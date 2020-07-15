SAA creditors to take crucial vote over business rescue plan

Ray White speaks to Joachim Vermooten, Transport Analyst, University of Johannesburg
86% of creditors voted in favour of the SAA Business Rescue Plan published on 7 July. In terms of legislation this means the plan may be implemented, subject to funding obtained. The airline’s restructure has been costed at R10.4 billion, in addition to the R16.4 billion that government has set aside to pay guaranteed debt over the next three years.
Ray White speaks to Sam Parrish, One Act of Kindness Volunteer.
The impact of COVID-19 and mission to flatten the curve, young children and babies and the Charlotte Maxeke hospital cannot be in the company of their parents and caregivers and the little ones have to stay alone, some without a change of clothes or blankets. The One Act of Kindness is on drive to collect clothes, toys and blankets for the children, posted on their Facebook page.
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” FairbairnLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ray White speaks to Willem Esterhuyse, SA Radio Astronomy Observatory's (SARAO's) General Manager of Engineering.
While Health Minister, Dr. Zweli Mkhize has warned of a COVID-19 peak in the next coming months, South Africa may not have enough oxygens for the surge in patients. The Minister also commended the work of the CSIR in manufacturing ventilators. The government’s ventilation project aims to locally manufacture 20 000 ventilators by the end of September.
The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory is not just focusing on the telescope and the SKA, but has now been mandated to manage the production of respiratory ventilators. To get an update on where we are with this project, I am now joined by Project Manager of the National Ventilator Project, Willem Esterhuyse
Ray White speaks to Brian Pinnock, Mimecast Cybersecurity Expert.
Data security company, Mimecase has releases its state of the Email Security report for 2020, which found that over 70% of South African companies are vulnerable to cyber-attacks and this has worsened the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also shows that South Africa lags behind when it comes to cyber resilience.
NSFAS students may have to wait a little bit longer for laptops because the tender to procure and distribute the devices has still not been finalised. In April this year, Higher Education Minister, Dr. Blade Nzimande, announced that NSFAS funded students will be provided with digital devices to support their learning during the lockdown.
But he said last week not all students have received the devices as the tender process may be concluded next month. The Minister also announced an inquiry to investigate NSFAS business processes, systems and capacity, which the administrator had made comments on previously
Africa speaks to Dr Randall Carolissen, NSFAS Administrator
Africa speaks to Prof Priscilla Reddy - Strategic Lead for health & Wellbeing at Human Sciences Research Council.LISTEN TO PODCAST
At a briefing yesterday, Health Minister, Dr. Zweli Mkhize, warned that while the country has not reached ICU bed capacity, triage centres face a bed crisis, in particular in Gauteng. Health Minister said Gauteng went from recording around 230 daily Covid-19 infections in the beginning of June to recording between 3 000 to 4 000 daily cases by the end of the month.
Gauteng COVID-19 cases have exceeded the 100 000 mark and now sitting at 103713 cases. He revealed a number of government-led interventions to help the province and the rationale behind the new regulations under lockdown level 3.
Africa joined by Health Minister, Dr. Zweli Mkhize.