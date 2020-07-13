Reaction and analysis to President Ramaphosa’s Level 3 lockdown amendments

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:33
Kieno in Conversation with Tauriq Keraan, Tyme BankCEO
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:35
ANC launches economic reform paper
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Enoch Godongwana, ANC head of economic transformation
Mike Shingange
Duma Gqubule - Founder at Centre for Economic Development and Transformation
Today at 10:45
My Broadbands Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-Fees should add value...
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:05
Family Matters- How to Heal Prejudice
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Hayden Knibbs - Clinical Psychologist at Pretoria Psychologist
Today at 11:16
Assoc Prof Kosheek Sewchurran, Director of the EMBA programme at the UCT GSB
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kosheek Sewchurran
Today at 11:35
Paying tribute to Zinzi Mandela
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 12:10
health ministry on stats
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Anban Pillay
Today at 12:18
SALBA responds to suspension of alcohol sales
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kurt Moore - CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA)
Today at 12:23
Zindzi Mandela dies aged 59
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zubeida Jaffer
Today at 12:27
Another cold front coming through? How to keep Capetonians warm this winter
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman
Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers
Today at 12:37
Confusion over leisure accommodation - Tourism regulations uncertainty jeopardizes industry revival
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alderman James Vos
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 12:45
Electric vehicles could add to carbon emissions and load shedding: but there’s a solution
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Thinus Booysen - Senior Lecturer in the Dept of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at University of Stellenbosch
Today at 12:52
When and where to will the PSl return?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sizwe Mbete
Today at 18:08
Government shock surprise with a ban of alcohol sales and distribution
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Lucky Ntimane - Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Business leaders on how Covid 19 has changed SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linda Sinclair - CEO at Sorbet Group
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - ‘Questions Are the Answer: A Breakthrough Approach to Your Most Vexing Problems at Work and in Life Hardcover’, by Hal Gregersen (Author), Ed Catmull (Foreword)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dineo Moeketsi - Presenter at V Entertainment
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Liquor trade council writes to Ramaphosa to ensure sale of liquor continues Concerns have been raised over the impact of booze on trauma admissions since the ban on sales was lifted in June. 12 July 2020 5:13 PM
ANC pays tribute to late stalwart Manthata who died after contracting COVID The former commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission succumbed to the virus on Friday night at the One Military Hosp... 12 July 2020 4:07 PM
COVID-19: Ramaphosa to address nation; SA among top 10 most-affected countries South Africa is now among the top 10 countries with the most COVID-19 cases. At least 264,184 positive cases were reported in the... 12 July 2020 10:00 AM
'Regulations need to focus on spaces where risk of transmission is high' Wits School of Governance's professor Alex van den Heever unpacks the latest restriction by the President Cyril Ramaphosa. 13 July 2020 9:00 AM
Ramaphosa reinstates ban on alcohol, COVID-19 death toll surpasses 4,000 President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday he was concerned that South Africans were downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic. 12 July 2020 10:30 PM
(WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm Ramaphosa addresses the nation this evening on developments in SA's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. 12 July 2020 7:53 PM
Liquor trade council writes to Ramaphosa to ensure sale of liquor continues Concerns have been raised over the impact of booze on trauma admissions since the ban on sales was lifted in June. 12 July 2020 5:13 PM
Load shedding yet another blow for struggling SA businesses Eskom is implementing stage two load shedding for a second day, while technicians work to bring generating units back online. 11 July 2020 2:19 PM
Loadshedding to be implemented from Friday - Eskom COO More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity. 10 July 2020 11:03 AM
Siv Ngesi: I made a conscious decision that I will never move to Joburg Talented actor, dancer, comedian and activist Siv Ngesi says where there is uncomfortability that is where the growth is happening... 10 July 2020 5:17 PM
'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks. 10 July 2020 3:46 PM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
Ashwell Prince vows to continue fight against racism in cricket Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has vowed to continue the fight against racism in cricket. 13 July 2020 9:24 AM
Ashwell Prince: 'The system is broken' Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has spoken out about the treatment players of colour are subjecte... 11 July 2020 10:55 AM
South African Cricketers' Association expresses its support for Lungi Ngidi Ngidi received backlash from some social media users for his response to a question about the Black Lives Matter movement. 10 July 2020 1:59 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Reaction and analysis to President Ramaphosa’s Level 3 lockdown amendments

Reaction and analysis to President Ramaphosa’s Level 3 lockdown amendments

13 July 2020 7:28 AM

The State of National Disaster has been extended until mid-August, alcohol ban has been reinstated with immediate effect, and there will be no movement between 9PM and 4am. This was the announcement made by the President last night. The president also took the time to bemoan those who ignore the regulations and downplaying the seriousness of the virus.

South Africa can also expect 40000 to 50000 deaths by the end of the year, according to scenario planners and the President has raised concern over the lack of critical beds, despite this worrying picture, the country will remain on level 3. Are these the steps in the right direction?

Africa speaks to Professor Alex Van Den Heever, Social Security Systems Administration Chair, Wits School of Governance.


Nedbank Business Ignite

13 July 2020 9:00 AM

Guest: Matsi Modise, Entrepreneur and Founder of Furaha Afrika Holdings.

What’s Viral

13 July 2020 8:06 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbair.

Virtual orchestra concert to raise funds for artists

10 July 2020 10:03 AM

Guest: Owen Lonzar, Choreographer, Director, Producer.

Municipal readiness for mass burials: What are the alternatives?

10 July 2020 8:34 AM

The Gauteng Department of Health now says it has not dug up over a million graves but that municipalities have the collective capacity of more than million graves. The City of Joburg also clarified on Joanne Joseph’s show that the burial sites and graves are not limited to COVID-19 related deaths.

 For many years now there have been concerns that municipalities are running out of burial space, and with the COVID-19 set to peak, and death numbers continuing to climb steadily. There are growing concerns about the availability of burial sites, burial health and safety protocols in the event of a COVID-19 related death, and burial alternatives to consider.

Bongani joined by Pepe Dass, Chairperson of the SA Cemeteries Association.

What’s Viral - 4-year-old sharing her frustrations about COVID-19 lockdown

10 July 2020 8:02 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Covid-19 developments – Impact of pandemic on HIV/Aids treatment & Covid-19 surge in SA

10 July 2020 7:50 AM

The United Nations recently held its first virtual AIDS conference during the COVID-19 pandemic, raising the alarm of the impact of the virus and the lockdown on 2020 target of reducing AIDS related deaths may be missed.

The 2020 targets include reducing AIDS related deaths to fewer than 500 000 and new HIV infections to under 500 000. According to a Business Day article, Covid-19 pandemic threatens gains made in fight against HIV.

Bongani joined by Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Head of the Ministerial Advisory Council and Director at the Centre for AIDS Research.

Company which was awarded scooter tender in the Eastern Cape speaks out

10 July 2020 7:14 AM

The 10 million rand scooter project in the Eastern Cape raised many eyebrows after being launched last month. There appeared to be confusion about the function of these scooters was. Was it really meant to transport patients in rural areas or to deliver medicine in these far-flung areas? In his response to a Parliamentary question from the DA, Health Minister has now made an about-turn from his June statement that the motorbikes can be used for emergency transportation of patients to the nearest clinic, to now saying that the motorbikes are not fit for transportation.

 So then what are they? Let’s find out from the company awarded to the R10 million tender to manufacture these scooters. They have been manufacturing these motorbike sidecar ambulances for the past 15 years, African markets, Middle East and Asia.

Bongani joined by Brian Harmse, owner of Fabkomp.

The prevalence of identity theft on social media

9 July 2020 9:10 AM

Just how prevalent and serious is identity theft on social media? And what does it mean? What can you do if someone has hijacked your identity on social media? Last week we took a call off-air from someone accusing prominent entrepreneur, Lynette Ntuli, of scamming him through Bitcoin on Facebook. The conversation started on Facebook, where someone purporting to be Lynette Ntuli invited him to Bitcoin trading and subsequently depositing thousands of rands.

 It turns out that it was not Lynette Ntuli, but someone using her identity on Facebook to swindle money from unsuspecting users. After following following up with Lynette, we learned that this is one of many such incidents she is dealing with. How common is identity theft on social media?

Bongani joined by Lynette Ntuli, Property and Infrastructure Entrepreneur and Emma Sadleir, Social Media law specialist.

What’s Viral - former marine catches boy thrown from deadly apartment fire

9 July 2020 8:08 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Zindzi Mandela passes on at age 59

Local

'High Court ruling will end leadership battle at Pentecostal Holiness Church'

Local

Eskom: Load shedding to continue on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm

Local

LIVE BLOG: Dlamini-Zuma & other ministers update nation on revised COVID-19 regulations

13 July 2020 10:40 AM

Oxfam: SA emerging as hunger epicentre amid COVID-19

13 July 2020 10:25 AM

Minister Pandor shocked by passing of Ambassador Zindzi Mandela

13 July 2020 9:49 AM

