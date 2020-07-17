Transport related directions and regulations & court order on Joburg taxi operations

Ray White speaks to Willem Esterhuyse, SA Radio Astronomy Observatory's (SARAO's) General Manager of Engineering.



While Health Minister, Dr. Zweli Mkhize has warned of a COVID-19 peak in the next coming months, South Africa may not have enough oxygens for the surge in patients. The Minister also commended the work of the CSIR in manufacturing ventilators. The government’s ventilation project aims to locally manufacture 20 000 ventilators by the end of September.



The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory is not just focusing on the telescope and the SKA, but has now been mandated to manage the production of respiratory ventilators. To get an update on where we are with this project, I am now joined by Project Manager of the National Ventilator Project, Willem Esterhuyse

