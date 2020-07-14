Perceptions on Covid-19 pandemic

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyethela 702 gradient Clement Manyethela 702 gradient
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
Eskom continues with power cuts despite return of some units to the grid
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Andre De Ruyter - Eskom CEO
Today at 10:35
Explanation behind false positive/negative COVID19 tests
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Prof Pierre Durand
Today at 11:05
World of Work: How to Emerge from the lockdown stronger and more resilient
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Anja Van Beek
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness: Eating and Exercise- past the 100 days
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Stacey Holland - Live With With Stace
Today at 12:23
The alcohol ban will impact on hosp admissions - how do we overturn or binge drinking culture in SA?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Professor Charles Parry
Today at 12:37
How will the proposed basic income grant work?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lynette Maart - National Director at Black Sash
Lynette Maart - National Director at Black Sash
Today at 12:40
Why people don’t get emergency medical care in time: a study in South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Justine Ina Davies - Professor of Global Health, Institute for Applied Research at University of Birmingham
Today at 12:45
Washington NFL team to retire Redskins name and logo
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof John Mason - Prof of African History at University of Virginia
Today at 12:52
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent
JJ Cornish
Today at 22:05
Time to get tough on failing municipalities
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Paul Kariuki
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 33,514 The number of national recoveries so far is 138,241. The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.194,624. 13 July 2020 11:13 PM
'It is up to compliance officers of public spaces to enforce wearing of masks' Justice ministry spokesperson Crispin Phiri explains the motive behind government's decision to enforce the wearing of masks. 13 July 2020 6:18 PM
Prof Jonathan Jansen urges Minister Angie Motshekga to cancel academic year Jansen told Afternoon Drive Show that we should not 'be blind to the reality that we are not going to cover the curriculum'. 13 July 2020 6:04 PM
View all Local
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided' Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council. 13 July 2020 6:33 PM
Liquor traders association aggrieved by sudden ban on sale of alcohol Liquor Traders Association of SA's Sean Robinson and Gauteng Liquor Forum's Fanny Mokoena reflect on liquor ban. 13 July 2020 11:16 AM
'Regulations need to focus on spaces where risk of transmission is high' Wits School of Governance's professor Alex van den Heever unpacks the latest restriction by the President Cyril Ramaphosa. 13 July 2020 9:00 AM
View all Politics
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Foschini offers to buy Jet from Edcon The Foschini Group is offering to buy 371 JET stores. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews portfolio manager Evan Walker. 13 July 2020 7:34 PM
Why South Africa – much like Zimbabwe - can’t print money to pay for Covid-19 Why "quantitative easing" can’t work in South Africa, according to Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments at Ninety One). 13 July 2020 7:10 PM
View all Business
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided' Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council. 13 July 2020 6:33 PM
'Parents should stay close to the pulse of what teenagers are going through' Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane says it is important to engage them and get to know how they are feeling because of COVID-19. 12 July 2020 11:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
Watch this space: Khoza on the resumption of PSL season Irvin Khoza says National Soccer League has handed in to the SA Football Association a proposed date for the season to resume. 13 July 2020 1:40 PM
Khoza: PSL season to be completed within six weeks The 2019/20 PSL season will be completed within the next six weeks - four months after the league was halted due to COVID-19. 13 July 2020 1:04 PM
Timeline: How Man City arrived at the brink of European expulsion The Court of Arbitration for Sport has lifted a two-season ban on Manchester City after a Uefa investigation found it overstated i... 13 July 2020 11:12 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Chicken Licken has SA in stitches with latest ad Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 July 2020 8:27 AM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
[LISTEN] Former anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin shares his prison-break story The 2020 thriller film 'Escape from Pretoria' is available on DVD and Blu-ray. 10 July 2020 5:51 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Perceptions on Covid-19 pandemic

Perceptions on Covid-19 pandemic

14 July 2020 7:31 AM

Africa speaks to Prof Priscilla Reddy - Strategic Lead for health & Wellbeing at Human Sciences Research Council.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Nedbank Business Ignite

14 July 2020 9:24 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NSFAS providing digital devices for students

14 July 2020 8:31 AM

NSFAS students may have to wait a little bit longer for laptops because the tender to procure and distribute the devices has still not been finalised. In April this year, Higher Education Minister, Dr. Blade Nzimande, announced that NSFAS funded students will be provided with digital devices to support their learning during the lockdown.

 But he said last week not all students have received the devices as the tender process may be concluded next month. The Minister also announced an inquiry to investigate NSFAS business processes, systems and capacity, which the administrator had made comments on previously

Africa speaks to Dr Randall Carolissen, NSFAS Administrator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral -Chicken Licken has SA stitches with latest ad

14 July 2020 8:11 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New regulations under level 3 lockdown

14 July 2020 7:07 AM

At a briefing yesterday, Health Minister, Dr. Zweli Mkhize, warned that while the country has not reached ICU bed capacity, triage centres face a bed crisis, in particular in Gauteng. Health Minister said Gauteng went from recording around 230 daily Covid-19 infections in the beginning of June to recording between 3 000 to 4 000 daily cases by the end of the month.

Gauteng COVID-19 cases have exceeded the 100 000 mark and now sitting at 103713 cases. He revealed a number of government-led interventions to help the province and the rationale behind the new regulations under lockdown level 3.

Africa joined by Health Minister, Dr. Zweli Mkhize.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nedbank Business Ignite

13 July 2020 9:00 AM

Guest: Matsi Modise, Entrepreneur and Founder of Furaha Afrika Holdings.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral

13 July 2020 8:06 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbair.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reaction and analysis to President Ramaphosa’s Level 3 lockdown amendments

13 July 2020 7:28 AM

The State of National Disaster has been extended until mid-August, alcohol ban has been reinstated with immediate effect, and there will be no movement between 9PM and 4am. This was the announcement made by the President last night. The president also took the time to bemoan those who ignore the regulations and downplaying the seriousness of the virus.

South Africa can also expect 40000 to 50000 deaths by the end of the year, according to scenario planners and the President has raised concern over the lack of critical beds, despite this worrying picture, the country will remain on level 3. Are these the steps in the right direction?

Africa speaks to Professor Alex Van Den Heever, Social Security Systems Administration Chair, Wits School of Governance.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Virtual orchestra concert to raise funds for artists

10 July 2020 10:03 AM

Guest: Owen Lonzar, Choreographer, Director, Producer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Municipal readiness for mass burials: What are the alternatives?

10 July 2020 8:34 AM

The Gauteng Department of Health now says it has not dug up over a million graves but that municipalities have the collective capacity of more than million graves. The City of Joburg also clarified on Joanne Joseph’s show that the burial sites and graves are not limited to COVID-19 related deaths.

 For many years now there have been concerns that municipalities are running out of burial space, and with the COVID-19 set to peak, and death numbers continuing to climb steadily. There are growing concerns about the availability of burial sites, burial health and safety protocols in the event of a COVID-19 related death, and burial alternatives to consider.

Bongani joined by Pepe Dass, Chairperson of the SA Cemeteries Association.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'

Business Opinion Lifestyle Entertainment

Prof Jonathan Jansen urges Minister Angie Motshekga to cancel academic year

Local

'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided'

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Health workers strike at EC clinic over COVID-19 safety concerns

14 July 2020 9:12 AM

Govt looking at implementing basic income grant post-COVID-19 - Zulu

14 July 2020 8:43 AM

SAA creditors to take crucial vote over business rescue plan

14 July 2020 8:27 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA