Transport related directions and regulations & court order on Joburg taxi operations

Ray White speaks to Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says government took an economic decision to allow taxis to operate at full capacity. The minister was briefing the media on the transport regulations under the new amended regulations. Under the new regulations, alcohol may not be transported for distribution, selling and consumption, and long distance transport without permits will be prohibited.
Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO of Siemens Southern and Eastern Africa - Siemens South Africa joins forces with the National Ventilator project community in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ray White speaks to Ted Blom, Energy Expert
Eskom has moved the country to stage 2 loadshedding as the national grid faces severe strain due to increased demand for electricity. The utility says it is running low on diesel stock and a generation unit each at the Medupi and Kusile power stations tripped. During lockdown, the utility was able to avoid loadshedding, but as the economy reopened, the company is struggling to keep lights on.
How has Covid-19 affected the IEC? What could next year’s local government elections be like for the public, where Covid-19 will still be a reality? What trends are we seeing on who is registering to vote? Are more youth registering to vote and likely to vote?
Ray White speaks to Sy Mamabolo, Chief Electoral Officer at the Independent Electoral Commission.
Ray White speaks to Sam Parrish, One Act of Kindness Volunteer.
The impact of COVID-19 and mission to flatten the curve, young children and babies and the Charlotte Maxeke hospital cannot be in the company of their parents and caregivers and the little ones have to stay alone, some without a change of clothes or blankets. The One Act of Kindness is on drive to collect clothes, toys and blankets for the children, posted on their Facebook page.
Ray White speaks to Willem Esterhuyse, SA Radio Astronomy Observatory's (SARAO's) General Manager of Engineering.
While Health Minister, Dr. Zweli Mkhize has warned of a COVID-19 peak in the next coming months, South Africa may not have enough oxygens for the surge in patients. The Minister also commended the work of the CSIR in manufacturing ventilators. The government’s ventilation project aims to locally manufacture 20 000 ventilators by the end of September.
The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory is not just focusing on the telescope and the SKA, but has now been mandated to manage the production of respiratory ventilators. To get an update on where we are with this project, I am now joined by Project Manager of the National Ventilator Project, Willem Esterhuyse