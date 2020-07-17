Transport related directions and regulations & court order on Joburg taxi operations

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WATCH LIVE: Transport Minister briefing Fikile Mbalula is briefing the media on government’s further plans to combat the spread of COVID-19. within the transport sector 16 July 2020 4:10 PM
Wits clinicians volunteer for COVID-19 vaccine trial Leading HIV clinician Professor Francois Venter says it is great to have a South African-based study. 16 July 2020 4:01 PM
President approves appointment of McBride as head of SSA Foreign Branch In a statement, the State Security Ministry said Robert McBride had been appointed for a period of three years commencing from 1 J... 16 July 2020 3:57 PM
View all Local
PSC report finds DG guilty of nepotism and recommends criminal charges be laid EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on a report that found that DG of the entity hired the mother of his child. 16 July 2020 1:12 PM
The whole speech was against corruption and I was quoted out of context - MEC Xolile Nqatha was heard asking mourners to be thoughtful of an accused who is in quarantine as he might be weak to handle stress. 16 July 2020 12:38 PM
How the IEC is preparing for next year's local election in a time of COVID-19 Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo reflects on the scheduled local elections during a pandemic. 16 July 2020 8:05 AM
View all Politics
Covid gives ZA shoe brand opportunity to share South African-ness with the world Veldskoen CEO Nicj Dreyer says they produced adverts and helped a number of businesses to move their products online. 16 July 2020 8:16 PM
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon? Retailability CEO Norman Drieselmann says Edgars gives them an opportunity to access a market they currently don't service. 16 July 2020 7:41 PM
[LISTEN] Stokvels continue to grow despite economic impact of COVID-19 lockdown FNB Cash Investments Growth manager Sifiso Nkosi shares the insights from their data. 16 July 2020 5:57 PM
View all Business
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Family tragedies force Rabada and Magala out of 3TC Solidarity Cup match The tragic passing of family members of Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala have forced them both to pull out of the 3 Team Cricket S... 16 July 2020 9:03 AM
CSA reaffirms support for BLM and Lungi Ngidi Cricket South Africa has responded to a statement by former players and coaches, saying it is committed to addressing racial discr... 16 July 2020 9:01 AM
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Down to the detail - the unbearable whiteness of cricket Since 1991, a narrative was created that still persists today, that white players are inherently better at cricket than black play... 15 July 2020 3:52 PM
View all Sport
Xolile Nqatha says it is un-ANC to act against cadres in COVID-19 quarantine Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 July 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] French politician panicking after she forgetting mask in car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 July 2020 8:42 AM
Nestlé announcing discontinuation of Chocolate Log causes debate on social media Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 15 July 2020 8:44 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Transport related directions and regulations & court order on Joburg taxi operations

Transport related directions and regulations & court order on Joburg taxi operations

17 July 2020 7:39 AM

Ray White speaks to Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads

  Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says government took an economic decision to allow taxis to operate at full capacity. The minister was briefing the media on the transport regulations under the new amended regulations. Under the new regulations, alcohol may not be transported for distribution, selling and consumption, and long distance transport without permits will be prohibited.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The national ventilator project community in response to the Covid-19

16 July 2020 9:27 AM

Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO of Siemens Southern and Eastern Africa - Siemens South Africa joins forces with the National Ventilator project community in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nybble Technology

16 July 2020 9:23 AM

The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced Nybble Technology as a finalist, placing Davith Kahwa on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!

Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Xolile Nqatha says it is un-ANC to act against cadres in Covid-19

16 July 2020 8:01 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Energy Eskom struggling to keep lights on?

16 July 2020 7:35 AM

Ray White speaks to Ted Blom, Energy Expert

Eskom has moved the country to stage 2 loadshedding as the national grid faces severe strain due to increased demand for electricity. The utility says it is running low on diesel stock and a generation unit each at the Medupi and Kusile power stations tripped. During lockdown, the utility was able to avoid loadshedding, but as the economy reopened, the company is struggling to keep lights on.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Preparing for elections in the time of Covid-19

16 July 2020 7:30 AM

How has Covid-19 affected the IEC? What could next year’s local government elections be like for the public, where Covid-19 will still be a reality? What trends are we seeing on who is registering to vote? Are more youth registering to vote and likely to vote?

Ray White speaks to Sy Mamabolo, Chief Electoral Officer at the Independent Electoral Commission.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Clothes and blankets drive for babies and children

15 July 2020 9:25 AM

Ray White speaks to Sam Parrish, One Act of Kindness Volunteer.

The impact of COVID-19 and mission to flatten the curve, young children and babies and the Charlotte Maxeke hospital cannot be in the company of their parents and caregivers and the little ones have to stay alone, some without a change of clothes or blankets. The One Act of Kindness is on drive to collect clothes, toys and blankets for the children, posted on their Facebook page.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

iFacts

15 July 2020 9:18 AM

The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced iFacts as a finalist, placing Jenny Reid on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!

Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral -Man suffers one of the worst sunburns while swimming

15 July 2020 8:00 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Covid-19 ventilator manufacturers

15 July 2020 7:36 AM

Ray White speaks to Willem Esterhuyse, SA Radio Astronomy Observatory's (SARAO's) General Manager of Engineering.

While Health Minister, Dr. Zweli Mkhize has warned of a COVID-19 peak in the next coming months, South Africa may not have enough oxygens for the surge in patients. The Minister also commended the work of the CSIR in manufacturing ventilators. The government’s ventilation project aims to locally manufacture 20 000 ventilators by the end of September.

The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory is not just focusing on the telescope and the SKA, but has now been mandated to manage the production of respiratory ventilators. To get an update on where we are with this project, I am now joined by Project Manager of the National Ventilator Project, Willem Esterhuyse

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Technical experts flown in to help Eskom and German businesses in SA

Business

UPDATE: 165,591 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll reaches 4,669

World Local

[LISTEN] Stokvels continue to grow despite economic impact of COVID-19 lockdown

Business

EWN Highlights

Gumede: I'm being victimised because I'm a strong woman

17 July 2020 7:34 AM

WC sees slight easing in COVID-19 cases, Winde warns residents to stay vigilant

17 July 2020 7:02 AM

Finding working COVID-19 vaccine means faster access for SA - Wits researcher

17 July 2020 6:47 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA