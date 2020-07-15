SAA creditors to take crucial vote over business rescue plan

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
Nedbank Business Ignite
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Matsi Modise - Founder at Furaha Afrika Holdings
Khutsiso Kgale - Owner of KLM HIGH-Giene Solutions
Today at 13:46
Navigating Covid-19 to win at Work and Life with Nikki Bush - The need for improvisation
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert
Today at 14:05
Masterclass on Boxing
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Peter Leopeng
Today at 15:16
EWN: Hangberg residents win matter against the city of Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Jarita Kassen, EWN Reporter
Today at 15:51
Homeless back on City of Tshwane streets
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Selby Bokaba, Executive Director, Strategic Communication City of Tshwane
Today at 16:20
RX Radio winner of the Reboot Health and Wellness innovation challenge.
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Chris Booth
Alaweyah Mogali, Young Reporters who was on the team
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Stephen Deverux - SA/UK Bilateral Research Chair in Social Protection for Food Security at Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of the Western Cape
Today at 18:48
There is a strong indication that some insurers may be reconsidering their position - ICA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual - Internet of things
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
'The ANC integrity commission makes recommendations but the NEC has final word' Commission chairperson George Mashamba reflects on the duties of the ruling party's integrity body. 15 July 2020 12:06 PM
Shut down schools until after SA COVID-19 peak - Teacher union Sadtu General-secretary Mugwena Maluleke says now is the time to save pupils' lives. 15 July 2020 7:34 AM
We urge survivors of COVID-19 infection to tell their stories - Zweli Mkhize Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says the focus is on the establishment of committees at ward level and to also tackle the stigma. 14 July 2020 9:30 AM
Is Huawei an arm of the Chinese army or is Donald Trump (and the UK) full of it? No Chinese company is immune to the state, says Alistair Fairweather. But security concerns don't tell the whole story. 15 July 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard Gold is glittering. Arabile Gumede asks Izak Odendaal (Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth) to tell us more. 14 July 2020 7:28 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
John Kani on his honorary doctorate in literature and his love for stroytelling Wits University has awarded the doctorate in literature in recognition of Kani's contribution to the arts and social justice. 14 July 2020 2:47 PM
Amla: Black lives matter because we're all black Former Proteas batsman Hashim Amla is the latest high profile cricketer to add his name to the growing list of supporters for Lung... 15 July 2020 11:47 AM
Watch this space: Khoza on the resumption of PSL season Irvin Khoza says National Soccer League has handed in to the SA Football Association a proposed date for the season to resume. 13 July 2020 1:40 PM
Khoza: PSL season to be completed within six weeks The 2019/20 PSL season will be completed within the next six weeks - four months after the league was halted due to COVID-19. 13 July 2020 1:04 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
SAA creditors to take crucial vote over business rescue plan

SAA creditors to take crucial vote over business rescue plan

15 July 2020 7:31 AM

Ray White speaks to Joachim Vermooten, Transport Analyst, University of Johannesburg

86% of creditors voted in favour of the SAA Business Rescue Plan published on 7 July. In terms of legislation this means the plan may be implemented, subject to funding obtained. The airline’s restructure has been costed at R10.4 billion, in addition to the R16.4 billion that government has set aside to pay guaranteed debt over the next three years.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Clothes and blankets drive for babies and children

15 July 2020 9:25 AM

Ray White speaks to Sam Parrish, One Act of Kindness Volunteer.

The impact of COVID-19 and mission to flatten the curve, young children and babies and the Charlotte Maxeke hospital cannot be in the company of their parents and caregivers and the little ones have to stay alone, some without a change of clothes or blankets. The One Act of Kindness is on drive to collect clothes, toys and blankets for the children, posted on their Facebook page.

iFacts

15 July 2020 9:18 AM

The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced iFacts as a finalist, placing Jenny Reid on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!

Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.

What's Viral -Man suffers one of the worst sunburns while swimming

15 July 2020 8:00 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn 

SA Covid-19 ventilator manufacturers

15 July 2020 7:36 AM

Ray White speaks to Willem Esterhuyse, SA Radio Astronomy Observatory's (SARAO's) General Manager of Engineering.

While Health Minister, Dr. Zweli Mkhize has warned of a COVID-19 peak in the next coming months, South Africa may not have enough oxygens for the surge in patients. The Minister also commended the work of the CSIR in manufacturing ventilators. The government’s ventilation project aims to locally manufacture 20 000 ventilators by the end of September.

The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory is not just focusing on the telescope and the SKA, but has now been mandated to manage the production of respiratory ventilators. To get an update on where we are with this project, I am now joined by Project Manager of the National Ventilator Project, Willem Esterhuyse

SA lagging behind in cyber security resilience

15 July 2020 7:10 AM

Ray White speaks to Brian Pinnock, Mimecast Cybersecurity Expert.

Data security company, Mimecase has releases its state of the Email Security report for 2020, which found that over 70% of South African companies are vulnerable to cyber-attacks and this has worsened the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also shows that South Africa lags behind when it comes to cyber resilience.

NSFAS providing digital devices for students

14 July 2020 8:31 AM

NSFAS students may have to wait a little bit longer for laptops because the tender to procure and distribute the devices has still not been finalised. In April this year, Higher Education Minister, Dr. Blade Nzimande, announced that NSFAS funded students will be provided with digital devices to support their learning during the lockdown.

 But he said last week not all students have received the devices as the tender process may be concluded next month. The Minister also announced an inquiry to investigate NSFAS business processes, systems and capacity, which the administrator had made comments on previously

Africa speaks to Dr Randall Carolissen, NSFAS Administrator

What's Viral -Chicken Licken has SA stitches with latest ad

14 July 2020 8:11 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Perceptions on Covid-19 pandemic

14 July 2020 7:31 AM

Africa speaks to Prof Priscilla Reddy - Strategic Lead for health & Wellbeing at Human Sciences Research Council.

New regulations under level 3 lockdown

14 July 2020 7:07 AM

At a briefing yesterday, Health Minister, Dr. Zweli Mkhize, warned that while the country has not reached ICU bed capacity, triage centres face a bed crisis, in particular in Gauteng. Health Minister said Gauteng went from recording around 230 daily Covid-19 infections in the beginning of June to recording between 3 000 to 4 000 daily cases by the end of the month.

Gauteng COVID-19 cases have exceeded the 100 000 mark and now sitting at 103713 cases. He revealed a number of government-led interventions to help the province and the rationale behind the new regulations under lockdown level 3.

Africa joined by Health Minister, Dr. Zweli Mkhize.

'The ANC integrity commission makes recommendations but the NEC has final word'

Politics

Shut down schools until after SA COVID-19 peak - Teacher union Sadtu

Politics

'Why are teachers only concerned about their risk?'

EWN Highlights

S. Africans must act better to curb spread if COVID-19 - Cuban doctor in WC
15 July 2020 12:57 PM

15 July 2020 12:57 PM

Expect more roadblocks and patrols, warns Cele
15 July 2020 12:55 PM

15 July 2020 12:55 PM

British & Irish Lions' 2021 tour of South Africa to go ahead as scheduled
15 July 2020 12:40 PM

15 July 2020 12:40 PM

