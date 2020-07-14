Nedbank Business Ignite

The State of National Disaster has been extended until mid-August, alcohol ban has been reinstated with immediate effect, and there will be no movement between 9PM and 4am. This was the announcement made by the President last night. The president also took the time to bemoan those who ignore the regulations and downplaying the seriousness of the virus.



South Africa can also expect 40000 to 50000 deaths by the end of the year, according to scenario planners and the President has raised concern over the lack of critical beds, despite this worrying picture, the country will remain on level 3. Are these the steps in the right direction?



Africa speaks to Professor Alex Van Den Heever, Social Security Systems Administration Chair, Wits School of Governance.

