What’s Viral - Xolile Nqatha says it is un-ANC to act against cadres in Covid-19

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
Across The Desk
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Masa Kekana
Ziyanda Ngcobo
Today at 12:10
Judge orders City of Cape Town to rebuild Hangberg home
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Aditya Kumar - Executive director at Development Action Group (Dag)
Today at 12:15
WENDY ALBERTS: Massacre of jobs at SA's top restaurants
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 12:27
DANEEL KNOETZE: Police Committee approves Cele's nomination for IPID head
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
Today at 12:37
LEE WALLIS: CT medical students step in to volunteer during Covid-19 pandemic
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Professor Lee Wallis - Head at Emergency Medicine at Stellenbosch University
Today at 12:40
ANTHONY TURTON: Sewage could be used to tell where Covid-19 hotspots are
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Professor Anthony Turton
Anthony Turton - Professor at Centre For Enviromental Management At University Of The Free State
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Loadshedding and WiFi: How to keep the internet on when the power goes off
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:52
JJ CORNISH: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
From a “two-speed society” to one that works for all
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Coleman - Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Question from listener about investing offshore
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - The economic clock - how uncertainty is a phase in economic recovery and why and how you must invest through it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
No rest for SA as load shedding continues on Thursday Eskom says it will implement stage 1 load shedding from 9 am and move to stage 2 from 2 pm which will last until 10 pm. 16 July 2020 7:10 AM
UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 160,693 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 311,049. There were 12,757 new infections. 15 July 2020 10:27 PM
City of Johannesburg warns residents of scammers posing as municipal agents Spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane says no agents have been assigned to properties to disconnect water or electricity supply. 15 July 2020 6:36 PM
How is IEC preparing for next year's local election in a time of COVID-19 Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo reflects on the scheduled local elections during a pandemic. 16 July 2020 8:05 AM
Motshekga to meet basic education stakeholders to seek clarity on schools Pundits weigh in on the call by teacher union Sadtu to close schools until after the COVID-19 peak. 15 July 2020 1:57 PM
'The ANC integrity commission makes recommendations but the NEC has final word' Commission chairperson George Mashamba reflects on the duties of the ruling party's integrity body. 15 July 2020 12:06 PM
Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler you don't have to take credit life insurance with the company that you have your loan with. 15 July 2020 8:56 PM
Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success Ponani Shikweni of Hluvuko Designs has helped women and the youth by creating employment especially during lockdown. 15 July 2020 8:29 PM
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA The University of WesternCape's Prof Stephen Devereux says people can't find work so the state has an obligation to support them. 15 July 2020 8:02 PM
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
Family tragedies force Rabada and Magala out of 3TC Solidarity Cup match The tragic passing of family members of Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala have forced them both to pull out of the 3 Team Cricket S... 16 July 2020 9:03 AM
CSA reaffirms support for BLM and Lungi Ngidi Cricket South Africa has responded to a statement by former players and coaches, saying it is committed to addressing racial discr... 16 July 2020 9:01 AM
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Down to the detail - the unbearable whiteness of cricket Since 1991, a narrative was created that still persists today, that white players are inherently better at cricket than black play... 15 July 2020 3:52 PM
Xolile Nqatha says it is un-ANC to act against cadres in COVID-19 quarantine Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 July 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] French politician panicking after she forgetting mask in car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 July 2020 8:42 AM
Nestlé announcing discontinuation of Chocolate Log causes debate on social media Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 15 July 2020 8:44 AM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
What’s Viral - Xolile Nqatha says it is un-ANC to act against cadres in Covid-19

What’s Viral - Xolile Nqatha says it is un-ANC to act against cadres in Covid-19

16 July 2020 8:01 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn


The national ventilator project community in response to the Covid-19

16 July 2020 9:27 AM

Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO of Siemens Southern and Eastern Africa - Siemens South Africa joins forces with the National Ventilator project community in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nybble Technology

16 July 2020 9:23 AM

The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced Nybble Technology as a finalist, placing Davith Kahwa on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!

Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.

Energy Eskom struggling to keep lights on?

16 July 2020 7:35 AM

Ray White speaks to Ted Blom, Energy Expert

Eskom has moved the country to stage 2 loadshedding as the national grid faces severe strain due to increased demand for electricity. The utility says it is running low on diesel stock and a generation unit each at the Medupi and Kusile power stations tripped. During lockdown, the utility was able to avoid loadshedding, but as the economy reopened, the company is struggling to keep lights on.

Preparing for elections in the time of Covid-19

16 July 2020 7:30 AM

How has Covid-19 affected the IEC? What could next year’s local government elections be like for the public, where Covid-19 will still be a reality? What trends are we seeing on who is registering to vote? Are more youth registering to vote and likely to vote?

Ray White speaks to Sy Mamabolo, Chief Electoral Officer at the Independent Electoral Commission.

Clothes and blankets drive for babies and children

15 July 2020 9:25 AM

Ray White speaks to Sam Parrish, One Act of Kindness Volunteer.

The impact of COVID-19 and mission to flatten the curve, young children and babies and the Charlotte Maxeke hospital cannot be in the company of their parents and caregivers and the little ones have to stay alone, some without a change of clothes or blankets. The One Act of Kindness is on drive to collect clothes, toys and blankets for the children, posted on their Facebook page.

iFacts

15 July 2020 9:18 AM

The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced iFacts as a finalist, placing Jenny Reid on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!

Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.

What’s Viral -Man suffers one of the worst sunburns while swimming

15 July 2020 8:00 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn 

SA Covid-19 ventilator manufacturers

15 July 2020 7:36 AM

Ray White speaks to Willem Esterhuyse, SA Radio Astronomy Observatory's (SARAO's) General Manager of Engineering.

While Health Minister, Dr. Zweli Mkhize has warned of a COVID-19 peak in the next coming months, South Africa may not have enough oxygens for the surge in patients. The Minister also commended the work of the CSIR in manufacturing ventilators. The government’s ventilation project aims to locally manufacture 20 000 ventilators by the end of September.

The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory is not just focusing on the telescope and the SKA, but has now been mandated to manage the production of respiratory ventilators. To get an update on where we are with this project, I am now joined by Project Manager of the National Ventilator Project, Willem Esterhuyse

SAA creditors to take crucial vote over business rescue plan

15 July 2020 7:31 AM

Ray White speaks to Joachim Vermooten, Transport Analyst, University of Johannesburg

86% of creditors voted in favour of the SAA Business Rescue Plan published on 7 July. In terms of legislation this means the plan may be implemented, subject to funding obtained. The airline’s restructure has been costed at R10.4 billion, in addition to the R16.4 billion that government has set aside to pay guaranteed debt over the next three years.

No rest for SA as load shedding continues on Thursday

Local

How is IEC preparing for next year's local election in a time of COVID-19

Politics

UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 160,693

World Local

Mboweni surprised by opposition rejection of Division of Revenue Amendment Bill

16 July 2020 10:31 AM

Discovery backs alcohol ban, but warns it's not long-term solution for abuse

16 July 2020 10:19 AM

EE: Whatever the decision on schools, there’ll be consequences for pupils

16 July 2020 10:15 AM

