Mandela Day initiative: TLC raising funds for home for babies

702 FYI
Today at 11:05
Relationships: Breakup Sex
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Elna Rudolph - Clinical Head: My Sexual Health
Today at 12:05
Clip: Ramaphosa hails Mandela family's 'important gesture' that Zindzi had tested positive for Covid-19
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:06
Hamba kahle Mkhonto! Zindzi Mandela to be buried next to her mum, Winnie.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:09
Clip: Close family friend and EFF Leader, Julius Malema speaks about the late Zindzi Mandela
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:10
Clip: Son Zondwa and sister Zenani lead family at Zindzi Mandela funeral
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:11
Clip: The National Director of Public Prosecutions opened a webinar session of the Attorneys General Alliance Africa on Thursday.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:12
Batohi: Powers of authorities vital in fight against COVID-19 related crime
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:13
Mbalula: Taxi industry was on the verge of collapse
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:14
Clip: Mbalula: Public transport windows must be 5cm open
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:15
QAANITAH HUNTER: What McBride's appointment means for the country's intelligence services
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter
Today at 12:18
Cosatu to challenge govt’s 100% taxi load capacity concession at Nedlac
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sizwe Pamla- National spokesperson for Cosatu.
Today at 12:21
McBride to Head SSA Foreign Branch
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ayanda Dlodlo- State Security Minister
Today at 12:23
DOOR OF HOPE: Spike in babies being abandoned in SA?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nadine Graham - Operations Director at Door Of Hope
Today at 12:27
What is the BIG idea? How the basic income grant could change SA.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mikhail Moosa is the Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.
Today at 12:27
MIA LINDEQUE: Zindzi Mandela laid to rest at Fourways Memorial Park
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:35
EWN Sports Wrap
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Michael Pedro is a sports reporter at EWN
Today at 12:37
BONGEKILE MACUPE: Implications of teacher's union boycotts - what changes have been made?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bongekile Macupe - Education Reporter at Mail & Guardian
Today at 12:40
PAUL ADAMS: 30 former Proteas express united support for Lungi Ngidi, Black Lives Matter
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paul Adams - Head Coach at Cape Cobras
Today at 12:43
New Zealand Rugby says goodbye to South Africa in historic Super Rugby move
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Goliath - Sport editor at Iol
Today at 12:45
Mandela Day Segment - Mandy Wiener (Clip of her reading)
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:45
WOSA: Small cellars putting out a call for foreign buyers to buy more SA wine to save the industry
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maryna Calow - Spokesperson at Wines of South Africa (Wosa)
Today at 12:49
Pamela Kantor joins us to speak about the importance of books and children
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pamela Kantor, Teacher
Today at 12:52
Mandela Day Segment - Cama and Palesa share their initiatives...
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:52
The week that was with Kevin Ritchie: 'It doesn’t have to get any worse, buy your local paper while you still can'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Ritchie - Managing Editor at Saturday Star
Today at 12:56
Brent Lindeque helps us spread good news!!!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 18:09
The state of mining during a pandemic (The launch of the National Day of Health and Safety in Mining 2020)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roger Baxter - CEO at Minerals Council South Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
