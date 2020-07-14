Nedbank Business Ignite

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:05
Wits Awards John Kani an Honorary Doctorate
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
John Kani - Writer And Actor at ...
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Car repossession and how to avoid it
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Sarah Nicholson - Commercial Manager for JustMoney
Today at 15:10
EWN: SAA rescue plan vote
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter
Today at 15:20
Mozambican jihadist insurgency only to be discussed behind closed doors
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Jasmine Oppermann, analyst at ACLED
Today at 15:48
Inclusive Education
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Avivit Cherrington, Senior lecturer at Stadio's school of Education
Today at 15:52
Biggest Powerball Jackpot since 2015
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Busisiwe Msizi, Head of Corporate Relations at Ithuba
Today at 16:10
SAA CREDITORS TO TAKE CRUCIAL VOTE OVER BUSINESS RESCUE PLAN
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Alf Lees Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance Democratic Alliance
Today at 16:52
Calls to be honest about Covid19 status
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mandla Shabangu, Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA provincial secretary
Today at 17:20
Numsa's invesment Company set to supply antiviral drug for Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Khandani Msibi, CEO of the Numsa Investment Company
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + PLAY CLIPS
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus: Political crisis in Ivory Coast and Malawi's new president
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – The relationship between business and government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
Today at 22:05
Time to get tough on failing municipalities
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Paul Kariuki
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Brrrr.... Gauteng braces for more icy weather Forecaster Edward Engelbrecht says Gauteng is not going to experience as intense a weather as the Western Cape. 14 July 2020 1:52 PM
Doomscrolling: What is it and why is it important to stop? Mandy Wiener speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer about some of the anxiety experienced in the face of COVID-19. 14 July 2020 1:45 PM
ANC should use Eskom to prove that they can get something right - 702 caller Listeners express their frustrations with the service from Eskom on The Clement Manyethela Show. 14 July 2020 12:14 PM
View all Local
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided' Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council. 13 July 2020 6:33 PM
Liquor traders association aggrieved by sudden ban on sale of alcohol Liquor Traders Association of SA's Sean Robinson and Gauteng Liquor Forum's Fanny Mokoena reflect on liquor ban. 13 July 2020 11:16 AM
'Regulations need to focus on spaces where risk of transmission is high' Wits School of Governance's professor Alex van den Heever unpacks the latest restriction by the President Cyril Ramaphosa. 13 July 2020 9:00 AM
View all Politics
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Foschini offers to buy Jet from Edcon The Foschini Group is offering to buy 371 JET stores. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews portfolio manager Evan Walker. 13 July 2020 7:34 PM
Why South Africa – much like Zimbabwe - can’t print money to pay for Covid-19 Why "quantitative easing" can’t work in South Africa, according to Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments at Ninety One). 13 July 2020 7:10 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] How to build resilience if working from home Talent strategist and leadership coach Anja van Beek gives advice on how to remain resilient through lockdown. 14 July 2020 11:46 AM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided' Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council. 13 July 2020 6:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Nedbank Business Ignite

Nedbank Business Ignite

14 July 2020 9:24 AM


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

NSFAS providing digital devices for students

14 July 2020 8:31 AM

NSFAS students may have to wait a little bit longer for laptops because the tender to procure and distribute the devices has still not been finalised. In April this year, Higher Education Minister, Dr. Blade Nzimande, announced that NSFAS funded students will be provided with digital devices to support their learning during the lockdown.

 But he said last week not all students have received the devices as the tender process may be concluded next month. The Minister also announced an inquiry to investigate NSFAS business processes, systems and capacity, which the administrator had made comments on previously

Africa speaks to Dr Randall Carolissen, NSFAS Administrator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral -Chicken Licken has SA stitches with latest ad

14 July 2020 8:11 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Perceptions on Covid-19 pandemic

14 July 2020 7:31 AM

Africa speaks to Prof Priscilla Reddy - Strategic Lead for health & Wellbeing at Human Sciences Research Council.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New regulations under level 3 lockdown

14 July 2020 7:07 AM

At a briefing yesterday, Health Minister, Dr. Zweli Mkhize, warned that while the country has not reached ICU bed capacity, triage centres face a bed crisis, in particular in Gauteng. Health Minister said Gauteng went from recording around 230 daily Covid-19 infections in the beginning of June to recording between 3 000 to 4 000 daily cases by the end of the month.

Gauteng COVID-19 cases have exceeded the 100 000 mark and now sitting at 103713 cases. He revealed a number of government-led interventions to help the province and the rationale behind the new regulations under lockdown level 3.

Africa joined by Health Minister, Dr. Zweli Mkhize.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nedbank Business Ignite

13 July 2020 9:00 AM

Guest: Matsi Modise, Entrepreneur and Founder of Furaha Afrika Holdings.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral

13 July 2020 8:06 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbair.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reaction and analysis to President Ramaphosa’s Level 3 lockdown amendments

13 July 2020 7:28 AM

The State of National Disaster has been extended until mid-August, alcohol ban has been reinstated with immediate effect, and there will be no movement between 9PM and 4am. This was the announcement made by the President last night. The president also took the time to bemoan those who ignore the regulations and downplaying the seriousness of the virus.

South Africa can also expect 40000 to 50000 deaths by the end of the year, according to scenario planners and the President has raised concern over the lack of critical beds, despite this worrying picture, the country will remain on level 3. Are these the steps in the right direction?

Africa speaks to Professor Alex Van Den Heever, Social Security Systems Administration Chair, Wits School of Governance.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Virtual orchestra concert to raise funds for artists

10 July 2020 10:03 AM

Guest: Owen Lonzar, Choreographer, Director, Producer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Municipal readiness for mass burials: What are the alternatives?

10 July 2020 8:34 AM

The Gauteng Department of Health now says it has not dug up over a million graves but that municipalities have the collective capacity of more than million graves. The City of Joburg also clarified on Joanne Joseph’s show that the burial sites and graves are not limited to COVID-19 related deaths.

 For many years now there have been concerns that municipalities are running out of burial space, and with the COVID-19 set to peak, and death numbers continuing to climb steadily. There are growing concerns about the availability of burial sites, burial health and safety protocols in the event of a COVID-19 related death, and burial alternatives to consider.

Bongani joined by Pepe Dass, Chairperson of the SA Cemeteries Association.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

We urge survivors of COVID-19 infection to tell their stories - Zweli Mkhize

Politics

Brrrr.... Gauteng braces for more icy weather

Local

ANC should use Eskom to prove that they can get something right - 702 caller

Local

EWN Highlights

Outpouring of tributes for Zindzi Mandela, says Denmark’s Ambassador Rehfield

14 July 2020 12:54 PM

Two days after sales ban, high-end booze stolen from Cape liquor store

14 July 2020 12:45 PM

Mkhize praises George Mukhari Hospital staffers' commitment to COVID-19 fight

14 July 2020 12:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA