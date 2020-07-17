Take Note IT

Today at 11:05 Relationships: Breakup Sex The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Dr Elna Rudolph - Clinical Head: My Sexual Health

125 125

Today at 12:05 Clip: Ramaphosa hails Mandela family's 'important gesture' that Zindzi had tested positive for Covid-19 The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:06 Hamba kahle Mkhonto! Zindzi Mandela to be buried next to her mum, Winnie. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:09 Clip: Close family friend and EFF Leader, Julius Malema speaks about the late Zindzi Mandela The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:10 Clip: Son Zondwa and sister Zenani lead family at Zindzi Mandela funeral The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:11 Clip: The National Director of Public Prosecutions opened a webinar session of the Attorneys General Alliance Africa on Thursday. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:12 Batohi: Powers of authorities vital in fight against COVID-19 related crime The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:13 Mbalula: Taxi industry was on the verge of collapse The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:14 Clip: Mbalula: Public transport windows must be 5cm open The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:15 QAANITAH HUNTER: What McBride's appointment means for the country's intelligence services The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Qaanitah Hunter

125 125

Today at 12:18 Cosatu to challenge govt’s 100% taxi load capacity concession at Nedlac The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sizwe Pamla- National spokesperson for Cosatu.

125 125

Today at 12:21 McBride to Head SSA Foreign Branch The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Ayanda Dlodlo- State Security Minister

125 125

Today at 12:23 DOOR OF HOPE: Spike in babies being abandoned in SA? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nadine Graham - Operations Director at Door Of Hope

125 125

Today at 12:27 What is the BIG idea? How the basic income grant could change SA. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mikhail Moosa is the Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.

125 125

Today at 12:27 MIA LINDEQUE: Zindzi Mandela laid to rest at Fourways Memorial Park The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 12:35 EWN Sports Wrap The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Michael Pedro is a sports reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 12:37 BONGEKILE MACUPE: Implications of teacher's union boycotts - what changes have been made? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Bongekile Macupe - Education Reporter at Mail & Guardian

125 125

Today at 12:40 PAUL ADAMS: 30 former Proteas express united support for Lungi Ngidi, Black Lives Matter The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Paul Adams - Head Coach at Cape Cobras

125 125

Today at 12:43 New Zealand Rugby says goodbye to South Africa in historic Super Rugby move The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

John Goliath - Sport editor at Iol

125 125

Today at 12:45 Mandela Day Segment - Mandy Wiener (Clip of her reading) The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:45 WOSA: Small cellars putting out a call for foreign buyers to buy more SA wine to save the industry The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Maryna Calow - Spokesperson at Wines of South Africa (Wosa)

125 125

Today at 12:49 Pamela Kantor joins us to speak about the importance of books and children The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Pamela Kantor, Teacher

125 125

Today at 12:52 Mandela Day Segment - Cama and Palesa share their initiatives... The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:52 The week that was with Kevin Ritchie: 'It doesn’t have to get any worse, buy your local paper while you still can' The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kevin Ritchie - Managing Editor at Saturday Star

125 125

Today at 12:56 Brent Lindeque helps us spread good news!!! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

125 125

Today at 18:09 The state of mining during a pandemic (The launch of the National Day of Health and Safety in Mining 2020) The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Roger Baxter - CEO at Minerals Council South Africa

125 125