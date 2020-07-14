What’s Viral -Chicken Licken has SA stitches with latest ad

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
NSFAS students may have to wait a little bit longer for laptops because the tender to procure and distribute the devices has still not been finalised. In April this year, Higher Education Minister, Dr. Blade Nzimande, announced that NSFAS funded students will be provided with digital devices to support their learning during the lockdown.
But he said last week not all students have received the devices as the tender process may be concluded next month. The Minister also announced an inquiry to investigate NSFAS business processes, systems and capacity, which the administrator had made comments on previously
Africa speaks to Dr Randall Carolissen, NSFAS Administrator
Africa speaks to Prof Priscilla Reddy - Strategic Lead for health & Wellbeing at Human Sciences Research Council.LISTEN TO PODCAST
At a briefing yesterday, Health Minister, Dr. Zweli Mkhize, warned that while the country has not reached ICU bed capacity, triage centres face a bed crisis, in particular in Gauteng. Health Minister said Gauteng went from recording around 230 daily Covid-19 infections in the beginning of June to recording between 3 000 to 4 000 daily cases by the end of the month.
Gauteng COVID-19 cases have exceeded the 100 000 mark and now sitting at 103713 cases. He revealed a number of government-led interventions to help the province and the rationale behind the new regulations under lockdown level 3.
Africa joined by Health Minister, Dr. Zweli Mkhize.
Guest: Matsi Modise, Entrepreneur and Founder of Furaha Afrika Holdings.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbair.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The State of National Disaster has been extended until mid-August, alcohol ban has been reinstated with immediate effect, and there will be no movement between 9PM and 4am. This was the announcement made by the President last night. The president also took the time to bemoan those who ignore the regulations and downplaying the seriousness of the virus.
South Africa can also expect 40000 to 50000 deaths by the end of the year, according to scenario planners and the President has raised concern over the lack of critical beds, despite this worrying picture, the country will remain on level 3. Are these the steps in the right direction?
Africa speaks to Professor Alex Van Den Heever, Social Security Systems Administration Chair, Wits School of Governance.
Guest: Owen Lonzar, Choreographer, Director, Producer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Gauteng Department of Health now says it has not dug up over a million graves but that municipalities have the collective capacity of more than million graves. The City of Joburg also clarified on Joanne Joseph’s show that the burial sites and graves are not limited to COVID-19 related deaths.
For many years now there have been concerns that municipalities are running out of burial space, and with the COVID-19 set to peak, and death numbers continuing to climb steadily. There are growing concerns about the availability of burial sites, burial health and safety protocols in the event of a COVID-19 related death, and burial alternatives to consider.
Bongani joined by Pepe Dass, Chairperson of the SA Cemeteries Association.