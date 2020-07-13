What’s Viral

Today at 10:33 Kieno in Conversation with Tauriq Keraan, Tyme BankCEO Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 10:35 ANC launches economic reform paper The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Enoch Godongwana, ANC head of economic transformation

Mike Shingange

Duma Gqubule - Founder at Centre for Economic Development and Transformation

Today at 10:45 My Broadbands Jan Vermeulen Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za

Today at 11:05 Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-Fees should add value... Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Paul Roelofse

Today at 11:05 Family Matters- How to Heal Prejudice The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Hayden Knibbs - Clinical Psychologist at Pretoria Psychologist

Today at 11:16 Assoc Prof Kosheek Sewchurran, Director of the EMBA programme at the UCT GSB Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Kosheek Sewchurran

Today at 11:35 Paying tribute to Zinzi Mandela The Clement Manyathela Show

Today at 12:10 health ministry on stats The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Anban Pillay

Today at 12:18 SALBA responds to suspension of alcohol sales The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kurt Moore - CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA)

Today at 12:23 Zindzi Mandela dies aged 59 The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Zubeida Jaffer

Today at 12:27 Another cold front coming through? How to keep Capetonians warm this winter The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Imtiaz Sooliman

Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers

Today at 12:37 Confusion over leisure accommodation - Tourism regulations uncertainty jeopardizes industry revival The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Alderman James Vos

James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town

Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Assets Management at City of Cape Town

Today at 12:45 Electric vehicles could add to carbon emissions and load shedding: but there’s a solution The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Thinus Booysen - Senior Lecturer in the Dept of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at University of Stellenbosch

Today at 12:52 When and where to will the PSl return? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sizwe Mbete

Today at 18:08 Government shock surprise with a ban of alcohol sales and distribution The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa

Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA

Lucky Ntimane - Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39 Business leaders on how Covid 19 has changed SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Linda Sinclair - CEO at Sorbet Group

Today at 19:19 Business Book feature - ‘Questions Are the Answer: A Breakthrough Approach to Your Most Vexing Problems at Work and in Life Hardcover’, by Hal Gregersen (Author), Ed Catmull (Foreword) The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants

