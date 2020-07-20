Actor Vuyo Dabula pays tribute to the passing of Moonyeenn Lee

Vuyo Dabula, Actor
The film and cinema industries are mourning the death of legendary casting agent, Moonyeenn Lee, who succumbed to COVID19 related complications on Saturday. She was 76 years old. Her career spanned almost 50 years during which she championed the cause of South African stories on the big screen. She was known for standing up for the rights of local actors on big budget Hollywood movie sets.
Moonyeen Lee played a major role in steering the careers of countless actors, directors and writers. Her notable credits include and the Oscar winning movie, Tsotsi as well as Blood Diamond, Hotel Rwanda and Black Panther.
There is no denying that the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the country’s public finances, with the budget deficit and debt rising and tax revenue expected to drop by R300 billion. The question is where to for South Africa’s economy?
Lungisa Fuzile, the CEO of Standard Bank South Africa, says we should use the pandemic to urgently lay the foundation for economic recovery, or else run the risk of unsustainable debt and all the consequences that manifest from that.
Bongani joined Lungisa Fuzile CEO Standard Bank South Africa and Former DG at Treasury.
Bongani speaks to John Kani, Veteran Actor and Playwritght
Legendary Casting Agent, Moonyeenn Lee was instrumental in ensuring that South African actors were treated with the same star status as international actors on sets of South African movies. She was also the first South African to be on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences which votes for the Oscars, and The Television Academy that votes on the Emmys.
While the nation is waiting with bated breath on the decision by cabinet on whether schools should shut down or remain open, unions and parents are divided on this very subject. Teacher unions want schools to close down out of fear for the health of teachers, while some parents want schools to stay open. Unions and the Minister of Basic Education, and other stakeholders have been in closed meetings discussing the future of education in the context of COVID-19.
This morning we speak to organisations who represent SGBs and parents of schools from different socio-economic backgrounds, who differ slightly on how this matter should be approached.
Bongani speaks to Paul Colditz, CEO of the Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools and Matakanye Matakanye, General-Secretary of the National Association of School Governing Bodies.
Ray White speaks to Pippa Jarvis, Managing Director, TLC Children’s Home.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ray White speaks to Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says government took an economic decision to allow taxis to operate at full capacity. The minister was briefing the media on the transport regulations under the new amended regulations. Under the new regulations, alcohol may not be transported for distribution, selling and consumption, and long distance transport without permits will be prohibited.