not limited to COVID-19 related deaths.

 For many years now there have been concerns that municipalities are running out of burial space, and with the COVID-19 set to peak, and death numbers continuing to climb steadily. There are growing concerns about the availability of burial sites, burial health and safety protocols in the event of a COVID-19 related death, and burial alternatives to consider.

Bongani joined by Pepe Dass, Chairperson of the SA Cemeteries Association.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - 4-year-old sharing her frustrations about COVID-19 lockdown

10 July 2020 8:02 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 developments – Impact of pandemic on HIV/Aids treatment & Covid-19 surge in SA

10 July 2020 7:50 AM

The United Nations recently held its first virtual AIDS conference during the COVID-19 pandemic, raising the alarm of the impact of the virus and the lockdown on 2020 target of reducing AIDS related deaths may be missed.

The 2020 targets include reducing AIDS related deaths to fewer than 500 000 and new HIV infections to under 500 000. According to a Business Day article, Covid-19 pandemic threatens gains made in fight against HIV.

Bongani joined by Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Head of the Ministerial Advisory Council and Director at the Centre for AIDS Research.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Company which was awarded scooter tender in the Eastern Cape speaks out

10 July 2020 7:14 AM

The 10 million rand scooter project in the Eastern Cape raised many eyebrows after being launched last month. There appeared to be confusion about the function of these scooters was. Was it really meant to transport patients in rural areas or to deliver medicine in these far-flung areas? In his response to a Parliamentary question from the DA, Health Minister has now made an about-turn from his June statement that the motorbikes can be used for emergency transportation of patients to the nearest clinic, to now saying that the motorbikes are not fit for transportation.

 So then what are they? Let’s find out from the company awarded to the R10 million tender to manufacture these scooters. They have been manufacturing these motorbike sidecar ambulances for the past 15 years, African markets, Middle East and Asia.

Bongani joined by Brian Harmse, owner of Fabkomp.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The prevalence of identity theft on social media

9 July 2020 9:10 AM

Just how prevalent and serious is identity theft on social media? And what does it mean? What can you do if someone has hijacked your identity on social media? Last week we took a call off-air from someone accusing prominent entrepreneur, Lynette Ntuli, of scamming him through Bitcoin on Facebook. The conversation started on Facebook, where someone purporting to be Lynette Ntuli invited him to Bitcoin trading and subsequently depositing thousands of rands.

 It turns out that it was not Lynette Ntuli, but someone using her identity on Facebook to swindle money from unsuspecting users. After following following up with Lynette, we learned that this is one of many such incidents she is dealing with. How common is identity theft on social media?

Bongani joined by Lynette Ntuli, Property and Infrastructure Entrepreneur and Emma Sadleir, Social Media law specialist.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - former marine catches boy thrown from deadly apartment fire

9 July 2020 8:08 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Warns of flatlining economy & need to do things differently to revive economy

9 July 2020 7:42 AM

South Africa’s Consumer confidence has dropped to its worst levels in 35 years, during the second quarter of 2020 as households struggle with the new economic reality of the phased lockdown restrictions. The CEO of RMB has warned that the country could get into an economic quagmire unless we find new ways to stimulate and revive growth and manage our public debt that is spiralling out of control.

Bongani joined by James Formby, CEO of Rand Merchant Bank

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Feedback from Prasa on the vandalism on train lines

8 July 2020 9:15 AM

Makhosini Mgitywa, Spokesperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Charlie bit my finger brothers recreate video 13 years later

8 July 2020 8:02 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Loadshedding to be implemented from noon today - Eskom COO

Business Local

EC tender was for 100 clinics, not ambulances - Fabkomp director

Politics

'I would not say COVID-19 is airborne at this stage, I would want more info'

Local

EWN Highlights

Dis-Chem closes COVID-19 testing facilities over test results backlog

10 July 2020 12:28 PM

EC Health Dept insists scooters were never intended to ferry patients

10 July 2020 11:52 AM

Loadshedding to be implemented from noon today - Eskom COO

10 July 2020 11:03 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA