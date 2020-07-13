Reaction and analysis to President Ramaphosa’s Level 3 lockdown amendments

The Clement Manyathela Show
702 FYI
Today at 10:33
Kieno in Conversation with Tauriq Keraan, Tyme BankCEO
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:35
ANC launches economic reform paper
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Enoch Godongwana, ANC head of economic transformation
Mike Shingange
Duma Gqubule - Founder at Centre for Economic Development and Transformation
Guests
Enoch Godongwana, ANC head of economic transformation
Mike Shingange
Duma Gqubule - Founder at Centre for Economic Development and Transformation
125
Today at 10:45
My Broadbands Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
125
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-Fees should add value...
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Guests
Paul Roelofse
125
Today at 11:05
Family Matters- How to Heal Prejudice
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Hayden Knibbs - Clinical Psychologist at Pretoria Psychologist
Guests
Hayden Knibbs - Clinical Psychologist at Pretoria Psychologist
125
Today at 11:16
Assoc Prof Kosheek Sewchurran, Director of the EMBA programme at the UCT GSB
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kosheek Sewchurran
Guests
Kosheek Sewchurran
125
Today at 11:35
Paying tribute to Zinzi Mandela
The Clement Manyathela Show
125
Today at 12:10
health ministry on stats
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Anban Pillay
Guests
Dr Anban Pillay
125
Today at 12:18
SALBA responds to suspension of alcohol sales
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kurt Moore - CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA)
Guests
Kurt Moore - CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA)
125
Today at 12:23
Zindzi Mandela dies aged 59
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zubeida Jaffer
Guests
Zubeida Jaffer
125
Today at 12:27
Another cold front coming through? How to keep Capetonians warm this winter
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman
Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman
Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers
125
Today at 12:37
Confusion over leisure accommodation - Tourism regulations uncertainty jeopardizes industry revival
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alderman James Vos
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Guests
Alderman James Vos
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Assets Management at City of Cape Town
125
Today at 12:45
Electric vehicles could add to carbon emissions and load shedding: but there’s a solution
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Thinus Booysen - Senior Lecturer in the Dept of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at University of Stellenbosch
Guests
Prof Thinus Booysen - Senior Lecturer in the Dept of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at University of Stellenbosch
125
Today at 12:52
When and where to will the PSl return?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sizwe Mbete
Guests
Sizwe Mbete
125
Today at 18:08
Government shock surprise with a ban of alcohol sales and distribution
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Lucky Ntimane - Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Lucky Ntimane - Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
125
Today at 18:39
Business leaders on how Covid 19 has changed SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linda Sinclair - CEO at Sorbet Group
Guests
Linda Sinclair - CEO at Sorbet Group
125
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - ‘Questions Are the Answer: A Breakthrough Approach to Your Most Vexing Problems at Work and in Life Hardcover’, by Hal Gregersen (Author), Ed Catmull (Foreword)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dineo Moeketsi - Presenter at V Entertainment
Guests
Dineo Moeketsi - Presenter at V Entertainment
125
